It's Now Or Never For Gold Bulls

After suffering more than five excruciating months, gold investors are wondering if a meaningful rally will occur in October. As we’ll discuss here, while gold’s intermediate-term (3-9 month) trend and fundamentals remain bearish, the prospects for a rally this month are still favorable based on high short interest levels. The gold bulls must act quickly, however, or else risk losing yet another opportunity to control the metal’s immediate-term trend.

Gold prices pulled back last week before bouncing on Friday. However, the December gold futures price remained under its 15-day moving average at the start of the new month. The gold market has been subdued lately despite a rash of international news which normally would result in feverish safe-haven buying. December gold edged 0.11% higher on Monday to close at $1,193 while spot gold was down 0.3% to $1,188.

The news that the U.S. and Canada had concluded a pact to shore up the trilateral NAFTA agreement didn’t help matters for gold and sent investors into risk-on mode. The new agreement is known as the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) and maintains a $1.2 trillion open-trade zone which was threatened this summer. Global equities were higher while traditional safe haven investments, including gold, were spurned.

Meanwhile on the international front, Italian stocks and bonds have taken a pounding recently as investors worry about the country’s fiscal stability. Italy’s coalition government said last week that it had agreed to set the country’s budget deficit target at 2.4% of gross domestic product. This is significantly above the 1.6% level that Italy’s finance minister had advocated. This also sets the stage for a probable clash with the EU, which prohibits member countries from having a budget deficit greater than 3%.

The fact that Italian share prices fell almost 4% on the news while Italian bond yields spiked would normally send investors scurrying for the safety of gold. This time, however, has proven to be yet another exception to the rule as international investors continue to prefer U.S. dollars and Treasury notes to the yellow metal. The residual strength in the U.S. dollar index (DXY) has been gold’s number one headwind since April and remains a major reason why the metal has been unable to rally despite record short interest.

Shown here is the Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund ETF (UUP), which reflects the dollar’s recent strength. Chart analysts point out the potential topping formation in this graph, which they refer to as a “head-and-shoulders” top. However, as long as UUP remains above its widely watched and psychologically significant 50-day moving average - and as long as the ETF is close to its yearly high - betting against the dollar’s rising trend is a dangerous proposition.

Source: BigCharts

The fact that the dollar has established an intermediate-term rising trend since bottoming in February means that those attempting to “short” the dollar will face considerable upside momentum which can easily whipsaw attempts at fading the trend. Until the dollar index actually reverses its upward trend breaking decisively under its September low (and thereby establishing a pattern of lower highs and lows), investors should assume the dollar’s upward trend remains intact.

The dollar’s stubborn strength carries a negative intermediate-term implication for the price of gold due to gold’s currency component. After suffering six months of losses, its longest losing streak in nearly 22 years, gold remains subject to dollar-related pressures and its turnaround prospects are still therefore in question. The iShares Gold Trust (IAU), my favorite gold proxy and trading vehicle, remains below both its 15-day moving average as well as the more widely watched 50-day MA. This shows a lack of determination among the gold bulls, who now have arguably the best opportunity they’ve had since April in regaining control of gold’s immediate-term (1-4 week) trend. This is reflected in part by the substantial increase in short interest in gold futures and ETFs recently.

Source: BigCharts

For example, the popular VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) saw a 16.3% increase in short interest in the month of September. Meanwhile speculators last week raised their net short position in gold to the highest level in three weeks by 2,923 lots to 77,313 lots, the largest in three weeks, according to CFTC data. The trade against gold has become largely one-way, with gold bears increasingly coming out of the woodwork to attack the yellow metal. This increases the prospects for a short-covering rally as the bears will be forced to quickly reverse their positions if the dollar shows signs of weakness in the coming weeks.

Until the dollar index weakens and slips decisively under its 50-day moving average, however, gold investors are justified in maintaining a defensive stance. As discussed in recent reports, a close above the nearest pivotal high at the $11.60 level is needed in the iShares Gold Trust (IAU) is needed before we reverse our defensive position. This would complete an immediate-term bottom signal per the rules of my trading discipline and allow for us to initiate a new speculative long position. For now, I recommend that investors remain in cash.

