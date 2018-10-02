When To Buy Caterpillar

Photo Source

Caterpillar (CAT) has long been a staple investment for those looking to invest in the industrial sector. The company has been around since 1925 and currently is poised to generate over $54 billion in revenue this year. The company has been benefiting from the boom in construction worldwide. Recently we have seen the stock pullback due to the threat of tariffs having a meaningful impact on sales. We will know more in the coming quarters but for now we must review when is the best time to add an industrial stock like Caterpillar to the portfolio.

Performance Review

Caterpillar recently reported strong earnings.

Revenue saw strong double digit growth with a slight miss, and net income grew a robust 112%. This kind of growth is more representative of a new up and coming tech stock then a 93 year old machinery builder. The company was helped by double digit growth in every segment, construction industries up 24%, resource industries up an amazing 38%, energy & transportation up 20% and machinery, energy & transportation up another 25%. This kind of growth comes from a well stimulated economy and doesn't usually disappear over night. The company continues to build its cash position growing it to a recent $8.65 billion. Debt on the other hand is around $36.1 billion. Some of this debt is due to financial services, in other words loans held on the balance sheet for customers who financed equipment.

Source: 8K

The company is showing strong growth in all regions with rolling 3 month sales figures. Even Asia/Pacific demand is still high despite all the trade tiffs. Watching this figure in the future is key however to ensure demand doesn't deflate.

Recently the company actually increased its share repurchase program to allow it to buy $10 billion dollars worth of shares. No small sum considering the company only has a $90 billion dollar market cap. With 11% of shares being open to purchasing by the company, there is always a buyer behind the stock ready to pounce on any decline. The company also recently increased its dividend 10% as well which is complimentary to its 15 year history of raising dividends.

As a dividend growth investor, it is comforting knowing the company is financially sound and on a path to become a dividend aristocrat.

Cyclical Buy

Caterpillar has always been a stock that performs well when the economy performs well. In tough times where new homes being built is not that popular, or when government infrastructure repairs are not able to be funded, the company can suffer from a loss in sales. As we will see below, there can be quite a difference in sales from the top of a cycle to the bottom.

CAT data by YCharts

As we can see during the Great Recession, sales took quite the dip. And recently in 2016 sales were slow due to weakness internationally. However, recently the company has seen great growth again and with it a higher share price. The question is for new investors, when is the best time to buy? Those with a long term horizon 10 or more years, the time may be now. The company will surely face another slow down at some point and with it a drastically cheaper share price. However, as we can see over time the shares tend to drift higher. There is another option, and that is holding off for the next recession, waiting for a drop in share price, and starting a position then. This is often hard to do for many, as during recessions it takes the best of stomach's to want to jump in, not knowing if the share price will keep tumbling or rise again. The important part is to remember that this is part of a normal process in which the market will ultimately recover and along with it Caterpillar shares. Timing the market however can be particularly hard, so buying shares at a fair price based on current earnings projections is often a more well rounded approach.

Are Shares A Buy Right Now?

We first take a look at historical trading valuations for CAT to decide if it is in line or higher or lower.

Source: Guru Focus

As we can see the current P/E is high but versus its history it is actually low. With an average estimate for earnings of $12.90 for next year we are looking at shares with a forward P/E of less than 12. As we can see by the chart above many of the industry comparisons are showing the Caterpillar is above fair value but versus its own history it is a mixed picture. This of course may be attributed to the changing story of company finances. As the company builds a cash position, reduces debt, increases dividend, and reduces shares outstanding, the valuation the market deems fair can change.

CAT data by YCharts

Looking at competitors in the same space, we see that Caterpillar actually trades with the highest yield and lowest forward P/E making it more attractive than peers. Note: The difference in forward P/E between on the above charts is the estimates in which they use. For investors looking for a heavy equipment maker, it is evident Caterpillar is the better buy. If shares were to trade in like with Deere we would see a rise in share price by more than 20%.

The company while typically exposed to economic swings, had identified that it has a long runway for growth. With the world population continuing to grow and housing needs constantly in demand, Caterpillar equipment will always be in need.

Source: Investor Presentation

Additionally, as the projects grow larger and larger, more specialized equipment is needed. Newer machines are able to do more and act more efficiently requiring construction firms to invest in new purchases from CAT in order to win jobs. Effectively winning and bidding jobs is how Caterpillar's customers stay in business.

None the less, the new equipment has much more technology as well allowing customers to stay connected and monitor operating performance. The level of measurement in which a customer will be able to do is worth the investment alone.

Conclusion

Caterpillar continues to operate well in this environment and of course is susceptible to any downturn in construction. There is some strength that should help underlying sales in replacement parts and equipment however. As even when new models are not in the budget, old models need to be maintained. With a growing base of equipment in the field, the recurring revenue stream from parts should continue to grow. Investors looking for a way to play the global infrastructure growth story should look to add shares on any pull back. The company already trades an attractive forward multiple and that is on the basis of average analysts estimates. If the company continues to out perform estimates as it has recently done, the shares should see pressure to the upside. In the next downturn the company can also provide relief to shareholders buy continuing to utilize its share repurchase program as well. Alongside support to the stock price, earnings will be given support in the form of less shares outstanding for the income to be divided upon.For dividend investors looking to invest in shares when they yield around 2.5% or around $138 a share would be ideal. For growth investors, now may be the time considering any positive news out of the trade talks between China and the United States will probably relieve pressure on the stock. Additionally, as the stock trades below peer valuations, it could rise to higher levels quite quickly.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not a financial advisor. All investors should do their own due diligence before making any investment decision.