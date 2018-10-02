Aurinia Pharmaceuticals: Clear Winner In Lupus Nephritis

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH) has a small pipeline with just a single drug, Voclosporin, in 3 indications. The most advanced, Lupus nephritis or LN, is in early phase 3; the other two are too early to be considered for evaluation.

Voclosporin has gone through two studies in LN, and a phase 3 is ongoing. Phase 3 data is due at the end of 2019, with potential regulatory steps in mid to late 2020.

We ran the company through the IOMachine, a four-factor test developed at the Total Pharma Tracker that outputs an investibility opinion on given any biopharma stock. As my subscribers know, I started with a negative attitude given poor 24-week data. By the end of it, I was a believer. Anyway, here are the results.

Catalyst

Voclosporin Phase 3 data is due by end-2019 in Lupus nephritis. This is the major catalyst. Another data, this one from a phase 2 study of voclosporin in dry eye syndrome, is due by end of 2018 or early 2019. This is also an important catalyst. The pipeline looks like this:

Trial Data

A study of previous trial data, where available, forms the mainstay of our four-factor test. Voclosporin for LN underwent two prior trials, a proof of concept phase 1 study called AURION, a phase 2 study called AURA-LV, and the current phase 3 study is called AURORA.

The AURA-LV study was a 265-patient study with a design as follows - "The AURA–LV study or “Aurinia Urine Protein Reduction in Active Lupus Nephritis Study” compared the efficacy of voclosporin added to current standard of care of mycophenolate mofetil (MMF, also known as CellCept) against standard of care with placebo in achieving complete remission (CR) in patients with active LN."

The study provided data at two time-points, at 24 weeks (the original schedule of the trial) and at 48 weeks. The 48-week data is markedly superior to the 24-week data, which barely met statistical significance over control arm.

At 24 weeks, CR rate for the drug arm (23.7mg BID, lower dose arm) was 32.6% while for the control arm it was 19.3%. The stat sig barely managed to be significant; at p=0.045, it was almost near the FDA-determined p threshold of 0.05. The higher dose arm did even more poorly. This was true using 24-hour urine data as well as First Morning Void (FMV) collections.

However, at 48 weeks, CR rates were 49% vs. 24% in the lower dose arm, producing a much better stat sig of p<0.001. The higher dose also produces a p=0.026, which was much better than at 24 weeks. This, along with data about CR maintenance, indicates durability of clinical response.

The positive angles about the study, along with the improved CR at 48 weeks, is that these results were achieved in the presence of low doses of corticosteroids (tapered dosage) and normal, stable renal function. More important was voclosporin’s performance in secondary endpoints, where it showed much better data. “Both voclosporin dosages, however, were significantly superior to placebo on all secondary endpoints. For example, the time to CR was 19.7 weeks for the lower dose (P < 0.001) and 23.4 weeks for the higher dose (P = 0.001) compared with placebo (time to CR not achieved). Similarly, the rate of partial remission was 70% for lower-dose voclosporin (P = 0.007) and 66% for higher-dose voclosporin (P = 0.024) compared with 49% for placebo.”

In terms of safety, voclosporin seemed no better or worse than the control arm. MMF has a serious enough safety profile that the FDA has issued multiple safety alerts against the drug. So the statement from the company that “The overall rate of serious adverse events (SAEs) was higher in both voclosporin groups but the nature of SAEs is consistent with highly active LN” is of concern. Note also that the death rates were much higher in the drug arm, although investigators determined that these were not treatment-emergent.

Deaths - From the company report: “There were 13 deaths across the trial: 2 in the high-dose voclosporin arm; 10 in the low-dose voclosporin arm; and 1 in the control arm, with the majority of overall deaths (11/13) occurring in Asia. All deaths were assessed by the Investigator as being unrelated to study treatment. No dose relationship was observed for the deaths.” In 2016, this is what spooked investors and brought the stock down.

Execution

The company does have cash; it has $152M compared to a $42M annual burn. So we are looking at a long runway. The company didn’t have a dilutive offering since March last year, when it ran a $173M secondary.

Competition

The lupus market consists of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and lupus nephritis (LN), the indication covered by vocloposrin. The market is set to grow from $1.2 billion in 2015 to $3.2 billion by 2025, according to GlobalData.

LN is a complex disease with treatment options as follows - initial treatment with corticosteroids followed by immunosuppressants as required. The immunosuppressive agents include cyclophosphamide, azathioprine, or mycophenolate mofetil; the latter was used, along with corticosteroids, in the AURA-LV trial. Voclosporin, like tacrolimus which demonstrated benefit in LN patients in some Asian population, is a Calcineurin inhibitor, and according to the company, potentially best in class.

As we discussed, voclosporin performed better than MFF and was able to reduce the use of corticosteroids, which have significant treatment-limiting side effects.

In the next year or so, we are looking at launch of three new first-in-class pipeline drugs – anifrolumab, Orencia (abatacept), and Lupuzor – and two competing therapeutic options – atacicept and blisibimod; all in LN/SLE. The market currently looks like this:

As we can see, abatacept is the main upcoming competitor; however, it is given in IV format while voclosporin is oral, making for ease of administration. A recent article on Seeking Alpha compared voclosporin favorably to abatacept, concluding that while abatacept failed to show stat sig even at week 52, voclosporin achieved minimal stat sig at week 24 itself, and at week 48, stat sig was highly significant. This, along with ease of administration and tapering of steroids, makes voclosporin the clear winner. (Another upcoming competition, anifrolumab from AstraZeneca (AZN), targeting both LN in phase 2 and SLE, has been much touted in SLE, but recently failed a phase 3 trial in SLE.)

Risks

The only concern I have is the slightly askew safety data I referred to earlier. However, in absence of contradictory data, I will run with the company’s explanation that the AEs were consistent with highly active LN. The same goes for the deaths; the company’s explanation that poor management in Asian trial sites is responsible is what I will go by for now. However, would-be investors must research this thoroughly to their satisfaction.

Also, while the company has cash for now, it also has some small debt, and anyway I believe it will look to increase cash position between now and approval. The company forecasts that the AURORA trial will cost $80M - “Our current forecast is that the AURORA clinical trial will cost approximately $80 million, which includes costs of $27 million incurred to December 31, 2017.” While they will have money left over after that, there should be a dilution sometime before approval, at the latest.

Investibility

AUPH is a clear winner, and is highly investible at current (October 1) prices. I haven’t done a valuation yet (in the works), but from a quick look at the market and the market potential given voclosporin’s competitive edge, I believe the company is vastly undervalued.

