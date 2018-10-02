What Does A 'Heating Up' Wells Fargo Look Like?

In a previous article I highlighted what I “frozen.” Wells Fargo (WFC) could look like. The San Francisco-based bank has had a lot of negatives recently. Chief among them include a fake account scandal and a regulator-imposed asset cap. Moreover, this has spilled over to business results to a degree. In the last five years the firm reported net profits of $21.9 billion, $23.1 billion, $22.9 billion, $20.4 billion and $20.6 billion last year.

It hasn’t exactly been a growth story as of late. In this light, and especially in light of the asset cap, I wanted to see what a "frozen” Wells Fargo might look like over a 10-year period.

The way I answered this hypothetical question was to hold profits steady at $20 billion each year (still an enormous number, but also representing a “no-growth” scenario) along with steady dividends and share repurchases each amounting to a ~40% payout ratio annually.

The result was somewhat encouraging. On the business side, I presumed that the company would not improve for the next decade. Yet an important takeaway was revealed: Stagnant business results do not automatically translate to stagnant investor returns. In the case of Wells Fargo, you have a 3%-plus starting yield and a robust share repurchase program reducing the share count. In the hypothetical illustration, while business results stalled, investors could still see 5% to 6% yearly compound gains.

It’s a good reminder: In a less than ideal situation, an investment could still work out.

Of course, this is hardly an investment thesis. To be sure it provides a nice consolation: A downbeat scenario working out all right. However, it's not a reason to allocate new capital toward this particular security.

With that in mind, let’s consider a scenario that might be more attractive - getting away from the “downbeat” or “frozen” and perhaps “heating up” our expectations to a degree.

Conceivably Wells Fargo will not be a frozen business for the next decade. It's true that an asset cap is currently in place, but in the investment world these things do not last forever. Just like the bank dividend cuts, an unfavorable ruling or lower oil prices, there’s cyclicality involved. In the case of Wells Fargo it represents another obstacle to hurdle in a storied history.

Wells Fargo titled its 2017 Annual Report “Rebuilding Trust.” Let’s suppose that this comes to fruition, the asset cap is lifted and the company gets back to a growth path.

Without a parking block in its way, there are a lot of tailwinds at the firm’s back. The bank’s industry, along with the company’s entrenched position, allows the firm to capture its fair share of economic activity over the years. Not linearly. Not absolutely. But the company has a seat at the table. Moreover, that seat potentially gets more interesting with higher rates.

From a security standpoint you have a relatively low payout ratio and comparatively low valuation. This does many things.

First, it means that you start with an above average dividend yield. Second, it means that there’s room for both share repurchases and dividends to play an important role in capital allocation. Third, the share repurchases are more effective – you’d much prefer for Wells to buy back shares at say 12 times earnings as compared to 20. And finally, the lower valuation gives you a fair shot at capturing business results over time (and perhaps a bit more if that 12 P/E turns into 13 or 14 down the line).

It depends on where you look, but the expectation for Wells Fargo’s earnings are generally between $4.25 and $4.40 for this year and $4.90 to $5.40 next year. Let’s use the low points and call it ~$4.25 this year and ~$4.90 for next. That’s still a reasonably upbeat scenario compared to my past “frozen” illustration (in that example it took over six years to get to $4.90 in anticipated earnings-per-share).

The mid-term growth rate expectations are equally ambitious, coming in at the 7% to 13% range. Over the past decade and a half Wells Fargo grew earnings per share by about 6% annually. Let’s use that number for our example.

After five years this could mean the potential for ~$5.85 in earnings per share. That’s certainly more ambitious than a “frozen” example, but I’d also like to point out that it’s not overly optimistic when you look at analyst estimates out there. I’ve seen higher estimates for Wells’ earnings in the next three years, much less five.

Your anticipation of a future share price is going to depend on an earnings multiple. Over the past couple of decades something in the 10 to 15 range has been fairly typical. Prior to the Great Recession 14 or 15 times earnings was not unusual. Since then, 11 or 12 times earnings has been more normal. For this illustration, let’s split the difference and call it 13 times earnings. (Keeping in mind that 1) this is in no way a precise calculation and is simply one scenario in a sea of many, but 2) a slightly higher valuation for a firm growing at an increased clip could very well be warranted.)

At 13 times earnings, you’d anticipate a future share price of about ~$76 after five years. Should the dividend grow in-line with earnings (something that is open to wiggle room on the upside) you’d also anticipate collecting ~$10 or so in cash dividends per share. Putting together those items come to a potential nominal value of ~$86 after five years.

The attractiveness of this number is going to depend on 1) your confidence in those assumptions and 2) the current offering price.

Confidence is going to vary dramatically from individual to individual. In the above illustration I looked at it from an “average minus” point of view. That is, I took the average consensus numbers and watered them down slightly. The important part here is that you’re guessing about the future so you want to both acknowledge this and be prepared for unseen outcomes.

The current offering price, sitting around ~$52 as I write this, is easy to consider. Against an anticipated value of ~$86 after five years this would imply a compound gain of ~10.5% per annum.

This is how I would begin to think about an investment in Wells Fargo, both from a “frozen” and “heating up” prospective. In a downbeat scenario, you would still anticipate reasonable returns due to the above average dividend and share repurchases. In an average scenario, suddenly the potential returns move from “reasonable” into the low double digits. If you believe Wells Fargo can formulate a bit of growth in the coming years, today's lower share price starts to look more and more interesting.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WFC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.