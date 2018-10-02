Sprint Corporation (S) Management Presents at Deutsche Bank's 26th Annual Leveraged Financial Conference (Transcript)

Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) Deutsche Bank’s 26th Annual Leveraged Financial Conference October 2, 2018 12:20 PM ET

Andrew Davies - Chief Financial Officer

Anthony Klarman - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

Anthony Klarman

Good morning, everyone. Thanks for coming. I wanted to go ahead and get stated and let the other rooms fill in as they empty out. My name is Anthony Klarman. I cover the telecom, cable and satellite space on the high-yield side here at DB. Very happy to have Sprint with us back again at the conference.

We’re going to have a fireside chat session here with the company’s CFO, Andrew Davies. And again, I want to thank everyone for coming in their attendance and thank you for braving through the monsoon weather we have here. So, again, thanks very much.

So, Andrew, welcome to the Deutsche Bank Leveraged Finance Conference. We appreciate you guys coming.

Andrew Davies

Thank you for having me, pleasure to be here.

Anthony Klarman

Yes. I wanted to start off by talking about the network. And obviously, there’s a large transaction that we’ll touch on a little bit, too. But one of the areas if we think about sort of Sprint standalone that had been the big area of focus was the network. And you had been going with a more modest kind of network implementation strategy and then announced a revamp, where essentially you were sort of future proofing the network and getting it launched and ready for 5G. And part of that involved going back and sort of putting the 2.5 deeper into the network.

Can you kind of give us an update on how the network implementation strategy has developed? And what the CapEx looks like to sort of get you to where you want the network to be as you think about exiting this year and going into 2019?

Andrew Davies

Yes, sure. So excellent place to start, so let me back up just a little bit. So, yes, we’ve got four strategic pillars and the network built for unlimited is one of and probably the most important of those strategic pillars.

So John Saw and his team right now doing a lot of work on all of the next-gen network initiatives. We just started to deploy Massive MIMO, very, very pleased with the progress so far, where we’ve deployed that technology. We are seeing quadruple the speeds compared to the previous technology, as well as providing a little bit of coverage, benefit and some improvement in cell edge performance as well. So, really pleased with the Massive MIMO.

Focusing obviously on then deploying the 2.5 gig across all the network, again, making solid progress there. The intention being, which we are currently on track for that by the end of this year. The vast majority of our macro sites will be tri-banded. 2.5 gig is great spectrum for us. We can deploy it and still allow it to carry both LTE and 5G traffic.

The technology itself is software upgradable. So as 5G standards become definitized, it is literally a flick of a switch to convert to 5G rather than having to reclaim the tower one more time, et cetera, et cetera. So, again, really pleased with the 2.5 roll out. Fundamentally, we see that we can gain competitive advantage by being the first operator to offer a truly mobile 5G network, and we are still on track to be able to do a commercial launch of that by the middle of next year.

We have recently announced a partnership with LG to bring the first 5G smartphone to the U.S.. And all of that work is still very consistent with the CapEx guidance that we’ve given for this year, which is CapEx cash flow of somewhere between $5 billion and $6 billion, and you’d probably see spending in 2019 of roughly the same order of magnitude.

Anthony Klarman

Great. I want to go back and touch on a few things that you mentioned there, and 2.5 is a good place to start. If we go back and we look at when the company started to aggressively densify 2.5 into the network, there were very telling statistics that showed the churn improvement as that happened. The network experience for the user was better, and we saw that happen - and we saw that 2.5 bring churn down…

Andrew Davies

Yes.

Anthony Klarman

…among other network advantages and networking improvements that you made, but churn is kind of moderating. So can you sort of help us think about where those benefits still are to come from putting 2.5 deeper into the network? And do you still see those original signs that you saw 2.5 being a big difference in the customer experience and being able to lower churn?

Andrew Davies

Yes, absolutely. This is - gives me a neat segue into one of our other strategic pillars actually, which is the use of data and analytics within the business. So as you pointed out, we see close correlation between 2.5 gig deployment and churn improvement. And that’s not a superficial 40,000-foot kind of view of the world. That’s actually grounded in, what we call, our network QoE scores.

So we’ve developed a lot of science, and it’s actually the launch pad, if you will, for everything that we’re doing on analytics right now, is looking at the network. So we’ve developed a scoring methodology that takes into account all dimensions of how a given customer experiences the network. And it is on a pert subscriber basis.

So a subscribe - two subscribers in the same location with different usages would actually get a different QoE score, because they experience the network in different ways. So - and we boil it down to one number, right? So we give each customer QoE, yes, score between one and five, one being not good; 5 being really, really good. And what we see is a very tight correlation between customers that have the high QoE scores and where we’ve deployed 2.5 gig.

And so what we’re doing now is we’re using that methodology to be able to help us pinpoint more - in a more sophisticated and more accurate way, where we need to be deploying 2.5 gig and other parts of the overall network upgrade and even deploying, for example, Magic Boxes…

Anthony Klarman

Right.

Andrew Davies

…where we see a customer could benefit from having a Magic Box at home, at - or wherever. So yes, we absolutely see a very tight correlation between the two. And it’s yes, as I said, the use of data analytics is a large part of what’s going to drive future network deployment.

Anthony Klarman

Now what else is in that? Because I guess, the QoE is a point that we were bringing up, because we’ve seen churn moderate the improvements. There was a significant…

Andrew Davies

Yes.

Anthony Klarman

…improvement down from the twos into the ones with churn. But the churn improvements have kind of moderated a bit, yet you’re still pushing 2.5 deeper in and it sounds like you’re seeing the average QoE scores improve.

Andrew Davies

Yes.

Anthony Klarman

What are the triggers in there that are still putting a little bit of a headwind…

Andrew Davies

On churn?

Anthony Klarman

On churn?

Andrew Davies

Yes. And I think that’s when you have to go back over to the commercial side of the business. And I guess, it’s probably worthwhile to give a broader context on how we see the entire commercial equation. And again, it does link back to network improvement, though.

So if you wind the clock back 18, 24 months, network wasn’t performing, didn’t have good network perception, et cetera. So we had to lean really heavily on some aggressive promotions, particularly in the acquisition space. And we did so in the full knowledge that 12 to 18 months down the line, we were going to see step ups as the promotional period expired, but also we - you’d have some customers not wanting to step up.

Anthony Klarman

Right.

Andrew Davies

…and churning out. And so when we come - when you fast-forward to the end of last fiscal year, early this fiscal year, we - with the improvement that we were seeing in the network quality and the scores, we felt that we didn’t need to lean quite so heavily on very aggressive promotions.

So we did a conscious recalibration of the P times Q there to be less aggressive and that’s what, amongst other things, caused the pricing reset in middle of July. And also it’s not just the pricing we said on the acquisition side, but it’s being a little more calibrated in base management and save andretention offers.

So all of those things caused kind of two - it’s a bit of a double whammy in terms of - if you just want to look at pure volumes, okay. So it kind of tends to dampen down some acquisition volume. And as a result for this quarter, we are going to see handset gross adds, which are pretty much in line with what we see - what we saw last quarter, maybe a little bit of elevation, but nothing major.

On the other side, because we are enforcing the step ups, we are seeing this elevation of churn. And this particular quarter, we’re probably going to see churn be somewhere in the region of 20 basis points higher sequentially compared to the first quarter. Now that’s then going to result in us probably being a little negative if you just want to look at pure volumes…

Anthony Klarman

From that, yes.

Andrew Davies

…on postpaid handset net adds for this quarter. But if you go back to having to balance the equation, and Michel talked at the earnings release for Q1 on that quarter being an inflection point in terms of postpaid handset ARPU, wireless service revenue growth and we expect to see continued accretion on those metrics as we get through to the end of the year, which will result in wireless service revenue returning to growth by the end of the year.

And then just kind of continuing on with the churn theme, our third quarter, so the fourth quarter of the calendar year for every operator is the peak churn period anyway.

Anthony Klarman

Yes.

Andrew Davies

…because it’s such a big selling season. So we will see a further elevation in the sequential - sequentially in churn for Q3, but that should then be the absolute peak. It will - and then as we finish unwinding some of these promotional things that we’re living with, coupled with the continued improvement in network scores, that’s going to result in churn diminishing from Q4 of the fiscal year for us onwards.

Anthony Klarman

And is it fair to say, I think, you - there was a recent filing that was made with the SEC, I think, you had some folks that had gone in and met with them and a lot of that had been in the merger doc already. But it certainly seem like the narrative shifted a little bit around really not being believed - not leading with price anymore, and it sounds like that’s what you’re saying here too is that, you’ve enacted a greater level of discipline around some of these promotional levels that you’ve had. And what you’re losing a little bit on the churn side with the headwind, are you seeing the result then kind of pick up on the ARPU side to kind of net that out?

Andrew Davies

The short answer to your question would be yes. Let me expand on that, though. So yes, it - we are - we’ve recalibrated pricing, but we are still the most competitive operator in the marketplace and we still offer the best value to consumers. So - and we would always want to maintain that stance.

So yes, as we are stepping people up, we are seeing essentially - that equation works really well for us. So the incremental churn that we’re seeing from that - those particular cohorts is more than offset by what we’re seeing in the service revenue accretion as a result of the step ups.

Anthony Klarman

Right. One of the areas where you guys have been making a push was on digital and e-platforms and trying to get more sub adds to come through more economic channels for you.

Andrew Davies

Yes.

Anthony Klarman

Can you talk a little bit more about the initiative there? And as we think about gross adds and your share of gross adds, have you seen any successes yet on being able to kind of push them through cheaper distribution channels than you had historically?

Andrew Davies

Yes, it’s an interesting question. Yes, I think - and Michel alluded to this numerous times previously. The U.S. is a market in its entirety is somewhat behind some of the markets that both Michel and I have experienced in Europe when it comes to the use of digital channels, et cetera. So we’ve got a - we’re still very early stages there, but we’ve got a big push.

We saw in Q1 that we had, I think, 50% year-on-year growth roughly in the gross adds that come through the digital channel. Now -yes, it’s obviously a more economical channel for us for, at least, two really good reasons. First of all, we don’t have to pay any commissions, right?

Now obviously, we’re still bearing the cost of the device and the handset, but also the fixed cost that we’ve got wrapped up in the digital channels is much less than the fixed cost that we’ve got wrapped up in our physical infrastructure. So even the amortization of fixed cost per gross add is a much better equation for us as well. And what we also see is that customers that come to you via a digital channel are then much, much more likely to want to interact with you in a digital manner going forward. So you see….

Anthony Klarman

In terms of customer care…

Andrew Davies

Yes.

Anthony Klarman

…like the ongoing support?

Andrew Davies

Yes, absolutely. And not - yes, the ongoing support, the ability to upgrade themselves online, the ability to buy accessories, other devices online, change their price plan, et cetera. So there’s a long way to go there, but we are reasonably pleased with the early progress that we’ve made in that area.

Anthony Klarman

And is that the same - does that hold true for postpaid and prepaid, because the area I want to kind of segue to was prepaid, kind of talk about what you’ve been doing in particular in trying to - a lot of the early impetus was on lowering the churn in the prepaid…

Andrew Davies

Yes.

Anthony Klarman

…business and kind of stabilizing that platform. Do those lower-cost platforms feed us nicely into the prepaid segment as they do for postpaid?

Andrew Davies

They would do. Although our prepaid channels - our prepaid business is almost exclusively done through the indirect type of dealers. We’ve got an array of massive dealers, if you will. On prepaid, it is slightly different. We have about 18, 24 months ago hit the reset button pretty hard…

Anthony Klarman

Yes.

Andrew Davies

…on all dimensions of prepaid go-to-market, and we’re having good success there now on boost, in particular. And I think, this last quarter was the fourth successive quarter of year-on-year growth in that channel, led by much cleaner pricing plans. So, in particular, we’re getting really good penetration in our family plan loading, so the multiple lines, and also the use of some older kind of aged and iconic devices, which previously weren’t really available in the prepaid segment helps us there as well. So I think, the family plan loading in particular should over the long-term be another quite big churn redemption stimulus.

Anthony Klarman

Yes. There - if I look at the broader industry, there does seem to be a convergence going on between postpaid and prepaid, I guess, even if you just look at ARPUs right there, they’re starting to move closer together.

Andrew Davies

Yes.

Anthony Klarman

Are prepaid plans just becoming more attractive to people who used to be maybe postpaid customers? Because when you look at the device availability now, it’s not a massive differentiator between prepaid and postpaid unless you want the brand-new shiniest model as it’s released. Are those customers starting to look alike? And then will that have longer-term implications around churn and being able to drive churn lower in all of prepaid?

Andrew Davies

Well, I actually think you’re seeing a bit of a crossover between the two, so it’s not just one way. I mean - so yes, we see convergence clearly. And I think, as a postpaid customer even if you’re from, say, some of the lower-income quartiles, you can now still get into a pretty strong device at a relatively decent monthly out-of-pocket with the way device financing has evolved in the industry.

So I think we are seeing convergence. And I think right now, there are two main reasons, I guess, why a customer would really want to choose prepaid, which is - they want to have that discretionary control over how much they spend every month. And they want to be in control of when they recharge or top up rather than getting the automated bill. And then it’s credit risk.

Anthony Klarman

Yes.

Andrew Davies

…and whether or not you can pass the credit hurdles.

Anthony Klarman

Yes. I do want to segue, because I committed to let the audience ask a few questions, again, if we had time. I wanted to segue to the transaction - the pending transaction that you have with T-Mobile. We’re about, I guess, feels like about five months - a little more than five months since the transaction was announced. I guess, it was back in late April. Can you just remind us, again, of what you guys laid out at the time of sort of the strategic rationale behind it? And I think some people brought up a lot of questions last week when there was a lot of noise around, maybe some comments you had made at the SEC around the need to have to do the transaction to help offset what were some structural issues that you had seen in the business. Can you just, again, lay out the framework of why the transaction is important for Sprint? And kind of what you expect to sort of be transformational as the pro forma companies combine in a nutshell?

Andrew Davies

Yes, sure. I think, the rationale for the transaction is as compelling as you could make, right? It’s - so it’s pro-consumer, pro-competition and definitely pro-technology, and it’s the right time for the transaction. And the reason I say that is, it - we’re just about as we discussed earlier today, we’re just about to leap into the new 5G world. And you put together our 2.5 spectrum in particular with what T-Mobile holds in their low band spectrum, and you’ve got an unparalleled spectrum footprint then, which allows - which will allow the merged company to develop a truly nationwide 5G network much quicker than the competition.

And that’s going to stimulate innovation, it’s going to stimulate competition, and it’s going to keep the price competition in the marketplace, which the consumers will benefit from, because we’re going to - jointly, we’re going to be building a real kind of Rolls-Royce of a factory, if you will, which we will need to fill, because telecoms are scale game, right, and you only make money when you’re fully utilizing that - the physical infrastructure that you’ve developed.

And so maintaining price competition in the marketplace is important to ensure that we can grow the customer base and move into 5G in a sufficiently quick manner to actually take advantage of that 5G network. So those are the positive reasons for the merger. Let me go back to the comments on the SEC filing.

Yes. So first of all, I think, we have to appreciate here that context is everything, right? And there was no new news in those filings last week. It was all in the public interest statement, right, every bit of it. What happens though, right, you - what - you take a several hundred page long PIX document and you have to distill it into 15 to 20 pages of PowerPoint to help you then have a conversation with the regulators.

And in that distillation process, right, you end up with woods on a slide that look much more brutal, if you will, or more precise, because you can’t give the hundreds of pages of context around. And then I think you also have to recognize that, you have to be able to tailor your message based on the same set of facts to different audiences dependent on what point you’re trying to make.

Now having said that, over the last four years - another alert.

Anthony Klarman

Actually a warning.

Andrew Davies

Excellent. So having said that, we’ve been on a very profound transformation plan. So we’ve taken more than $6 billion of cost out over the last four years. We’ve now put the next gen network plan in place in our network called the speeds a much better than they were previously. We have strengthened the balance sheets. We’ve got good funding, good liquidity. And as I mentioned earlier, we’ve been able to get through an inflection point on wireless service revenue growth and we’ve been able to make improvements in operating income and net income. So we’ve - so there’s been a lot of achievements over the last four years.

Having said that, as I mentioned earlier, telecom is more than most industries is a scale game. And when you compare it to our competitors, particularly the two largest competitors, we still lag on pretty much every important dimension that a telco operator has, right? Low-band spectrum, network footprint, distribution portfolio, and then also just the ability to invest market with different shapes and forms of marketing dollars either in advertising, retention, being aggressive in acquisition, et cetera.

So we’ve made some big improvements, but we’ve still got some ways to go to catch up with the two big competitors, in particular.

Anthony Klarman

Yes.

Andrew Davies

So that’s the context within which you ought to see last week’s filings.

Anthony Klarman

Great, that’s very helpful. I did want to hit two financial questions before I ask the audience if they have anything.

Andrew Davies

Only two, I’m the CFO.

Anthony Klarman

Yes. You mentioned costs, and the company has done a great job of stripping out billions of dollars in costs in recent years. How much is there still to be done if we ignore the synergies and the other potential combinations aside where you’ll drive real value. I’m thinking about pure underlying costs. So in other words, how do we see the margin improvement develop from here in terms of scale and the revenue inflection versus the ability to still take costs out of the structure?

Andrew Davies

Yes, good question. So yes, we’ve taken cost out and we continue to take cost out. Yes, so I think this year we’ve guided that we’re going to be roughly $1 billion of gross cost reduction, but that maybe becoming somewhere around the $0.5 billion mark of net cost reduction when we take into account certain conscious reinvestments that we’re making in parts of the business. And we - first quarter we delivered roughly $100 million year-on-year cost reductions once you exclude about $90 million of merger and integration costs.

So we’ve done a really good job of reducing costs in, what I would - might characterize as an analog world, right? I think - I still think there’s huge room for future cost reduction, but it’s - as we move into becoming much more of a digital and analytically-driven operator. So as I mentioned earlier, we’ve showcased analytics in the way that we developed these network QoE scores, but also developing analogous scoring, both when it comes to service QoE and also even retail experience QoE.

So that’s going to help us pinpoint where we need to improve processes in those areas. We start to make a little bit of inroad, for example, into our media spending, but there’s probably a lot more that we can do there by using analytics-driven econometrics to actually drive a better - a much better understanding of our media spend and where we should really be targeting and focusing that spend.

Credit risk is another area that’s right for the use of data and analytics and helping us to make more intelligent credit risk decisions, which either helps us to achieve better gross adds performance for the same risk or the same gross adds performance for less risk. So there’s benefit one way or the other there.

And then on distribution, right, using again analytics to help us drive where we need to have distribution. And then in addition to that and this is more - this is on the non-sexy side of data and analytics. There’s a huge amount of work that we could do to really improve all of our back-office infrastructure, which is like many telcos that have grown organically over time. You end up with a bit of - quite bit of a Spaghetti bowl in your systems architecture. And it’s - you look at in isolation, you think you wouldn’t design a business to operate in that way.

So we - it’s not sexy, but if we had a plan for standalone life really looking at our ERP systems, building provisioning, all of those things that the basic plumbing and wiring of the business, which then - that’s what really causes the massive complexity in big business, which then ends up in sometimes suboptimal customer experience at the various touch points, because people that are facing off to the customer whether they’re sales reps or customer reps are actually impeded rather than helped by the systems. So they’d be to me - to my mind, there would be a lot of opportunity just on that back-office side of things.

Anthony Klarman

Yes, the other cost that had been highlighted by some of your predecessors is also around interest expense. You went into the pending transaction with T-Mobile with essentially an overfunded balance sheet, lots of cash sitting there. Is it fair to say that the intention would be to work your way through that cash with the near-term debt that’s coming due and kind of help take some of the run rate interest expense down as well?

Andrew Davies

Yes, I think so. I mean, Janet, who is in the audience who’s my Treasurer and her team have done a phenomenal job on shoring up the balance sheet before I’d arrived. So as you pointed out, we are more than adequately funded right now. I mean, ballpark figure we - $11.5 billion of liquidity at the end of June.

So yes, for the next nine to 12 months, we are going to use our current liquidity resources to just pay off the debt as it expires. And we got $4.6 billion of debt that expires by, I think end of June next year. And some of it’s some pretty high coupon stuff. You’ve got 9% and 7% instruments there.

So that, that in itself is going to bring down the overall cost of funding. And obviously, we won’t be having such a high cost to carry either. And if you look back to what we did in first calendar quarter of this year and another spectrum note that 5% - less than 5%, whereas a month earlier, we did some another 5% -some unsecured financing at over 7% all right or around roughly 7%.

Anthony Klarman

Yes.

Andrew Davies

So yes, we’ve done a lot of work on liquidity, cost of debt over the last several quarters, which puts us in a really strong position right now. I mean, it’s one kind of these one next thing that I have to worry about right now, which is great…

Anthony Klarman

Yes.

Andrew Davies

…because I want to be just focused on execution.

Anthony Klarman

I’ll pause there and go to the audience. We have time for probably one or two questions. Yes, go ahead.

Q - Unidentified Analyst

[Question Inaudible]

Andrew Davies

Yes. Look, I mean, as I alluded to in my answer really, I mean, the customers that the elevation of churn is coming from, I guess, what you characterize as low quality or certainly low ARPU customers. Would we have kept them in isolation, if we could? Yes, we probably would have done, right? Because we could still make a profit of those customers in isolation. But in a mass business like us - like ours, you can’t pinpoint a commercial proposition to any given customer.

So that’s why when you look at the overall equation, we’ll be better off stepping the vast majority of people up $5 or $10 and living with the consequences of some elevated churn? Yes, absolutely, that’s a decision you take every day of the week and then the T-Mobile roaming.

So that’s now - we’ve more or less fully deployed that through the month of August. We see them now go, if you will, to the top of the billboard charts when it comes to carriers that are carrying roaming traffic for us. And early days, but again, we’re very pleased with the progress that we’re seeing there so far.

Anthony Klarman

We may have time for one more. There I thought, I saw another hand. All right, great. Well, if there’s nothing else, Andrew, thank you very much for coming. I appreciate it.

Andrew Davies

Thank you.