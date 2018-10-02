Chevron North Sea Sells Its 40% Stake In Rosebank Project To Equinor (Update)

CVX should be considered as a long-term investment. The company is reliable and pays an annual dividend of $4.48 per share or a yield of 3.60%.

Chevron is divesting its North Sea assets to finance mainly its domestic future CapEx. The company said it expects asset sale proceeds of $5 to $10 billion through 2020.

Equinor will acquire Chevron’s 40% operated interest in the Rosebank project, one of the largest undeveloped fields in the UK North Sea.

Source: A Permian Basin oil rig. Mose Buchule via NPR StateImpact

1 - Investment Thesis

Chevron (CVX) is one of the primary oil super-majors fully eligible to figure in your long-term basket of top oil stocks. It belongs to my first-class oil majors like Exxon Mobil (XOM), BP plc (BP), Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) (RDS.B), Total S.A. (TOT) and Equinor (EQNR).

Chevron had enjoyed a remarkable run-up since mid-2017 when oil prices started to rise and turned bullish. However, the two U.S. Big Oils (e.g., Chevron and Exxon Mobil (XOM)) are still underperforming their peers in Europe (e.g., BP, Shell, Total S.A., etc.). Please read my preceding article about the second quarter of 2018.

This U.S. multinational company is active worldwide and is engaged in numerous aspects of the oil and gas business, from oil and gas exploration, distribution, chemicals, and refining to power generation.

CVX should be considered as a long-term investment. The company is reliable and pays an annual dividend of $4.48 per share or a yield of 3.60%.

Note: CVX has been upgraded to Buy by Goldman Sachs. The price target seems too high in my opinion and would imply a much higher oil price.

Chevron edges higher after Goldman Sachs adds the stock to its Americas Conviction List with a Buy rating and $142 price target, seeing 20% total return potential as the stock's recent underperformance creates a compelling entry point.

However, as I have always indicated in my article about this sector, investing long-term in an oil super-major like Chevron doesn't imply fundamentally a passive approach, and I firmly believe that to be successful, you will have to manage your holdings actively by trading a good part of your investment that I estimate around 30% minimum. You can work wonders by using the volatility of the market.

2 - Presentation of Chevron's Upstream segment

One particular aspect of the company is its strong and growing presence in the USA, and more specifically in the Permian Basin (e.g., West Texas and southeastern New Mexico), which is one of the most prolific oil & natural gas geologic basins in the United States.

Source: Chevron

The U.S upstream reached a record 739K Boep/d or 26.2% of the total output in the 2Q'18, which was 2,826K Boep/d.

The Permian alone posted an impressive 270K Boep/d, and the company said it was "working multiple deals for closing in 2018" to increase the company's presence in this segment. The goal is still to reach 650K Boep/d by 2020.

Note: Gorgon and Wheatstone in Australia and the Shale expansion are the two reliable drivers of a 4-7% growth expected in 2018.

2Q'18 total Oil-equivalent Production

However, Chevron has still a significant presence internationally, and specifically in the North Sea which is the subject of this update.

Good to know: According to the recent 10Q:

International upstream operations earned $2.46 billion in second quarter 2018, compared with $955 million a year ago. The increase in earnings was mainly due to higher crude oil and natural gas realizations of $1.28 billion and $230 million, respectively, and higher natural gas sales volumes of $290 million, partially offset by higher operating expenses of $260 million, lower crude oil sales volumes of $160 million, and higher tax expenses of $90 million

The Net oil-equivalent Production for the International segment (Africa, Asia, Indonesia, South America, the Middle East, and Europe) represents 2,087K Boep/d in Q2'18 or 73.8% of the total net production.

Most of the offshore oil-equivalent production comes from:

Gorgon and Wheatstone in Australia ("LNG") produced 282K Boep/d for the second quarter up from 269K Mboep/d in the first-quarter 2018. Chevron is also active in the offshore Gulf of Mexico and recently had two significant discoveries (Ballymore discovery and Whale discovery). The North Sea and others.

3 - News today

According to OffshoreEnergyToday,

Norway’s Equinor (EQNR) will buy Chevron’s 40% operated interest in the Rosebank project, one of the largest undeveloped fields on the UK Continental Shelf ("UKCS"). The financial details were not disclosed.

Source: CVX

The Rosebank project is operated by Chevron (to be taken over by Equinor) – (40 percent) with Suncor Energy (40 percent) and Siccar Point Energy (20 percent) holding non-operated interests in the field... ... The potentially recoverable volumes at Rosebank are expected to be more than 300 million barrels.

Note: According to the company website, Chevron has a 20% non-operated working interest in exploration Block PL 859, located in the Barents Sea off Norway’s northern coast. The block covers approximately 168,000 net acres (680 sq km). It may be another asset that Equinor may want to acquire.

4 - Commentary

Chevron is divesting its non-core assets to finance a robust domestic future CapEx. The company recently guided that it expects asset sale proceeds of $5 to $10 billion through 2020.

Chevron is actively divesting a large part of its European Portfolio.

On July Chevron indicated that it intends to divest its UK Central North Sea field,

And September 25, 2018, Total (TOT) acquired Chevron’s Danish upstream business.

Source: CVX

The primary reason for the divestiture of Rosebank is the massive development CapEx that necessitates the field, which competes directly with the CapEx required by Chevron’s low breakeven tight-oil portfolio.

Ross Cassidy from Wood Mackenzie's senior research manager, North Sea upstream, noted:

Any buyer for Chevron’s stake in Rosebank [Equinor] will need to have very deep pockets to fund the capital cost of development, which we estimate at more than US$6 billion in total... Any future development will be challenging as the field is located in water depths of more than 1,000 meters, in a very harsh environment, with high winds and waves to contend with... If a final investment decision is taken in 2019, first oil could be in 2024, rising to around 100,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day at peak production.

5 - Technical Analysis

CVX is forming a typical symmetrical wedge pattern with line resistance at $126.50 (I recommend selling between 20% to 30% of your position if the resistance is confirmed and no decisive breakout happens,) and line support at $115 (I recommend buying at this level if support holds).

Symmetrical wedge patterns or "contracting wedge" patterns can break out in either direction. Hence, one crucial element to consider is the future oil prices. Trading CVX in correlation with future oil prices is paramount.

