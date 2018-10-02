Pfizer: Stay The Course

The temptation at present may be to sell or lighten up on Pfizer (PFE) shares. Currently, PFE trading at $44.27 a share gives us a sales multiple of 5.0 and a book multiple of 3.7. These numbers may be well outside Pfizer's 5-year averages but remain pretty close to what the industry is trading at present.

Furthermore, as we can see from the chart below, once PFE broke out of its trading range in the summer, the stock became overbought quite quickly as we can see from the RSI indicator. However, that did not stop shares powering forward. Yes, we are a nice bit stretched above the 50-day moving average but all we may get here is some consolidation to enable the moving averages to catch up so to speak.

Furthermore, with the decision of Albert Bourla to come on board as CEO, investors may be worried about the future direction of the pharmaceutical firm. From our perspective, we believe it will be more of the same especially when you observe Bourla's role up until this point. Why? Well, prior to taking up the Chief Operating Officer role at the start of 2018, Bourla headed up Pfizer's Innovative Health business which brought in almost 60% of the entire top line take of $52.54 billion in fiscal 2017.

We believe Bourla will most likely double down on unmet need segments as this is where his experience lies and this is where the firm will be able to garner meaningful pricing power from its drugs. So, from that stance, the promotion of Bourla is as textbook as you can get and a welcome change to how Ian Read was handed the position which was under totally different circumstances.

From a shareholder's point of view, it will be interesting to see how aggressive Bourla will be in pushing the innovative part of the business. For example, when Novartis (NVS) appointed Vasant Narasimhan as company CEO last February, Narasimhan moved quite quickly in focusing the company on its next generation of drugs. We would expect Bourla to follow suit which will be to acquire well, sell off assets that are not performing, and double down on innovation. If a CEO in a biotech company doesn't execute on these three functions well, competitors will gain market share in what has become a fiercely competitive environment.

Remember, Pfizer's Prevnar vaccine came through the Wyeth acquisition back in 2009. Many drugs in the current pipeline also have come through smaller acquisitions. Therefore, based on the war chest Bourla has at his disposal, I would expect the rate of acquisitions to be increased meaningfully irrespective on the dollar amount of the purchases. Obviously, he will be judged on how well he acquires.

For our portfolio, Pfizer despite its recent run up remains a stronghold. Why? Well, we believe that the likes of Prevnar & other established performers plus the impressive pipeline will be able to compensate for upcoming patent losses in the likes of Lyrica in the US. Does Pfizer need some luck? Of course. However, there is no getting away from the fact that management expects around 30 approvals by 2020. Many of these drugs are in areas with high unmet needs and there are other really promising outliers such as tanezumab for chronic pain which if approved would really move the needle.

In saying this, investors need to be prepared for disappointments like we had in domagrozumab recently. Pfizer's pipeline though has never been better and when you are dealing with these types of numbers, trial failures are bound to come.

With $7.825 billion having been paid out in dividends over the past 12 months from a free cash flow kitty of $15.26 billion, forward-looking dividend coverage looks very strong. The company's debt to equity ratio is 0.41, so there is plenty of firepower on hand to reward shareholders further or do deals. The pipeline is obviously key, but we believe the sheer number of candidates in the likes of cancer, immunology, and heart disease should see Pfizer having plenty more blockbusters in its portfolio in the not too distant future. Remaining long.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PFE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.