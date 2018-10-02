Top 10 Monthly Paying Canadian Dividend Stocks With Large 1-Year Projected Gains

$5,000 invested in the lowest-priced five as of September 27 yield 24.47% more projected net gains than $5,000 invested in all ten.

Top ten yields estimated for PRV.UN.TO, HOT.UN.TO, IVQ.U.TO, SOT.UN.TO, M.V, BK.TO, DS.TO, ALA.TO, KWH.UN.TO, and FFN.TO averaged 10.45% per YCharts as of 9/27/18.

10 top Canadian MoPay stocks ranged in estimated net gain from 15.8% to 54.4%. These top ten — PRV.UN.TO, DR.TO, MRT.UN.TO, Ax.UN.TO, IVQ.U.TO, NXR.UN.V, RNW.TO, M.V, ALA.TO, and KWH.UN.TO — averaged 28.99%.

Of 209 MoPay equities listed by YCharts yielding +0.5%, with market caps above $10M, as of 9/27/18, Canadian stock exchanges listed 122 (versus 87 in the U.S.).

Monthly paying (MoPay) dividend equities make dividend payouts to shareholders twelve times a year instead once, twice, or four times.

Note: All prices noted in CAD.

Actionable Conclusion (1-10): Analysts Projected 15.8% To 54.4% Net Gains For Ten Canadian MoPay Stocks By October 2019

Five of ten top dividend-yielding stocks were identified as being among the top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. So this month the yield strategy for the Canadian MoPay gains as graded by Wall St. (King St.) wizards was 50% accurate.

Projections based on estimated dividends from $1000 invested in each of the highest yielding stocks and their aggregate one year analyst median target prices, as reported by YCharts, created the 2018-19 data points. Note: one year target prices by lone analysts were not applied. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to September 27, 2019 were:

Crius Energy [KWH.UN.TO] (OTC:CRIUF) was projected to net $544.26, based on dividends plus mean target price estimates from five analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 1% opposite the market as a whole.

AltaGas [ALA.TO] (OTCPK:ATGFF) was projected to net $464.80, based on dividends, plus mean target price estimates from ten analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 8% more than the market as a whole.

Mosaic Capital Corp [M.V] netted $419.64, based on dividends, plus mean target price estimates from three analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 93% more than the market as a whole.

TransAlta Renewables Inc [RNW.TO] (OTC:TRSWF) was projected to net $253.37, based on just projected annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 9% less than the market as a whole

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust [NXR.UN.TO] (OTC:EFRTF) was projected to net $247.31, based on dividends, plus mean target price estimates from four analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 20% less than the market as a whole.

Invesque [IVQ.U.TO] (OTC:MHIVF) was projected to net $247.09, based on dividends, plus mean target price estimates from six analysts, less broker fees. No Beta number was available for IVQ.U.TO.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust [AX.UN.TO] (OTCPK:ARESF) was projected to net $200.08, based on dividends, plus mean target price estimates from ten analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 27% less than the market as a whole.

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust [MRT.UN.TO] (OTC:MGRUF) was projected to net $195.82, based on dividends, plus mean target price estimates from four analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 10% less than the market as a whole.

Medical Facilities Corp [DR.TO] (OTCPK:MFCSF) was projected to net $168.07, based on dividends, plus mean target price estimates from five analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 45% less than the market as a whole.

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust [PRV.UN.TO] was projected to net $158.26, based on dividends, plus mean target price estimates from two analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 83% less than the market as a whole.

Average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 28.99% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten equities. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 12% under the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called "underdogs."

Top 122 Canada MoPays

Canadian Dividend MoPays were ranked above by yield 8/27/18 to determine the top 132.

Actionable Conclusions (11-20): Yield Metrics Selected 10 Top Canadian MoPay Stocks

Top ten Canadian MoPay Dividend dogs selected 9/27/18 represented four sectors in the Morningstar eleven sector scheme: (1) financial services [4 listed]; (2) utilities [1 listed]; (3) energy [1 listed]; (4) real estate [4 listed].

Top stock by yield was a financial services representative, North American Financial 15 Split Corp. [FFN.TO]. Three other Financial services stocks placed fourth through sixth: Dividend Select 15 Corp [DS.TO] (OTCPK:DVVDF) [4]; Canadian Banc Corp [BK.TO] (OTC:CNDCF)[5]; Mosaic Capital Corp [M.V] [6].

Two lone sector representatives placed second and third, by yield. A utility placed second, Crius Energy Trust [KWH.UN.TO] (OTC:CRIUF) [2], and an energy firm placed third, AltaGas Ltd [ALA.TO] (OTCPK:ATGFF).

Finally, placing seventh through tenth were four real-estate sector entities, Slate Office REIT [SOT.UN.TO] (SLTTF) [7]; Invesque Inc [IVQ.UN.TO] (OTC:MHIVF) [8]; American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP [HOT.UN.TO] (OTC:AHOTF) [9]; PRO Real Estate Investment Trust [PRV.UN.TO] [10], completed the top ten Ocrober Canadian MoPay top stocks by yield.

Actionable Conclusions (21-30): Ten Canadian MoPay Stocks Showed 8.7% To 43.5% Upsides, While (31) One Showed A Downside Of -0.41% To October 2019

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield "dog" metrics, analyst mean price target estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Brokers Assessed A 24.47% Advantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced Canadian MoPay Stocks To October, 2019

Ten top Canadian MoPay Dividend stocks were culled by yield for their monthly update from here. Yield (dividend / price) results verified by YahooFinance did the ranking.

Yield Metrics Extracted Bargains

As noted above, top ten Dividend stocks selected 8/27/18 showing the highest dividend yields represented four sectors in the Morningstar eleven sector scheme.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Targeted 5 Lowest-Priced of the Top Ten Highest-Yield MoPay Stocks (32) Delivering 29.81% Vs. (33) 23.95% Net Gains by All Ten by October 2019

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten Canada MoPay kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 24.47% more net gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in each of all ten. The third lowest priced Canada MoPay dividend equity, Crius Energy Trust [KWH.UN.TO] (OTC:CRIUF), was projected to deliver the best net gain of 54.43%.

The five lowest-priced CDN MoPay dividend equities for September 27 were: PRO Real Estate Investment Trust [PRV.UN.TO]; Mosaic Capital Corp. [M.V]; Crius Energy Trust [KWH.UN.TO] (OTC:CRIUF); Slate Office REIT [SOT.UN.TO] (SLTTF); Invesque Inc [IVQ.U.TO] (OTC:MHIVF), with prices ranging from $2.30 to $8.00.

Five higher-priced CDN MoPay dividend equities were: Dividend Select 15 Corp [DS.TO] (OTCPK:DVVDF); North American Financial 15 [FFN.TO] (OTC:FNCSF); American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP [HOT.UN.TO] (OTC:AHOTF); Canadian Banc Corp [BK.TO] (OTC:CNDCF); Alta Gas Ltd. [ALA.TO] (OTCPK:ATGFF), whose prices ranged from $8.05 to $20.40.

The distinction between the five low-priced dividend stocks and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. A scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

Sources: Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC with data derived from indexarb.com, YCharts, and Yahoo Finance. Analyst mean target prices by Thomson/First Call via Yahoo Finance. Dog photo from companionanimalpsychology.com.

Disclaimer: The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of dividends from any investment. Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your Dividend dog stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations. This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

