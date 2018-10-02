With Higher Treasury Rates, It Is Time To Pick Up High-Quality REITs

Investment Thesis

Senior Housing Properties Trust (SNH) is down significantly trading at $17.56 at Friday's close after almost reaching $24 per share in 2016. Over this period of time for the U.S. economy, the value of income-producing properties, rents, and economic growth have generally increased. For Senior Housing Properties Trust, at the same time that the price per share has declined, funds from operations have increased as well as the dividends paid to shareholders. In our view, investors are looking to pay less for REITs in a rising rate environment regardless of stellar fundamentals. We think this will very likely lead to an overshoot on the downside which will be a great buying opportunity. We have initiated a brand new position in Senior Housing Property Trust (SNH) at an Average Price of $17.74 per share.

Background

Real Estate Investment Trusts ((REITs)) are among the most popular income-producing investments. They provide exposure to a portfolio of managed investment properties that have the potential to appreciate over time while paying out 90% or more of their income to investors in the form of dividends. Senior Housing Properties (SNH) is a well-run REIT that invests primarily in assisted and independent living facilities, life science buildings, and medical office buildings. As of June 30, 2018, occupancy was very strong at 95.7% for the entire portfolio. Occupancy is rarely at 100% and generally, numbers above 95% are considered strong. SNH has some high profile tenants such as Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Abbvie, Medtronic, and Stryker just to name a few. Multi-billion dollar companies demand the best and will seek to avoid poorly managed or outdated properties. We think this speaks to the strength of SNHs portfolio and their ability to buy and sell strategically. These properties will likely continue to appreciate in the future as we see millions of baby boomers begin to retire and enter the later stages of life.

Over 20% of the U.S. will be over age 65 by 2030

In our view, demographic trends are leaning in favor of companies like SNH for many reasons. With the aging population, we will have millions of more adults who will need options to maintain a good quality of life. These options will mean that more people will look to retirement communities and assisted living facilities for example. However, with the increase in retirees, more facilities will need to be built in order to keep up with demand. This will likely cause rents and the value of properties to increase dramatically over the next few years. And with medical advancements continuing to drive our economy the exposure to medical and life science properties will only benefit shareholders. And with national health spending continuing to grow in excess of inflation we think SNH's real estate portfolio will likely outperform other sectors of the real estate market. Investors should keep in mind that the growth in health spending will be mostly absorbed by the service providers which SNH leases too although it will certainly translate into reasonable revenue growth for SNH over the long term.

At 10X FFO Investors are not paying much for consistent cash flow.

Most investors know that REITs such as SNH have to pay out 90% of their net income in the form of dividends. However, we have all seen REITs which have paid out dividends in excess of net income without heavily relying on other sources of financing. We look at funds from operations which tells us how much cash flow is coming into the business from the day to day rents from properties. If we were to look at cash flow overall we may see a gain on the sale of real estate and group it in with the rental income. At the end of the day it's the operating cash that leads to sustainable dividends and investments in the business. With net income depreciation expenses and other offsetting charges can lead investors to think that the dividend is unsustainable when in fact there is plenty of operating cash to fund it. In the case of SNH, trailing twelve-month net income is more than enough to cover dividends paid in the same period. With $428 million in operating cash flow and $370 million in dividends paid as of June 2018, SNH looks to have a very sustainable dividend which we think could easily be raised in the future.

Our One Concern

We have seen total liabilities rise significantly faster than shareholders equity over the past decade. This concerns us as the debt to equity ratio is close to the all-time high of 0.92 reached in December of 2017. As of June 30, 2018, the debt to equity ratio is 0.86. compared to other operators such as Ventas (VTR) which has a debt to equity ratio of 0.98, SNH looks much better although we will continue to watch these metrics closely, if the ratio for SNH begins to greatly exceed 1.0 we will become much less positive on the stock. The real estate business is generally a low margin and capital-intensive business, which makes it a terrible place for high debt burdens. In real estate, any given quarter can have unexpected expenses that can hurt the bottom line. This makes real estate companies susceptible to high debt burdens as unexpected cash crunches can happen at any time.

Our conclusion

We believe that the sell-off in REIT stocks caused by the Federal Reserve raising interest rates is likely to overshoot to the downside which will provide great buying opportunities. We recently started a new position in Senior Housing Properties Trust (SNH) with an average purchase price of $17.74 per share. We think this is at least a five-year macro story and are using recent weakness to get into the stock before other investors see the new opportunity.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SNH.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.