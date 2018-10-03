5 Reasons Why All Retirees Should Invest In REITs

REITs are less volatile in most time periods than most other equities.

REITs pay out the great majority of their cash flow in the form of steady and growing dividends to shareholders.

In an effort to cater to more retirees who usually have a lower risk tolerance, we have been increasing our focus on retiree-friendly real estate investments at High Yield Landlord.

Recognizing that the most important to retirees is high and consistent income, we recently launched a new lower-risk portfolio approach to real estate investing with a 6-8% on-going dividend yield. The goal is to ultimately build a diversified portfolio of high yielding securities with consistent cash flow, lower volatility, and long-term inflation protection.

And what better than REITs to achieve this goal! REITs or “Real Estate Investment Trusts” have been around for over 50 years now, and consistently paid higher and more predictable dividends than most other investments.

source

In other words, REITs have historically been more successful dividend payers – making them very suitable to retirees and other income-oriented investors. On average, the dividends have not just been higher, they have also been more reliable, less volatile, and grown faster than the rate of the inflation. Real estate has long been a great source of consistent income, and with REITs owning large diversified portfolios of properties, this is especially true.

We identify 5 mains reasons why most retirees should invest in REITs:

#1 High and Consistent Cash Flow from a Defensive Business Model

One of the major advantages of owning and managing income properties is that their cash flow is exceptionally stable and predictable. The higher stability is achieved thanks to long-term leases, which protect REITs from changing market conditions. Thus, it is common for property earnings to lag the general economy and to have less wide variations during a complete cycle. A manufacturing company, for instance, will typically feel the impact of a recession long before the average property owner, who is protected through long contractual agreements. This is especially true in the case of REITs as they own highly diversified portfolios with 100s or 1,000s of leases and properties all over the US.

The NOI or “Net Operating Income” represents the total rents minus the operating expenses of properties. The growth of NOI has consistently beat inflation with 2-4% positive growth in most years. Interestingly, the NOI proved to be particularly resilient even during the Great Financial Crisis which was one of the sharpest real estate crashes ever. The NOI dropped by just 2-3% during those difficult times, and quickly recovered thereafter.

source

This is because regardless of market conditions, tenants are likely to keep on paying their pre-agreed rent to landlords to avoid going into bankruptcy. It makes the business model of REITs much safer than most other businesses.

Obviously, there exists lots of exceptions to this conclusion. Highly leveraged REITs owning poor properties did not fare nearly so well during the financial crisis. The same is true for Hotel REITs which do not have long lease terms to protect them. But generally speaking, it can be noted that higher quality REITs tend to earn highly consistent and predictable cash flow throughout the full market cycle.

#2 REITs Pay Higher and Growing Dividends

Most importantly, what makes REITs particularly suitable to retirees is that they pay significantly higher dividends than the average. The higher current return is the result of the requirement that REITs must, by law, pay out at least 90 percent of their net income in form of dividends to their stockholders. The higher cash return reduces risk and increases the safety of returns as the stockholders are legally entitled to most of the cash flow even during occasional bear markets.

Moreover, since the law states that REITs must pay out “90% of their net income”, the real payout ratio is commonly much lower as a percentage of cash flow due to the non-cash expenses such as depreciation. Today, the average payout ratio of REITs is historically low at just 70% of cash flow – allowing for safe and growing dividend payments.

source

With a high retained cash flow, REITs are able to keep growing the size of their portfolio and increase their total cash flow and dividends along the way.

As an example, our REIT Portfolio at High Yield Landlord has currently an average 7.5% dividend yield with a conservative 73% payout ratio. The payout is low and safe, and yet the yield is very generous to us.

#3 REITs Are Less Volatile Than Other Stocks

Because REITs produce more consistent cash flow and pay higher dividends, they also tend to be less volatile than other non-REIT companies. The beta, a measure of systematic risk, affirms this point as the beta of US REITs (relative to the U.S. stock market) has during most time periods been significantly below 1, meaning that the asset class experienced less volatility than the overall U.S. stock index.

Source: NAREIT

Despite periodically suffering from the higher volatility of financial markets over the short run, REITs follow the real estate market over the long run. There is less risk of big negative surprises as earnings are more stable and the higher dividend payment often acts as a protection against the daily market fluctuation of the stock market.

In an interview with NAREIT in 2014, Glenn Mueller, Professor at the University of Denver, noted that the normalized volatility of REITs is about 30% to 40% of the overall stock market and they are hence low-volatility investments.

#4 REITs Provide Valuable Diversification Benefits

All investors, and particularly retirees are recommended to hold a well-diversified portfolio at all times to reduce investment risk. This is another strong reason to consider REITs as part of a portfolio strategy. Research has proven that by allocating some capital to REITs, investors can reduce the overall risk of their portfolio and even boost its risk-adjusted expected returns.

source

This is well reflected in the above correlation table as it shows that REITs have different return drivers compared to stocks and bonds. As such, adding REITs to a traditional portfolio may lead to substantial diversification benefits and reduce the overall risk of a portfolio.

Moreover, especially today, as we navigate through a market where some sectors such as technology may have become relatively expensive [see recent performance of FANG stocks Amazon (AMZN), Netflix (NFLX), Facebook (FB), Alphabet (GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG)], REITs become increasingly important as a distinct asset class in our view. Diversification is one of the only free lunches you can get in markets, and therefore, we believe that REITs deserve a permanent allocation in most retiree portfolios.

#5 REITs Protect Against Rising Inflation

REITs provide natural protection against inflation since they are backed by real tangible assets. Real estate rents and values tend to increase with inflation. In fact, most leases are today directly tied to an inflation index and rent increases can be automatically enforced. This supports a REIT's dividend growth and provides a reliable stream of income even during inflationary periods. Research from NAREIT demonstrates that REIT dividend growth has outpaced inflation as measured by the Consumer Price Index in all but two of the last twenty years.

This has allowed REITs (VNQ) to consistently outperform broader markets (SPY) for the last many decades with total returns over 300% higher than the S&P 500 since 1989.

source

Stocks also protect against inflation shocks, but often less so than REITs and real estate. The risk of increasing inflation is highly underestimated today in our opinion, and seeking protection is especially important for retirees.

How to Successfully Invest in REITs?

Retirees should focus on high-quality REITs that can pay highly reliable and growing dividends. This is not CBL (CBL), Washington Prime (WPG), or any other deep value REIT such as Uniti Group (UNIT) that may be appropriate for aggressive investors, but not most retirees.

Retirees should focus on quality REITs with superior track records of dividend payments and strong prospects for continued success. Here are a few examples of high quality REITs which we consider to be appropriate for retiree investors if bought at the right price:

Realty Income (O) Dividend Track Record

source

National Retail Properties (NNN) Dividend Track Record

source

STORE Capital (STOR) Dividend Track Record

source

Now the issue with the above examples is that since they are some of the highest quality REITs, their prices will rarely be opportunistic enough to get them at over a 5% dividend yields. In order to maximize yield while mitigating investment risk, we combine high-quality REITs with more aggressive dividend boosters to achieve a ~7.5% average yield.

Bottom Line

Most investors remain underweight in REITs today. Don't make that mistake. REITs have historically generated very attractive risk-adjusted returns, provided great diversification benefits, and paid very high dividends to retirees.

REITs are clearly less risky than the average common stock in our opinion. Now, the interesting thing is that despite being less risky, REITs have over long time periods significantly outperformed other stocks.

source

