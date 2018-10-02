Pembina Pipeline: Why This Pipeline Operator Is Poised To Outperform Its Peers

Growth is accelerating, with the company posting +40% YoY EPS and cash per share growth in the latest quarter.

Its long-term performance is outstanding, and the company has outperformed the broader market by triple-digit figures.

Summary

Pembina Pipeline (TSX: PPL) (NYSE:PBA) is Canada's third largest energy infrastructure company behind TransCanada (TRP) and Enbridge (ENB). Pembina offers investors the strong, safe, and growing dividend yields they have come to expect from midstream operators, with two caveats. Pembina offers investors slightly less short-term growth, due to fewer secured capital projects and slightly more volatility, due to some non-regulated assets than its peers. Pembina also offers investors significantly more upside potential as it has plans for several massive long-term capital projects. I believe the company makes for an excellent investment choice for investors, although more conservative, income-minded investors might prefer Enbridge, TransCanada, or other US alternatives relative to Pembina.

All figures in CAD unless otherwise stated.

Business Overview

Pembina is an energy infrastructure company, focusing on the transportation and storage of oil and natural gas across North America. As most other Canadian pipeline companies, Pembina mostly transports crude oil from Western Canada to refineries in the U.S. The company has several other smaller midstream, gathering and processing operations, especially related to natural gas:

(Source: Pembina Pipeline Annual Report)

Pembina is the third-largest pipeline operator in Canada, although it is quite a bit smaller than its larger peers:

PBA Market Cap data by YCharts

Companies in this sector are very well regarded by dividend investors due to the safety and reliability of their revenues, cash flows, and dividends. Specifically, Pembina generates the majority, 80%-85%, of its revenue in long-term fee-based contracts. Most contracts are decades-long, 20+ years on average, and have take-or-pay clauses, which ensure Pembina receives payment even if volume shipped or services contracted fall below contracted minimums. These contracts ensure overall revenue and cash-flow volatility is extremely low, as the company has very little short-term exposure to commodity price levels, production or volume transported. This is, of course, a great boon to investors, especially dividend-focused ones, as it ensures the company is all but certain to generate enough revenue and cash-flow to pay its dividends.

Pembina's remaining 15%-20% revenue is generated from the storage and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and NGL. The company generally buys these products at market prices and resells them for a margin. Margins and profits shouldn't vary too much, but there are some risk and volatility involved.

Although Pembina's revenues and cash-flows are incredibly stable compared to the broader market, they are markedly less so compared to its industry peers. Both Enbridge and TransCanada generate +95% of their revenues and cash-flow from either long-term contracts or regulated assets, quite a bit more than Pembina. Although Pembina's +80% figure is quite high, the company does have quite a bit more commodity price exposure and other risks/volatility when compared to its larger peers.

Even though the above is undoubtedly a negative, management has taken steps to ensure commodity price exposure won't/can't endanger its dividend.

First, management's target payout ratio is based on the company's fee-based distributable cash flow. Basically, the company pays its dividends from cash generated from its safer, less volatile business segments. The dividend is, therefore, insulated from commodity price risk and other risks, and it is of comparable (very high) safety to its peers.

(Source: Pembina Pipeline Investor Presentation)

(Source: Pembina Pipeline Investor Presentation)

Second, management intends to generate at least +80% of the company's total EBITDA from fee-based contracts or services. Pembina generally meets its target, the current figure stands at 85%:

(Source: Pembina Pipeline Investor Presentation)

Due to the above, I believe Pembina's overall business model and dividend to be strong, safe, very attractive to dividend investors and generally comparable to its peers.

Financial Track Record

A strong business model is important, but actually delivering results is even more so. Pembina's recent performance has been stellar, with the company reporting double-digit growth in all key metrics, continued progress in relevant capital projects, and record number of volumes shipped in oil and gas. EPS and cash per share both grew +40% YoY, a huge jump, due to the completion of several large-scale projects in late 2017.

Pembina is on track for +25% in earnings, EBITDA, and cash flow per share growth for the year, a staggering amount. Performance has been so good this year, that the company actually raised guidance last week.

(Source: Pembina Pipeline Investor Presentation)

Its latest earnings weren't a fluke either, but are part of the company's outstanding long-term financial performance. Pembina has achieved double-digit growth in most key financial metrics throughout the years:

(Source: Pembina Pipeline Company Filings)

Very good results all around. Pembina's performance also compares favorably to its peers, with the company achieving slightly better results than Enbridge and TransCanada:

(Source: TransCanada Company Filings)

(Source: Enbridge Company Filings)

Dividend and Shareholder Returns

Pembina shareholders have been very well rewarded due to the company's stellar financial performance. Long-term investor returns have been great, although the company has underperformed in the recent past due to general industry weakness. The company has outperformed the broader market by quite a bit, but long-term performance has lagged behind Enbridge:

(Source: YCharts)

Dividend growth has been good, but not great. Pembina has generally grown its dividend in the mid-single digits and has 7 years of consecutive dividend increases so far. Enbridge and TransCanada generally manage to grow their dividends a bit more, usually, 7%-12% annually and both have managed to increase their dividends for more than 15 years straight.

(Source: Company Filings)

Dividend growth has been relatively anemic, at least recently, as the company used to have a relatively high payout ratio. The company used to pay 72% of its distributable cash-flow in dividends, much higher than most/all of its peers and management's 55%-60% long-term target. Dividend growth was relatively low, and lower than Pembina's cash-flow growth, to ensure the payout ratio came down to more manageable levels. It is currently at 50%, so growth should more closely track cash-flow growth from now on.

(Source: Pembina Pipeline Investor Presentation)

Pembina's overall investor returns have been stellar, although dividend growth has been much lower than expected, and lower than its peers.

Note: I had to estimate Pembina's 20-year returns by adding capital appreciation and dividend yield for the period, as the information wasn't available in YCharts. The figure is probably a bit off, but the company has definitely outperformed the broader market significantly.

Growth Prospects

Growth, for most pipeline operators, is mostly dependent on identifying, constructing and operating new pipelines and facilities. In general terms, Pembina has the most growth potential and best overall prospects out of its Canadian peers, but its most important projects are not yet secured, so the company's growth is much more at risk.

Pembina currently has $1.8 billion in secured CAPEX through 2020, a relatively small amount. It is less than half of the $4-$5 billion completed in 2017 alone and pales in comparison to TransCanada's and Enbridge's $20 billion capital program. Pembina is a much smaller company, but it is not 1/10th of the size of its peers, so its relatively small capital program is a bit concerning.

(Source: Pembina Pipeline Investor Presentation)

Pembina's biggest sources of growth come from its sizable unsecured growth opportunities, which currently amount to around $15 billion, or close to two-thirds of the company's market cap. These projects are massive for a company of Pembina's size and would ensure significant growth and investor returns if the company is able to successfully complete them. Two key projects stand out: a polypropylene refinery in Alberta, and Jordan Cove, a LNG export terminal facility in the American Northwest.

Polypropylene Refinery

Pembina plans to partner with Petrochemical Industries Company, a Kuwaiti petrochemical company, to build and operate a polypropylene upgrading facility in Alberta. Alberta already produces the feedstock for the facility, propane, and the company/region already has the necessary transportation, storage, and supplementary facilities necessary for the project. The project has an expected cost of $3.5-$4.0 billion

(Source: Pembina Pipeline Investor Presentation)

I've always found it a bit weird that Canada has comparatively few refineries, considering the country's abundance of oil and natural gas. I know many Canadians feel the same way, and most wish the country and its companies invested in more downstream facilities. It's understandable, then, that the government of Alberta is heavily supporting the facility, and has awarded the company a $300 million royalty credit. (Read more here).

Although the project is not yet secured, I'm very optimistic. The project has advanced without any significant issues so far, analysts expect the project to go ahead, and management will make a final investment decision later in the year.

Jordan Cove

Pembina plans to build and operate an LNG export facility in Oregon, for an estimated total cost of $10B. The company intends to export North American LNG to the Asian market.

(Source: Pembina Pipeline Investor Presentation)

I believe the project is uniquely well-positioned to take advantage of changing market and industry conditions around the globe. The shale gas boom has caused U.S. natural gas production to skyrocket. Production finally surpassed consumption in 2018, for the first time since the 50s, causing the U.S. to become a net exporter of natural gas. Production growth will continue to surpass consumption, which means exports will skyrocket.

(Source: EIA)

The vast majority, +65%, of demand growth will come from Asian markets, especially China.

(Source: EIA)

Currently, the U.S. only has two LNG export terminals, both on the East Coast:

(Source: EIA)

If constructed, Jordan Cove would be the country's first West Coast LNG export terminal, and would be able to ship LNG cheaper and quicker than other facilities:

(Source: Pembina Pipeline Investor Presentation)

Jordan Cove seems to be well-positioned to take advantage of rising U.S./Asian natural gas production/consumption.

Although the project is not yet secured, management seems very optimistic:

With respect to Jordan Cove, we continue to advance both commercial and regulatory activity. In September 2017, applications with FERC were filed for the construction and operation of Jordan Cove. Based on the most recent information available to us, the project is positioned to receive a FERC decision during the second half of 2019, and we continue to anticipate First Gas in 2024. We look forward to providing further updates on these important projects later this year. (Source: Pembina Pipeline 2Q2018 Transcript, emphasis added)

These two projects, combined with several other smaller ones, amount to +$15B in unsecured growth projects for Pembina, a staggering amount. As mentioned previously, they are equivalent to two-thirds of the company's market cap, a staggering amount. Although both Enbridge and TransCanada have identified more possible investments, at +20B each, these companies are also significantly larger. Pembina, therefore, has significantly greater opportunities for growth relative to its Canadian peers, but the company's biggest opportunities still carry some risk. Growth will likely surpass its peers if its projects are successfully completed, lag if not.

Operational Performance

Identifying worthwhile and profitable projects is one thing; actually completing and operating them is another. Considering the scale and cost of Jordan Cove and the Polypropylene Refinery, especially relative to the size of Pembina, this should be of special importance to investors.

Pembina Pipeline's operational track record is excellent, with the company successfully completing the vast majority of its projects on time and on budget, if not ahead of schedule and under-budget. Only one recent project, an expansion of propane production facilities in Alberta, suffered a noticeable delay of one quarter:

(Source: Pembina Pipeline Investor Presentation)

I also looked at past company filings and news reports and couldn't find any other recent significant delay, cost-overrun or impairment charges.

Although both Enbridge and TransCanada complete most of their projects on time and on budget, I believe their overall track record is slightly worse than Pembina's. These two companies usually report more slightly more delays and cost-overruns, have had significant impairment charges relatively recently (Energy East Pipeline for TransCanada, Northern Gateway Project for Enbridge) and some of their biggest projects have had significant delays (Keystone XL for TransCanada, Line 3 Replacement Project for Enbridge.

Pembina Pipeline's excellent operational track record is strong evidence of the company's capabilities. Pembina future projects will likely be successfully completed and operated, assuming there are few regulatory issues moving forward.

Balance Sheet and Financial Guard Rails

Pembina's balance sheet and overall financial situation is very strong and compares favorably to its peers. Pembina's debt/EBITDA ratio of 3.9x is lower than most of its peers, and lower than Enbridge's and TransCanada's 5.6x and 5.4x ratios, respectively.

(Source: Pembina Pipeline Investor Presentation)

Currently, management's capital projects can be financed with the company's cash flow and small levels of debt. The balance sheet should remain strong and investors are unlikely to be diluted:

(Source: Pembina Pipeline Investor Presentation)

On the other hand, Pembina has +15B in unsecured growth projects. These can't all be financed without significant equity financing and quite a bit more debt, so I think it's possible for the company's balance sheet to see some deterioration in the coming years. Still, as the company is currently in a very strong position I don't believe this to be all that concerning.

Valuation Measures

Pembina is slightly more attractively valued than its Canadian peers in most key metrics, but only slightly so. Price/Cash-Flow and EV/EBITDA, the two most relevant metrics, are both lower than its peers:

(Source: Pembina Pipeline Company Filings)

As the differences are small and Pembina is a much smaller company, I don't believe the company offers significantly more value than its peers.

Dividend Information

Pembina's current dividend yield of 4.9% is quite high, although generally in-line with its peers:

PBA Dividend Yield (TTM) data by YCharts

Growth prospects are quite good, but the situation is complicated.

Management guidance indicates 8%-10% annual cash-flow per share growth. As the company's payout ratio is currently slightly below guidance, 50% versus 55%-60%, dividend growth should be slightly higher, especially this year, but the situation is complicated. Assuming the company's larger projects are actually done, the company would have very large funding needs for the next 4-6 years. CAPEX would be much greater than what the company could self-finance, so the company would likely issue shares and increase its debt load. Dividend growth would, therefore, very likely be much lower than 8%-10%, both to ensure the company can self-finance its CAPEX as most as possible and as the company would need to use some of the extra cash flow to pay interest on its extra debt. Growth would, however, pickup quite a bit after the projects are completed, which would be sometime between 2023 and 2025.

Enbridge and TransCanada are expecting +8% and +10% dividend growth for the next three years, in-line or better than Pembina. On the other hand, if Pembina's unsecured growth projects are successfully completed, long-term dividend growth is likely to be much greater than its peers.

Tax Considerations

It is important to note that, as Canadian companies, non-residents face withholding taxes on any dividends paid by Pembina. United States residents face a 15% tax rate, although this can usually be offset against income tax, and certain qualified retirement accounts have the tax waived entirely. Please consult with a tax professional as needed. As the dividend is paid in Canadian dollar, investors also face some foreign exchange risk.

Conclusion

As I think I've made abundantly clear throughout the article, Pembina's performance, as a company and as an investment, will depend on the success of its two major projects: Jordan Cove and the Polypropylene Refinery. If the projects are successfully completed, Pembina should outperform its peers, underperform if not. As the projects are continuing apace and both management and outside analysts seem very bullish about their overall prospects, I believe the company is an incredibly attractive investment choice for dividend growth investors. Moving forward, investors should pay special attention to Pembina's two flagship projects, as the company's future growth and overall prospects are dependent on these.

