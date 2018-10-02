Sierra Wireless: It's Not Too Late To Get In

I am not happy about the sudden departure of Jason Cohenour and its possible implications, but believe that the company can carry on with its business as usual.

The IoT sector is among the hottest in the market, with an expected CAGR of 23% until 2021.

In a previous article that focused on Texas Instruments (TXN), I pointed out the predicted strength of the Iot sector, which is forecasted to see a 23% CAGR growth until 2021, and that is likely only the beginning. We may very well be in the middle of another major shift in our lifestyle. The objects around us are learning to connect and interact with each other and tech companies like Sierra Wireless (SWIR) are revolutionizing our way of interacting with these objects. If you are looking for a strong pure-play Internet of Things stock, Sierra Wireless is a worthy candidate to consider.



Canadian Richmond-based Sierra Wireless is among the only remaining value plays in the IoT sector. Despite a jump of more than 30% after reporting Q2 earnings, Sierra Wireless is still trading about 10% below its 52-week high, down slightly year-to-date, and less than half of what it traded at as recently as December 2014.

Was the Sell-off in the Second Half of 2017 Justified?

The market punished Sierra Wireless in 2017, primarily because it did not view its acquisitions favorably. In March 2017, Raymond James' analyst, Steven Li, downgraded Sierra Wireless to market perform (from outperform), while ironically increasing his price target from $23.50 to $30. Raymond James has clearly had tremendous influence over the stock and their downgrades and upgrades have often been trend changers: shares plummeted 6.7% following his downgrade, and rose back 8% in November 2017, when he upgraded the stock to "outperform" again.

It was not Sierra Wireless' long-term prospects that caused the downgrade, but the fact that Sierra Wireless made multiple acquisitions, which would take years to gel into place. In other words, the downgrades seemed to only concern themselves with the company's near-term share price, and the stock got punished for it. The reinstatement of an outperform rating in November 2017 reaffirms this. Raymond James' downgrade provided a terrific opportunity for a value investor to jump in.

But that wasn't the end of the story. Sierra Wireless' CEO, Jason Cohenour, retired from his position for unknown reasons in May 2018. Stock got punished again, and dropped more than 10%. While I am not excited about the unusual departure of the company's long-time CEO, I believe that the company has all it needs in place to achieve substantial growth over the next few years.

Areas of Growth - Brief Look into a Successful Q2

A look at the company's revenue and areas of growth shows that Sierra Wireless is one of the fastest growing IoT companies, and deserves a lot more of the market's attention at these prices. Sierra's Q1 revenue jumped 15.9% yoy, while its Q2 revenue was up 16.5% compared to prior year.

Sierra's OEM solutions (original equipment manufacturer), the company's largest source of revenue, saw a 4.5% yoy growth. But the more exciting area of growth has been the company's enterprise solutions and IoT services. The former had a 41% yoy growth, and the latter (its IoT services) more than tripled in revenue. While they only account for a quarter of Sierra's revenue at this point, Sierra's recent acquisitions put it in a good place to continue growing its IoT sector. Sierra's Airlink routers, also known as IoT routers, have been on high demand particularly in the industrial and automotive markets. The market for IoT routers is expected to grow substantially in the years to come, and Sierra Wireless is well-poised to benefit from it.

The good news is that Sierra's fastest growing sectors, solutions and IoT services, have much higher profit margins than OEM solutions. While Sierra's profit margin is quite impressive at 34.3%, if its IoT segment continues to grow as it has, Sierra's profit margins should also improve significantly.

Valuation

Sierra Wireless has been trading well below its 52-week highs, yet we have every reason to believe that it is a larger and stronger company today, with better potential for growth, than it has ever been. It is trading near its all-time lowest P/B and P/S.

Share Repurchase Plan

If I haven't said enough to convince you, note that Sierra Wireless has been authorized to purchase for cancellation 10% of its public float. That means the lower the stock price goes, the cheaper Sierra Wireless can buy back its own shares. The number of outstanding shares is being reduced significantly and that should provide a strong support for share price.

Sierra Wireless has been a volatile stock recently, but I have every reason to believe it is an undervalued tech gem, in a fast-growing industry. I strongly recommend buying the stock at under $20 (price is 19.40 at the time of writing this article), and I consider it undervalued at any price below $22.

