Online Clothing Mentor Revolve Prepares For Huge IPO

Fashionistas and investors around the world are getting ready for new wardrobes now that the news has broken that Revolve, one of the world’s leading online clothing retailers, will be going public. The data-savvy retailer has reshaped how consumers go about purchasing their favorite outfits and apparel online and is on course to net more than $1 billion in sales just in 2018 alone.

Here are the inside facts on Revolve’s forthcoming market debut, and what investors should know about the online fashion behemoth if they’re interested in its future performance.

A data-driven approach to fashion

Many investors who aren’t intimately familiar with the latest trends emanating from the fashion world may be unfamiliar with Revolve (NYSE: RVLV), but that doesn’t mean the company is insignificant. Revolve has made a name for itself predominately among young shoppers, who are enamored by the promises of online retail operations as a life coach, and it has already demonstrated that it has some serious potential when it comes to vacuuming up revenue. By focusing on millennials in particular, Revolve has made itself the apparent front-runner in the world of online retail, where consumers are increasingly turning their attention to for everyday apparel purchases and fashion statements alike.

According to filings made with the SEC, Revolve now intends to leverage its current position as a market leader among millennials to turn a serious profit in the public market. Per its prospectus, Revolve is expecting to enjoy a market debut which could value its IPO as high as $100 million if everything goes according to plan. With an average of 7.3 million unique visitors pouring through its digital doors every month, it’s not hard to see why Revolve thinks it deserves such a fancy price tag.

Still, investors will want to know about the company’s financial health before deciding if it’s worth backing. In 2017, Revolve reported some $399.6 million in net sales, bringing in roughly $5 million in net income. With its net income having bumped upwards by some 127.5 percent, it’s easy to see why some onlookers have labeled Revolve as one of the fastest growing retailers on today’s digital marketplace. According to the company’s filing, its average order value also hovers around a lucrative $304, a sum sure to wow some investors looking to bank on companies dependent on heavy spenders.

Whether Revolve remains lucrative in the future remains to be seen, however. In order to remain relevant in today’s turbulent market, the company will need to do more than vacuum up millennial consumers at every available opportunity. Revolve has to keep an eye on the long-term, and investors should consider the company’s strategy of investing heavily in influencers before deciding whether they’re interested in it or not.

Relying on social media influencers

Older investors may be unfamiliar with the concept of a social media influencer, but these days they’re all the rage when it comes to effectively peddling products to young consumers. By making popular young people with vibrant internet personalities into their “brand ambassadors,” apparel companies can drum up truly tremendous sales figures. Revolve has gone all-in on this strategy, having mentioned the word “influencer” some 79 times throughout the entirety of its IPO filing.

In short, Revolve intends to stay relevant in a rapidly changing fashion world by becoming one of the leading influencers of what young people are wearing. By laboring to create Instagram and Facebook-friendly events and products, companies relying on Revolve’s platform can create a huge buzz about their forthcoming apparel, thereby ensuring their product becomes a smash success. If Revolve wants to keep its competitive advantage in the market, especially insofar as young consumers are concerned, then it needs to be pouring tremendous money into its social media managing and influencer network in the near-future.

Already, more than a quarter of all US apparel sales are facilitated through e-commerce ventures. Companies like Revolve are clearly the way of the future, at least as long as they keep their fingers on the digital pulse of society and continue to effectively push products to the masses via savvy social media campaigns. The LA-based company is reportedly set to make $1 billion in sales this year alone, illustrating that its staying power isn’t fading. Investors thus have plenty of reasons to believe that Revolve is seriously investing in its own future, especially when it comes to tapping into the lucrative millennial market which is finally financially maturing.

A data-driven approach to fashion that crunches numbers to determine what consumers are interested in isn’t only cutting-edge, but it’s practical, too. By focusing on millennial women and catering to their niche interest by vacuuming up huge sums of data on that audience, Revolve has positioned itself to survive and thrive for some time. In the future, however, it will need to guarantee that its robust data operations are flexible enough to identify new trends in the apparel market well-ahead of time so that it can maintain its competitive edge.

Online apparel behemoth Revolve is doubtlessly going to have one of the most highly anticipated IPOs of the year, and for good reasons. The company’s relentless digital drive when it comes to securing valuable consumer data and ability to master the online retail market has served it well thus far, and will continue to push it toward success in the future. As investors peruse over potential IPOs to get behind, they’ll doubtlessly see plenty of potential to get behind when it comes to Revolve’s forthcoming market debut.

