Will General Electric's New CEO Turn The Business Around?

News that General Electric (GE) would replace John Flannery sent the stock to as high as $13.00 on October 1, but this may prove to be short lived. Investors welcomed the much-needed leadership change but troubles still loom. GE has problems so big that an outside CEO may not be enough to fix the company. Still, Lawrence Culp, who ran Danaher (NYSE:DHR) with great success, could defy those odds.

Larry Culp’s past successes are nothing short of impressive. He led Danaher as CEO from 2000 to 2014 and raised its market capitalization by five-fold, to $50 billion. International sales at this firm rose from 40 to 60 percent as Danaher boosted growth through acquisitions worth around $25 billion. Culp clearly has the experience and skillset GE needs to turn around its international businesses. Near term, though, the wizard CEO has plenty of headwinds to overcome.

GE took a massive $23 billion non-cash charge on the Power unit but said this will not hurt 2018’s EPS and free cash flow. At least for now, there’s a 50/50 chance the company will not cut its dividend. So long as operating income does not deteriorate further, Culp could keep income investors holding the stock while restructuring the company.

Gradual Strategic Changes

Having recently joined the GE Board of Directors, Culp already is familiar with the company’s strategic direction. This suggests the company will not change its strategy so drastically that the company will get weaker. The new CEO’s immediate challenge will be changing the company’s culture. Previous CEOs, including John L. Flannery, were “company men.” Coming from the outside, Culp will need to bestow values and approaches that are vastly different than what GE is used to.

Changing up current management, perhaps flattening the structure and removing layers of bureaucracy, will give operating margins a positive lift. GE’s underperforming units also will respond better to the changing competition and landscape.

GE could make strategic acquisitions that accelerate growth while cutting R&D spending, although the board will probably favor asset sales first. The company will continue with the plan to spin off healthcare and sell its stake in Baker Hughes (BHGE).

GE Power Write-Down

The GE Power write-down, which adds $23 billion in goodwill, effectively acknowledges that GE overpaid for the 2015 power division acquisition. With no growth on the horizon, GE must look at its energy, health, and transportation units for growth. Still, the write-down is a disappointment because oil prices are on the rise but GE managed to take a massive loss.

Near-Term Catalysts Unclear

Neither cutting costs through job cuts nor changing the culture will act as a positive catalyst for GE stock, but it's a start. Once the firm is slimmed down, GE may turn its focus on growing the jet engine business and boosting profits from renewable energy.

Valuation

Firms like Morningstar think that GE stock is a stock worth buying at prices below $10. Conversely, analysts on Wall Street are still overly bullish on the company. Per Tipranks, the average price target, based on 14 analysts, is $15.38. This implies the stock has upside of nearly 25 percent.



Forecasting GE’s revenue or profit growth is nothing more than a guess at this point in time. Using a DCF growth or revenue exit model, via finbox.io, GE’s fair value could range from $15 to almost $20 a share. As the new CEO carries out his turnaround plan, investors will have a better idea with GE’s revenue levels as time passes. For now, that means waiting and seeing how things play out and maybe picking up shares at current levels or lower.

