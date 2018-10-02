Is The 19% Yielding Credit Suisse 2x Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN A Substitute For The UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2x Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETNs?

Are There Arbitrage Opportunities Among the 2x Leveraged High-Yield Monthly Pay 2x Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETNs?

There are three 2x Leveraged High-Yield Monthly Pay Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETNs. They are: the UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2x Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (MORL), MORL's essentially identical twin ETRACS Monthly Pay 2x Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN Series B (MRRL), and the Credit Suisse X-Links Monthly Pay 2x Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (REML). Since MORL and MRRL are identical in all economic respects, I will generally use them interchangeably in this article.

There are two types of arbitrage, risk-free arbitrage is where essentially identical things are bought simultaneously at different prices. In finance textbooks, a classic example of risk-free arbitrage would be buying gold in New York and selling gold in London at slightly different prices per ounce. Risk arbitrage would be buying and selling two stocks who had announced a merger, prior to the merger being consummated where there is some risk that the merger might not take place.

As I elaborated on in Allocating Between mREIT-Based And Other ETNs In A 15%+ Current Yield Portfolio, at times the spread between MORL and MRRL has temporarily widened enough so that risk-free arbitrage was possible. The price relationship between MORL and MRRL changed after September 6, 2018, when UBS announced that they would no longer issue any new shares of MORL. The price of MRRL has continued to closely track net asset value since that announcement, as it had before. However, MORL began trading above MRRL (and the net asset value of both). The spread between MORL and MRRL eventually widened out to $0.97 on September 17, 2018.

This enormous spread prompted my article: Sell MORL, Buy MRRL. The spread between MORL and MRRL narrowed dramatically soon after the article appeared on Seeking Alpha. The spread has bounced around since then, with MORL generally trading higher than MRRL but not approaching the levels seen on Friday, September 17, 2018, and on Monday, September 20, 2018, prior to the article appearing.

Some investors, including me, were limited in the extent to which they could take advantage of the risk-free arbitrage opportunities presented by the spread between MORL and MRRL, by restrictions on buying 2x Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETNs imposed by various brokerage firms. In some cases, those investors who had purchased certain 2x Leveraged ETNs before restrictions were imposed, and owned them now, could sell them but not buy any new ones. This prevented some investors who held MORL from switching into the identical, but the cheaper and thus higher yielding, MRRL.

Fidelity originally allowed purchases of all of the 2x Leveraged ETNs. For a while, Fidelity allowed purchases of MRRL but not MORL. Then they prohibited new buys in both MORL and MRRL. As of today, Fidelity does allow purchases of REML. This prompted the question of whether there may be arbitrage opportunities involving MORL, REML, and MRRL. While REML is not identical to the two UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2x Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETNs, it is extremely similar. Thus, arbitrage between REML and MORL or MRRL might be considered quasi-risk-free arbitrage.

How Similar is REML with MORL?

Even though MORL and REML include mostly similar securities, their portfolios and obligators are not identical. MORL is an obligation of UBS (UBS) while REML is an obligation of Credit Suisse (CS). MORL is based on the MVIS® Global Mortgage REITs Index. REML is based on the FTSE NAREIT All Mortgage Capped Index of mREITs. That is the same index used by the iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (REM).

Even ignoring any arbitrage considerations, there are reasons a holder of MORL might consider REML. As I explained in the article 30% Yielding MORL, MORT And The mREITs: A Real World Application And Test Of Modern Portfolio Theory, diversification can allow for higher expected returns without commensurate increases in risk. Just adding REML to a portfolio that previously only held MORL would make it slightly more efficient. A security or a portfolio of securities is more efficient than another asset if it has a higher expected return than the other asset but no more risk or has the same expected return but less risk.

There are reasons that one might consider REML rather than MORL or vice versa. As I discussed in: How Does REM Pay That 15% Dividend?, the index upon which REM and thus REML is based contains more mREITs than the index upon which MORL and MRRL are based. It is highly unlikely that either UBS or CS will default in the foreseeable future. However, to the extent one has any concern over those major banks' future solvency holding MORL and REML can provide diversification in that regard. Some have expressed concern regarding the call provisions in ETNs such as MORL and REML. MORL can be redeemed at net indicative (asset) value by UBS if the value falls too low or too quickly. That is not really economic call risk. Since unlike a call on a bond where the issuer has the right to buy back the bond at a specified price below the market value the bond would have without the call, the ability to redeem at net asset value has no intrinsic option value.

As I said in: With A 22.1% Dividend Yield, REML Is The Highest Of The ETNs, But New Risks Are Present:

REML can be called or redeemed at net indicative (asset) value by CS at any time. This is also the case with almost all mutual funds where the sponsor can close the fund and return the net asset value to the shareholders. Normally, the only time a fund or an ETN would be closed if it was not economic to remain open. This could occur if it became too small. With leveraged ETNs, the sponsor would close it if the value of each share was so low that it posed a margin-type risk. This is the same reason a brokerage firm would liquidate a margin account if the equity relative to the amount borrowed by the account fell to low. In that respect, REML trading at a price close to double that of MORL has less of a prospect of being redeemed because the price per share falls too much. However, in terms of likely to be called because the entire size of the ETN is too low, there is a greater chance of early redemption with REML. In any case, early redemption is more of an annoyance than a risk. One can always use the proceeds from an early redemption to buy securities with similar risk/return profiles. With REML and MORL they would serve as good substitutes for each other in the event of an early redemption.

Quasi-risk-free Arbitrage Opportunities

My first reaction to the enormous widening of the MORL-MRRL spread was to recall the "good old days" in 2009-2012 when there were tremendous risk-free and quasi-risk-free arbitrage opportunities in very high yielding securities. Trust preferreds and similar retail-oriented issues routinely traded at illogical spreads. Some of my favorites were the trust preferred bonds issued by American International Group Inc. (AIG). These were junior bonds originally priced at $25 that gave AIG an option to defer interest payments for up to five years. One was American Intl Group, 6.45% Series A-4 Jr Subordinated Debentures due 6/15/2077, that then traded with the symbol AFF, another was American Intl Group, 7.70% Series A-5 Jr Subordinated Debentures due 12/15/2062, that then traded with the symbol AVF. They traded at prices below $3 at times, which gave them current yields above 60%. I held them in my high-current-yield constrained portfolio and switched back forth between the two when one was trading at significant yield above the other, each time picking up considerable gains. Even though they were junior, they were senior to the preferred stock the US Government bought as part of the AIG bailout. AIG never exercised the option to defer the interest payments and eventually called them both at the $25 face value.

Other favorites from that period were: Structured Products CorTS II, Ford Motor Co. (F), 8.00% Certificates that then traded with the symbol KVU and Lehman ABS Corp Bkd Trust Certs 2003-06, 8.00% Ford Motor Co., that then traded with the symbol XVF. Both were retail products originally offered at $25 and backed by Ford Motor bonds that still exist, the 7.45% bond maturing 7/16/2031. This was an enormous issue with $1.8 billion issued. Many investment firms, such as subsidiaries of Citigroup (C) and Lehman, which sponsored the two examples above, bought many millions of these and packaged them into retail products, listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

They were able to have the retail products offer 8%, which was $2 annually on the original $25 price, by selling call options to institutional investors on the underlying 7.45% bonds. Even though both of these were essentially identical (the par call features, may have differed slightly, but that did not matter when they were trading around $3), sometimes they would trade at widely different prices. This was especially the case after the Lehman bankruptcy when some people may have thought that they were based on Lehman's credit rather than Ford's. These were eventually called at the $25 face value.

Until September 17, 2018, the MORL - MRRL spread was only a pale reminder of the tremendous spreads that were available for some issues during the financial crisis years. However, for a brief moment, such opportunities existed again. It appears that the wide MORL - MRRL spread vanished as a result of my Sell MORL, Buy MRRL article on September 20, 2018. It is possible that the spread might widen again in the future, as the apparent cause of the divergence between MORL and MRRL, the decision by UBS to suspend new issuance of MORL, is still in effect.

Correlations between REML and MORL

Until September 6, 2018, REML was extremely correlated to MORL. After September 20, 2018, REML was almost as extremely correlated to MORL. REML has always been extremely correlated to MRRL. Regression analyses of REML as a function illustrate this:

REML as a function of MORL REML as a function of MRRL Period start 3/28/2018 3/28/2018 3/28/2018 3/28/2018 end 9/28/2018 9/6/2018 9/28/2018 9/6/2018 R Square 98.21% 99.26% 99.41% 99.44%

We can see that prior to September 6, 2018, REML was extremely correlated to both MORL and MRRL. More than 99% of the variation in REML was explained by either MORL or MRRL before September 6, 2018. When the period after September 6, 2018, is included, the amount of variation in REML explained by MRRL is essentially unchanged at 99.4%. However, when the period after September 6, 2018, is included, the amount of variation in REML explained by MORL is reduced to 98.21%. These are all extremely high correlations. Thus, if significant deviations were to occur between the relative price at where any of these should be trading in relation to any other were to occur, it would mean that arbitrage opportunities could exist. In any case, if any of these were offering much greater yields than the others, any new or additional purchases should be made of the relatively cheapest.

How Much Spread is Significant?

As I mentioned in previous articles, the times when either MORL or MRRL could be bought $0.2 cheaper than the other, represented a 2 standard deviation spread and provided a potential risk-free arbitrage opportunity. Whether it made sense for any individual was based on an individual investor's transactions costs and ability to execute close to simultaneously. To trade 100 shares to make $20 before paying $10 commission on both sides obviously makes no sense. With 1,000 shares it might. When the spread is close to $1.00 even trading 100 shares could make sense.

Until September 6, 2018, the standard deviation of the spread between MORL and MRRL was .094 and has risen to .124 when the period after September 6, 2018, is included. Thus, the parameters of when any individual might want to consider a potential risk-free arbitrage opportunity involving MORL and MRRL are still clear. For potential quasi-risk-free arbitrage opportunity involving REML and either MORL or MRRL, parameters other than the simple price differential should be examined.

The first issue when considering arbitrage opportunity involving REML and either MORL or MRRL is the fact that the monthly ex-dates for REML are not always the same as those for MORL and MRRL. This requires a simple adjustment so that different ex-dates do not impact the price relationships. After that, is the question of how to quantify the price relationships. The difference between the ex-date dividend adjusted prices could be used. However, that spread is also a function of the absolute values of each security. We want a way to see if the prices are out of line. If both REML and MORL were twice or half the levels of previous periods the difference between them would vary proportionally. However, that would not indicate whether or not they were out of line. This suggests using the ratio between them, which is not impacted by the absolute values.

The graph below shows the ratios between REML and MORL (in blue) and between REML and MRRL (in red). As can be seen, until September 6, 2018, REML, the ratios were very similar, only differing from noise. This would be expected since all of them traded very close to net intrinsic (asset) value until then. Then as MORL traded significantly above net asset value, the ratio of REML to MORL plunged and has resumed the more normal pattern since then.

The summary statistics for the ratios of REML/MORL and REML/MRRL shown on the graph above are shown in the table below. As would be expected prior to September 6, 2018, the standard deviation of REML/MORL was 0.012. However, when the period since September 6, 2018, is included standard deviation of REML/MORL increased to 0.017. In contrast, the standard deviation of REML/MRRL was 0.009 for both periods. I suspect that the lower standard deviation of REML/MRRL relative to REML/MORL may have had something to do with the respective sponsors of each, CS and UBS taking steps to bring the closing prices of low volumes REML and MRRL closer to the net asset values. In any case, whichever standard deviation of the ratios is used, the deviation from the average for REML/MORL at the close on September 17, 2018, was enormous. The difference between the average REML/MORL ratio for the period of 1.72 and the 1.63 close on September 17, 2018, was 0.09. Using the highest REML/MORL standard deviation of 0.017 indicates that on September 17, 2018, the spread was 5.3 standard deviations. The probability of an event, assuming normal distribution, that is 5.3 standard deviations away from the mean, is literally off the charts and is similar to that of an asteroid wiping out the earth on any given day.

REML/MORL REML/MRRL REML/MORL REML/MRRL 3/28/2018-9/28/2018 3/28/2018-9/6/2018 Average 1.720 1.729 1.724 1.729 Highest 1.748 1.750 1.748 1.750 Lowest 1.630 1.709 1.702 1.709 Standard Dev. 0.017 0.009 0.012 0.009

Analysis of the October 2018 REML Dividend Projection

My projected October 2018 REML monthly dividend of $0.8955 is a function of the calendar. Most of the REML components pay dividends quarterly, typically with ex-dates in the last month of the quarter and payment dates in the first month of the next quarter. The January, April, October, and July "big month" REML dividends are much larger than the "small month" dividends paid in the other months since very few of the quarterly payers have ex-dividend dates that contribute to the dividends in the "small months." Thus, the $0.895 REML dividend paid in October 2018 will be a "big month" dividend. However, a number of special circumstances will result in the October 2018 REML dividend being an abnormally small "big month" dividend.

As can be seen in the table below, only three of the REML components - AGNC (AGNC), Armour Residential (ARR), and Orchid Island (ORC) - now pay dividends monthly. Only if a component has a September 2018 ex-date does it contribute to the October 2018 dividend. One bright spot is that iStar, Inc. (STAR) which had not paid dividends for years, did resume quarterly dividends. However, the STAR dividend had an August 2018 ex-date and thus contributed to the September 2018 dividend but will not contribute to the October 2018 dividend.

Sutherland Asset Management Corp (SLD) changed its' name to Ready Capital Corporation on September 24, 2018. That had no impact on the REML dividend or net indicative (asset) value. There were some changes and special circumstances that did impact the October 2018 dividend. Capstead Mortgage Corp. (CMO) reduced its' quarterly dividend to $0.11 from the previous $0.14. Two Harbors Investment Corp (TWO) had a quarterly dividend of $0.31163 with a September 2018 ex-date. Combined with the TWO dividend of $0.15837 paid in July 2018, that brings the total Q3 dividends for TWO to $0.47. That is the same as Q2. However, only the dividend with a September 2018 ex-date will contribute to the October 2018 REML dividend. The October 2018 is also lower because as is the case with STAR, a number of quarterly payers do not have ex-dividend dates in September 2018. Some of these are quarterly payers that usually have ex-dates in the end of quarter months. Thus, they will not contribute to the October 2018 dividend. These include: PennyMac Mortgage Investment (PMT), Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (HASI), Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (ABR), Granite Point Mortgage Trust (GPMT), Great Ajax Corp. (AJX), and Dynex Capital Inc. (DX).

All of the other components that will contribute to the October 2018 REML dividend have the same dividends as in the previous period. My projection for the October 2018 REML dividend of $0.895 is calculated using the contribution by component method. The table below shows the ticker, name, weight, price, dividend, and ex-date for all of the components. Additionally, the table includes the contribution to the dividend for the REML components that will contribute to the October 2018 dividend. While typically called dividends, the monthly payments from REML are technically distributions of interest payments on the ETN note based on the dividends paid by the underlying closed-end funds that comprise the index, pursuant to the terms of the indenture.

iShares Mortgage ETF is a fund that is based on the same index as REML. However, REM is a fund rather than a note and thus does not employ the 2X leverage that REML does. REM also pays dividends quarterly rather than monthly. As a fund, the dividend is discretionary by the fund management as long as it distributes the required percentage of taxable income to maintain its investment company status. Thus, it does not lend itself to contribution by component dividend projections as an ETN like REML which must pay dividends pursuant to an indenture. However, I have endeavored to estimate a projection for the third quarter 2018 REM dividend in: The Outlook For The mREITs

Conclusions and Recommendations

There may be arbitrage opportunities for nimble traders involving REML, MORL, and MRRL. The most likely reason for these arbitrage opportunities to occur would be if MORL starts trading significantly above net asset value again. If MORL differs from MRRL by 2 standard deviations, now about $0.25, large traders with low transactions costs, may want to get involved. Any spread above 3 standard deviations could be of interest others. If the ratio of REML over MORL were to decline, so that it was 3 standard deviations from the recent mean, thus bringing it to below 1.67, it may present an arbitrage opportunity. For potential trades involving both REML and MORL be sure to look at the dividend ex-dates to ascertain that the price discrepancy is not just a consequence of differing ex-dates.

For new buyers or those adding to positions among the three High-Yield Monthly Pay 2X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETNs, picking the one with the highest yield is probably the best choice. It should be noted that the most recent yields on an annualized month compounded basis calculated using the most recent three months including my October 2018 projection both REML and MRRL will be impacted by some special circumstance that have reduced the October dividends for both. For MORL and MRRL this was discussed in Allocating Between mREIT-Based And Other ETNs In A 15%+ Current Yield Portfolio

There are some advantages that REML has relative to MORL and some reasons MORL may be a better investment than REML. The arguments for both are presented in detail in: The Outlook For The mREITs. Those looking to take advantage of a buying opportunity in REML, either as a long-term investment or part of an arbitrage strategy may want to use limit orders. REML is followed much less than MORL. The volume and liquidity of REML are in the category of what some would derisively refer to as a "trades by appointment" security. The thin liquidity of REML might make it more likely that a limit order to buy REML sharply lower might be filled as it drops into an air pocket. However, the thin liquidity of REML might also make it less likely that any order is filled at all if there are no trades in REML during the period of most opportunity.

If you are reading this, you probably are an investor in, or at least a potential investor in 2x leveraged ETNs such as: REML, MORL, MRRL UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Closed-End Fund ETN (CEFL) and UBS ETRACS 2xLeveraged Long Wells Fargo Business Development Company ETN (BDCL). In my article "BDCL: The Third Leg Of The High-Yielding Leveraged ETN Stool", I said that BDCL is highly correlated to the overall market, but may be a very good diversifier for investors seeking high income who are now heavily invested in interest rate sensitive instruments. Previously, I pointed out in: 17.8%-Yielding CEFL - Diversification On Top Of Diversification, Or Fees On Top Of Fees?, those investors who have significant portions of their portfolios in mREITs and, in particular, a leveraged basket of mREITs such as the MORL could benefit from diversifying into an instrument that was highly correlated to the S&P 500 (SPY).

All leveraged ETNs have interest rate risk since their dividends fluctuate inversely with the borrowing costs implicit in their leveraged structure. However, REML and MORL have much greater exposure to interest rates than CEFL. The reason for the difference in relative sensitivity to interest rate and equity market risk among the three 2x leveraged high-yield ETNs is due to the composition of the indexes upon which they are based. REML and MORL are based on an index of interest sensitive mREITs. This would lead investors in CEFL or BDCL, who feel that they must have a portion of their portfolios in high-yielding 2x leveraged ETNs like CEFL, to consider adding REML and/or MORL to hedge against the risk of much weaker economic growth and BDCL to get the potential gain from much stronger economic growth. This would enable them to maintain the income in the high teens that CEFL now delivers. Likewise, REML and MORL investors might want to consider adding CEFL or BDCL in order to hedge against a high real growth scenario. I am still willing to collect the close to 20% yield that REML and MORL pay while waiting to see if my views of the future course of interest rates and economic conditions prevail.

My calculation projects an October 2018 REML dividend of $0.895. The implied annualized dividends would be $4.671, based on annualizing the most recent three months, including the October 2018 projection. This is a 17.4% simple annualized yield with REML valued at $26.92. On a monthly compounded annualized basis, it is 18.8%. This is somewhat lower than recent periods, due to the special circumstances that reduced the October 2018 dividend.

Aside from the fact that with a yield around 20%, without any reinvestment of dividends, you get back your initial investment in five years and still have your original investment shares intact. If someone thought that over the next five years, markets and interest rates would remain relatively stable, and thus REML would continue to yield 18.8% on a monthly compounded basis, the return on a strategy of reinvesting all dividends would be enormous. An investment of $100,000 would be worth $236,637 in five years. More interestingly, for those investing for future income, the income from the initial $100,000 would increase from the $18,800 initial annual rate to $41,565 annually.

REML Components and Contributions to the Dividend

Ticker Name Weight (%) Price ex-div dividend frequency contribution NLY Annaly Capital Management Inc 17.16% 10.13 9/11/2018 0.07826 q 0.0706 AGNC AGNC Investment Corp 12.12% 18.58 9/27/2018 0.18 m 0.0625 NRZ New Residential Investment Corp 8.52% 18.18 9/28/2018 0.5 q 0.1248 STWD Starwood Property Trust Inc 7.96% 21.37 9/27/2018 0.48 q 0.0952 TWO Two Harbors Investment Corp 6.21% 15.06 9/28/2018 0.31163 q 0.0684 MFA MFA Financial Inc 4.91% 7.5 9/28/2018 0.2 q 0.0697 BXMT Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc 4.78% 33.38 9/27/2018 0.62 q 0.0473 CIM Chimera Investment Corp 4.50% 18.11 9/27/2018 0.5 q 0.0662 ARI Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc 4.31% 18.86 9/28/2018 0.46 q 0.0560 IVR Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc 3.28% 15.73 9/24/2018 0.42 q 0.0466 LADR Ladder Capital Corp 2.68% 16.9 9/14/2018 0.325 q 0.0274 RWT Redwood Trust Inc 2.21% 16.12 9/13/2018 0.3 q 0.0219 PMT PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 2.17% 20.04 10/12/2018 0.47 q HASI Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc 1.94% 21.34 10/2/2018 0.33 q ARR ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc 1.72% 22.44 10/12/2018 0.19 m 0.0078 GPMT Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc 1.49% 19.1 10/1/2018 0.42 q CMO Capstead Mortgage Corp 1.36% 7.94 9/28/2018 0.11 q 0.0100 STAR iStar Inc 1.31% 11.1 8/14/2018 0.09 q NYMT New York Mortgage Trust Inc 1.27% 6.14 9/26/2018 0.2 q 0.0220 TRTX TPG RE Finance Trust Inc 1.15% 19.88 9/27/2018 0.43 q 0.0132 ABR Arbor Realty Trust Inc 1.07% 11.33 8/14/2018 0.25 q MITT AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc 0.94% 18.08 9/27/2018 0.5 q 0.0138 ANH Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp 0.83% 4.64 9/27/2018 0.14 q 0.0133 WMC Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp 0.81% 10.05 9/26/2018 0.31 q 0.0133 ORC Orchid Island Capital Inc 0.70% 7.25 9/27/2018 0.08 m 0.0041 ACRE Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp 0.69% 13.83 9/27/2018 0.29 q 0.0077 XAN Exantas Capital Corp 0.63% 10.83 9/27/2018 0.15 q 0.0046 DX Dynex Capital Inc 0.62% 6.34 10/2/2018 0.18 q KREF KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc 0.59% 19.98 9/27/2018 0.43 q 0.0068 SLD Sutherland Asset Management Corp 0.54% 16.65 9/29/2018 0.4 q 0.0069 JCAP Jernigan Capital Inc 0.48% 18.89 9/28/2018 0.35 q 0.0047 CHMI Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp 0.43% 18.03 9/27/2018 0.49 q 0.0062 AJX Great Ajax Corp 0.40% 13.69 8/14/2018 0.3 q EARN Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT 0.21% 11.34 9/27/2018 0.37 q 0.0036

