Cintas: Buy The Dip

Cintas (CTAS) reported great results for Q1 FY19, beating estimates for both revenue and earnings. The company gave estimates for earnings that are 2% to 2.7% higher than the previous estimates. After seeing this, you would think that the stock would get a boost on this news. However, the stock dropped on the news and the price is now trading about 9% below the 52-week high.

I see the drop in price as a sell the news reaction. Investors are probably selling into the positive news and taking profits after experiencing strong gains of about 50% over the past year. The stock is now oversold. The future prospects for the company look positive. The valuation is reasonable for a company with above average earnings. Therefore, I see this as a buy the dip opportunity.

Cintas is performing well where it counts. The main growth driver for Cintas is the Uniform Rental & Facility Services segment which comprises 81% of the company's total revenue. Cintas achieved organic growth of 4.9% in Q1 FY19 (excluding the effect of acquisitions and foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations) for the Uniform Rental & Facility Services segment. Overall, Cintas achieved total revenue growth of 5.4% with 5.2% organic growth in Q1.

The company expects the organic growth rate to increase for the Uniform Rental segment for the rest of FY19. The organic growth from Q1 was attributed to strong sales among existing customers plus sales to new customers. I expect this segment to grow for Cintas at least through 2019. The demand for uniform rentals is likely to increase as the economy continues to grow. Data from statista.com shows that revenue for the industrial laundry market is expected to growth through at least 2020.

Since the economy is operating on full throttle with expected U.S. GDP growth of 2.76% to 3.1% for 2018 and 2.5% to 2.64% for 2019, there is likely to be higher demand for uniform rentals, mats, towels, and bathroom supplies. As economic growth continues, there are likely to be more workers using uniforms and the supplies associated with this segment. So, Cintas' projections for further growth in their Uniform Rental segment are likely to be achieved.

Cintas' First Aid/Safety Services segment comprises only 9% of total company revenue. However, this segment is growing at a strong pace as evident in the 9% organic growth rate in fiscal Q1. This segment should also see continued growth as the economy continues to grow. The recent positive results for this segment show that there is strong demand for Cintas' safety supplies.

The company's Other segment comprises 10% of total Cintas revenue. This segment handles fire protection and the uniform direct sales business. Total revenue for this segment increased 6.6% in Q1 with an organic growth increase of 4%.

There is a need for fire protection in every building. So, Cintas is likely to grow their share of the pie as their fire sales representatives tout the benefits of the company's services. Cintas offers sprinkler system inspections/certifications, fire alarm monitoring, fire extinguisher training, and related services.

Some companies prefer to purchase uniforms rather than rent them. That's where Cintas' uniform sales business can grow as a part of this segment. There are many industries that can use uniforms on a regular basis: healthcare (scrubs), culinary (chefs/food workers outfits), outdoor workers jackets/rain protection, suits, dress-shirts or polo-style company shirts, industry shirts (maintenance/cleaning, mechanics, trade workers). Therefore, Cintas has a wide range of industries to sell or rent to.

Cintas' Competitive Advantages

Cintas has a strong facility presence, which gives the company good customer availability. Cintas has 400 facilities, which includes 6 manufacturing plants and 8 distribution centers. This wide range of facilities spread primarily throughout North America makes Cintas available to customers where they are most needed. The company services over 1 million businesses.

Cintas believes that their corporate culture is their most important distinguishing factor that separates greatness from mediocrity. The company's corporate culture is considered their ultimate competitive advantage. The culture at Cintas strives for meaningful, respectful relationships between employee-partners and the company. This includes a spirit of teamwork, trust, and camaraderie that commits to do what's right in everything that they do.

The corporate culture can foster high morale among employees and also among Cintas' customers. That can lead to dedicated employees who strive to increase sales and to look out for the best interests of the company. Strong relations with customers is likely to lead to ongoing repeat business with existing customers and it can also help attract new customers.

Cintas completed the acquisition of G&K Services back in March 2017. The acquisition eliminated G&K as a competitor and boosted Cintas' growth. The acquisition of G&K allowed Cintas to grow total revenue from $5.32 billion in FY17 to $6.48 billion in FY18 for a 22% increase. Going forward, the elimination of G&K as a competitor strengthened Cintas' position in the uniform rental/facility services space.

Cintas' Valuation

I like to use the 5-year PEG ratio for Cintas since the company is expected to grow earnings at strong double-digit rates over multiple years. I typically like to see the PEG below two for above average growth stocks. Here's how Cintas compares to their publicly traded competitors:

Cintas Aramark (ARMK) UniFirst (UNF) PEG 1.79 1.28 2.14 Return on Equity [TTM] 31.7% 19.6% 8.6%

source: finance.yahoo.com; morningstar.com

Cintas is trading right in the fairly valued zone with a PEG ratio between one and two. I added the ROE because it shows that Cintas is outperforming its peers by achieving higher profits in relation to shareholder's equity. The ROE can be a key indicator of companies that can generate cash effectively. So, Cintas wins out in that regard.

I also see Aramark as a worthy investment. Aramark is also trading with a fair valuation and a strong ROE. I expect Cintas and Aramark to grow earnings at an above average pace as they both achieve an above average ROE. That should drive the stocks to increase at a rate that outpaces the S&P 500 (SPY).

UniFirst is valued a little higher and their ROE is lower than I would like to see. ROE's above 15% are typically found for companies with above average growth. Therefore, I see Cintas and Aramark as better investments.

Outlook for Cintas

I see Cintas as a solid long-term investment. The nature of the business calls for steady growing demand for uniform rentals/facility services, which has the largest revenue impact for the company. This is a great example of how mundane products can make for an exciting investment. I expect Cintas to achieve above average earnings growth as the demand for uniform rentals and facility services continues to grow along with the economy.

The risk to the investment thesis is that competitors could lower prices to gain market share over Cintas. That would drive Cintas to lower prices to remain competitive. Lower prices would lead to less revenue and earnings growth, thus negatively affecting the stock.

The recent dip has the stock trading at an oversold level. I expect the stock to recover as investors see Cintas as a solid long-term investment with a fair valuation. I give the stock a one-year price target of $230 for a 16% gain. This will be driven by earnings growth from the fair valuation level. That would take the trailing PE from 26 to about 32 based on estimated EPS of $7.22 for FY19. That may sound a little high but I see it as reasonable for a company growing earnings at a strong above-average pace in this bull market.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The article is for informational purposes only (not a solicitation to buy or sell stocks). I am not a registered investment advisor. Investors should do their own research or consult a financial advisor to determine what investments are appropriate for their individual situation. This article expresses my opinions and I cannot guarantee that the information/results will be accurate. Investing in stocks involves risk and could result in losses.