General Electric Changes Leadership: Further Reflections

General Electric, with new leadership, must get away from its association with the old corporate conglomerate and find its way into the world of the "new" Modern Corporation.

There seems to be a direct tie between one of the new members of the Board and the new Chairman and CEO and this sets the stage for needed changes.

Perhaps the best move made at General Electric over the past year was the restructuring of the Board of Directors, reducing the size of the Board and removing old members.

Everyone seems to be surprised that General Electric, Co. (GE) made a change in its leader over the weekend. Now, we must take note of this change and attempt to determine the meaning of the change for the future of the company.

My first thought is that this change would never have happened under the old format for the Board of Directors.

A part of the new GE is that the Board of Directors was reduced from 18 members to just 12 members and many of the oldest serving directors were removed.

Amongst the changes here we find that one of the new directors is someone called Ed Garden, who was a co-founder of an organization called Trian Fun Management. Trian Fund Management is an activist investor, which bought a large stake in GE in 2015.

Through all the turmoil over the past couple of years, General Electric put Mr. Garden on the Board.

And, guess what?

Mr. Garden, we learn, was a long-time admirer of someone named Mr. Larry Culp, the man just named to be Chairman and Chief Operating Officer of General Electric, and his performance at Danaher Corp., which Mr. Culp ran from 2000 to 2014.

During this time, Mr. Culp oversaw an explosive performance at Danaher during his tenure and was looked upon by many as a real rising star. Mr. Culp was only 51 when he resigned from Danaher to “go fishing” and to teach at the Harvard Business School.

Mr. Trian saw to it that Mr. Culp was included in the group of “new” Directors that came on board…he joined the GE Board in April…and Mr. Culp was named the lead outside Director in July. Then, on October 1, Mr. Culp became Chairman and CEO.

Seems like these moves were more than just coincidence. Mr. Garden moved well, got the new Board familiar with Mr. Culp…and then oversaw the final move into the leadership slot.

None of this could have happened under the old format for the Board of Directors. Under the “old” format, the Board of Directors chose a 30-year veteran of General Motors, someone they were very familiar with.

But, also one that was inbred to the system, a system that was out-of-date.

And, this is exactly the problem going forward.

This move should be the end of the old General Electric.

Oh, former leader, John Flannery made major changes, as did his predecessor Jeff Immelt, to the “old” conglomerate form of General Electric constructed by Immelt’s predecessor Jack Welch.

The “old” General Electric conglomerate was, under Welch, the epitome of the corporate conglomerate of the 1990s, the example that others wanted to emulate.

But, the time for this corporate structure passed. And, with the advent of the Great Recession, General Electric had to get unwound and this is what Mr. Immelt and then Mr. Flannery tried to do. But, they were still living in the past, living with the “old” model of what a conglomerate should be.

And, Mr. Flannery did try. Even though he was accused of moving slowly and not being sufficiently decisive enough, Mr. Flannery “moved away from GE’s old past.” The company was reduced to where it was focusing almost exclusively on aviation and power…jet engines, electric power generators and wind turbines.

However, what Mr. Flannery seemed to be building was just a smaller conglomerate, built on the same premises of the “old” conglomerate that he had lived with over the past thirty years. And, this was one of my biggest criticisms of Mr. Flannery…he presented no vision of what the future General Electric should look like. He seemed to be stuck with an implicit picture of the older glory years, just wrapped in a smaller package.

This is the one thing that concerns me about Mr. Culp, although we have yet to really hear from him. But, Danaher, the company that Mr. Culp ran, was also a conglomerate, although he saw his conglomerate, according to Kimberly Chin in the Wall Street Journal, as “a tightly focused portfolio of businesses with clear overlapping interests.”

This is a slightly different view than the one that was held by those at General Electric who believed that a conglomerate was a portfolio of businesses who were run independently of one another…with no “clear” overlapping interests.

Is Mr. Culp’s vision of the conglomerate different from the one followed by General Electric? I hope that it is, for the world of the corporate conglomerate that Jack Welch flourished in is no longer around. The “new” Modern Corporation is based more upon intangibles and financial engineering. As I have written in many cases over the past six months or so, even the major manufacturing businesses are moving in this direction, because it is where the future is.

General Electric, I suggest, will not be an exception. It just must find how what it does fits into the new world of information and how its business model needs to change. Companies that work with different products and who operate in multiple markets can and do find “new” models that work for them. They just have to put the effort into identifying what the need to do to succeed.

Mr. Culp has indicated that he will continue to run GE along the lines that Mr. Flannery produced. But, Mr. Culp will “drive superior execution” and will “move with urgency.”

My guess is that this will not be enough. Mr. Culp is going to have to give up a credible vision of what he sees General Electric becoming over time.

Given his past record, I have the feeling that he has the talent and ability to lead General Electric into it’s new future. Furthermore, he is a “new comer” to General Electric. But, he is a “new comer” that has spent six months on GE’s Board of Directors, so he is entering his new position with a running start.

Hopefully, General Electric is a good story in the making.

