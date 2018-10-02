Stitch Fix: Another Fix

The stock is relatively cheap trading at a forwards P/S multiple of slightly above 2x.

The market is worried about client additions though the company continues to open new categories and markets for the personalization platform.

Following a bullish article on Stitch Fix (SFIX) back in June, the stock doubled, recently topping $50 per share. With a diluted share count of 103 million shares, the stock got to a lofty valuation in excess of $5 billion before the market had second thoughts. A big dip following FQ4 earnings provides another entry point for a premier player in the clothing personalization sector offering a solid subscription revenue stream.

Growth And Profitability Balance

My original research focused on the how the market was mistakenly comparing Stitch Fix with Blue Apron Holdings (APRN) and other meal-kit preparers that had to aggressively spend on marketing to acquire customers. Stitch Fix is already solidly profitable, but the company doesn't always impress the market with customer totals.

A lot of the 20% stock dip following FQ4 results is due to the active client totals missing Wall Street estimates. Analysts wanted 2.81 million active clients and Stitch Fix only delivered 2.74 million. The amount only grew 54,000 sequentially from last quarter. The company still added over 500K for the year and the summer months aren't the peak season to attract new clients.

For FQ4, Stitch Fix again spent less than 10% of revenues on advertising. This low spending level is exactly why investors need not stress over active client accounts as the company isn't aggressively spending on marketing that would require big client growth.

For this investor at least, the key is that Stitch Fix continues to generate adjusted EBITDA above $50 million annually as the company continues to scale into other categories and grow the client base. The company isn't completely focused on maximizing profits, but Stitch Fix isn't recklessly burning cash either.

A balanced growth plan will help the company avoid the fate of Blue Apron where the stock trades at only $1. The whole meal-kit delivery sector continues to struggle with profits.

Expanding Addressable Markets

Where the Stitch Fix story really impresses is the ability to expand into markets from a business that is now mostly dominated by women's clothing in the US. The men's category is relatively new and the company just launched the kids line at the end of the last quarter.

Within this year, the international launch will occur with a start in the UK market. All these additional markets should keep the company on a path towards solid growth without excessive spending on marketing. Over time, the company will increase profits as these different markets mature.

The ironic part in the stock collapse is that Stitch Fix gave something for both the Bulls and Bears with guidance. FQ1 numbers are generally below analyst forecasts of $359 million while FY19 numbers are above analyst estimates of $1.48 billion.

Source: Stitch Fix FQ4'18 shareholder letter

Note that FQ4 results were above the guidance mid-point at $315 million. The market is always going to want more after a stock doubles in such a short period so this initial sell off isn't a big shock. Ultimately, the company likely hits and surpasses current analyst estimates, especially for the year.

The valuation on Stitch Fix is back to attractive levels again. The company guided to FY19 revenues of $1.5 billion so the dip to $35 places the stock at slightly above 2x forward revenue estimates.

The multiple is a cheap value for a subscription service able to grow their active client base with advertising expenses below 10% of revenues.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Stitch Fix has a long-term growth pathway as the personalization platform can easily expand into new categories and international locations. The stock is relatively cheap after the dip back to $35 as the market appears unconvinced on the long-term prospects of the platform despite consistent growth in excess of 20%.

