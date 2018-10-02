Tilray: The Madness Is Not Over Yet

The Tilray (TLRY) saga is not over yet, as the company's shares drastically appreciated in value in the last few days. While the fundamentals clearly show that the current market cap of more than $20 billion is ridiculous considering the fact that the business doesn't make any money, there are still a lot of speculations surrounding the stock. Because of it, we hold only a small short position in the company and believe that its shares will continue to be trading at the irrational levels for quite some time, before finally tumbling down to its fair value.

The main reason why Tilray was one of the few stocks to show such substantial returns in the last few weeks was due to the fact that it was the only viable option for US and international private and institutional investors to directly invest in the Canadian cannabis market that had become volatile recently, as the Trudeau government managed to deliver on its promises and with the support of the House and the Senate made the use of cannabis legal.

Chart: Finviz

While it's expected that the Canadian cannabis market will continue to hold its momentum, as the law will take its effect only on October 17, the high volatility makes it harder to predict in which directions it would go in the short to near term. Currently, there are various reports that state that the global cannabis market will experience a double-digit growth in the next couple of years, as more countries will continue to make cannabis legal for medical purposes and the demand for CBD-related products is set to increase in the foreseeable future.

But no matter what the future perspectives of the cannabis market are, it doesn't justify the irrational price of Tilray's stock. If we look at the company's recent quarterly report, we'll see that while its revenue increased to $9.7 million in the last three fiscal months from $5 million a year before, the net loss has widened to -$12.8 million in comparison to -$2.4 million Y/Y.

In order to find out the true value of Tilray, we've decided to make a traditional DCF model, which will show us how the business is forecasted to operate in the future. The table below shows our estimates of Tilray financials for the next ten years. The first couple of periods are in-line with Bloomberg estimates and we expect to see a bump in revenues due to the legalization of cannabis in Canada. However, as new players will start to enter the field and the market itself will stabilize, the revenues will start to grow at a modest rate of 50% in 2020 and will be declining by 5% each consecutive year. The terminal growth rate in our model is 4%, while the weighted average cost of capital is 10%.

Source: Bloomberg, Own estimates

After finding out the discounted terminal value and calculating enterprise value, our DCF model showed Tilray's fair value to be $35.11 per share, which represents a downside of more than 78% from the current market price:

Source: Own estimates

After making the DCF model, we've decided to compare Tilray to its peers and made a comparable analysis. The table below shows that it's quite hard to analyze Tilray on a peer-to-peer basis, as the majority of its multiples are negative and a vast amount of its competitors also have poor financials and don't make any profits. However, we've managed to find out the industry's average and median multiples that are seen below by consolidating multiples of the companies that are actually making money.

Source: Bloomberg, Own estimates

Note: The negative multiples are not a part of the industry's average and median.

After consolidating the DCF model with our comparable analysis, we came to a conclusion that Tilray's final fair value is $40.02 per share, which represents an overall downside of more than 75% to its current market price.

Source: Own estimates

While we believe that the demand for CBD-related products is going to increase in the next couple of years, we find it hard to believe that Tilray's stock will be able to hold the current price level and once again reach its all-time high in the foreseeable future. As the stock continues to experience high volumes on a daily basis and the lockup period will only expire in January, we don't expect to see a massive depreciation in value for Tilray's share price in the next week or two, but we do believe that it will eventually fall close to its intrinsic value. However, the irrationality that we are currently witnessing could continue for quite some time and because of it, we've opened only a small short position in Tilray and are closely watching the price action on a daily basis in order to determine whether the stock has reached its peak or not.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TLRY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.