Enphase: Can This Small Cap Keep Climbing?

Most responsible for this turnaround are production efficiencies wrung out by a new management team and an exiting of low margin businesses.

Solar microinverter producer Enphase Energy is in the middle of an impressive turnaround that has seen its stock increase more than 700% off its 2017 lows.

Company Overview:

Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH) is a Petaluma, California,-based designer, manufacturer, and marketer of microinverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Formed in 2006, the company delivered its first product, the M175 microinverter, in 2008. Microinverters convert direct current (DC) generated by a single solar module to alternating current (AC). The output of several microinverters is amalgamated and usually fed to the electrical grid. Since inception, Enphase has shipped over 17 million microinverters, representing over 4 gigawatts of solar photovoltaic generating capacity, and more than 790,000 Enphase residential and commercial systems have been deployed in over 120 countries. This ~$500 million concern went public in 2012 at $6 per share and currently employs ~385 people worldwide.

Microinverters:

Solar modules employing microinverters have many advantages over solar modules that are wired using a traditional central inverter, where a group, or "string," of modules are wired in series. First, the entire string’s output is limited by the output of the lowest-performing module. Because of its string design, there's a single point of failure risk with the traditional central inverter approach. In other words, small amounts of shading, debris or snow lines on any one solar module, or even a complete module failure, disproportionately reduces the output of the entire array. Additionally, central inverters are relatively unreliable, with warranties of only five to 10 years. They are complex to install and offer limiting monitoring capabilities. However, the optimized string setup has always enjoyed a cost-advantage over microinverters. But with the latest (seventh-generation) rollout of Enphase’s microinverters, that benefit no longer exists, instead highlighting all the shortcomings of string modules, which now negatively impact the cost and expected return on investment of these solar installations to both installers and system owners. By contrast, microinverters provide greater output, reliability (i.e. no single point of failure with its low-voltage DC-to-AC conversion), better monitoring capabilities, while reducing installation, training, and inspection times – all resulting in better expected ROIs.

The Business:

Enphase generates revenues from sales of its microinverter systems and related accessories, which include microinverter units, AC battery storage systems, its Envoy communications gateway, and its Enlighten cloud-based monitoring service. Sales are made primarily to distributors who resell them to solar installers and directly to large installers. The company generated ~64% of its 1H18 revenues in the U.S.

Enphase is the No. 1 microinverter company in the world and competes on that front with SMA Solar Technology AG, Fronius International GmbH, ABB Ltd., and SolarEdge Technologies, Inc., amongst others, offering microinverters. It also competes with other, DC to DC optimizer and other power electronic solutions. However, it principally competes with large, incumbent central inverter solar solutions companies, with which it has achieved cost parity.

As of December 31, 2017, Enphase had 105 issued U.S. patents, 47 issued foreign patents, 65 pending U.S. patent applications and 27 pending foreign counterpart patent applications. The patents are scheduled to expire between years 2027 and 2033.

Products:

Enphase is currently producing its seventh-generation microinverters (for the Enphase Home Energy Solution with IQ), which began shipping in Q1 2018. The company also features Enphase Energized AC Modules, which began shipping in North America during 2017. These modules utilized the company’s sixth and now seventh generation microinverters and are produced through its AC module partnerships with South Korean LG Electronics Inc., JinkoSolar Technology (NYSE:JKS) and Waaree Energies Ltd. In 2018, the company announced new AC Module partnerships with SunPower – more on that shortly – Panasonic Corporation (PCFRY), and Solaria Corporation, as well as a partnership with residential solar provider Sunnova. These seventh-generation products are cheaper to produce than its sixth-generation predecessors, which has generated cost parity with central inverter solutions and higher gross margins for Enphase.

Its next-generation system, IQ 8, is built on its grid-agnostic ‘always on’ Ensemble technology, which has applications in off-grid and microgrid locations. Enphase is in a joint development agreement with an undisclosed customer with the expectations of launching its off-grid solution in 4Q18 and its grid-agnostic solution in 2019.

Recent History:

With gross margins hovering below 20% and little revenue growth, Enphase’s stock price had been languishing below $1 per share during 2017, forcing the resignation of CEO Paul Nahi in August 2017. He was replaced by Badri Kothandaraman who, at that time, was the company’s COO.

Source: Company Presentation

A restructuring that commenced in late 2016 led to the company exiting non-core, low-margin businesses during 2017. New management also emphasized operational excellence and cost control in the form of a 30-20-10 initiative, with goals of 30%-plus gross margins, 20% or lower operating expenses, and 10%-plus operating income margins. To date, cost-reduction efforts have resulted in a $38.4 million savings of ongoing operating expenses.

Source: Company Presentation

On the revenue side, the company sees four opportunities for sustained growth. First, the company is looking to expand geographically, which it's accomplishing with its IQ 7 microinverters, which comprised 22% of all 2Q18 shipments. Shipments of IQ 7s in the quarter included entry into German and Austrian solar markets while further expanding its French, U.K., Swiss, and Benelux markets. Sales into Australia and New Zealand replaced fifth-generation microinverters, representing a 23% improvement in power at nearly half the weight.

Source: Company Presentation

Second, Enphase plans to grow the top line through the sale of its IQ 7X, which is the highest power and highest efficiency version of its seventh =-generation microinverters. The IQ 7X product addresses 96-cell modules up to 400 W and with a 97.5% California Energy Commission efficiency rating. It's ideal for integration into AC modules. This top of the line product began shipping in the U.S. during 2Q18 and is expected to ship ex-U.S. in 2H18.

Third, the company will expand through the previously mentioned AC module partnerships, the most important of which is the company’s acquisition of SunPower Corporation’s microinverter business in exchange for $25 million of cash -- $15 million at closing and $10 million in December 2018 – and 7.5 million shares of Enphase common stock, which closed August 9, 2018. In return for its investment, Enphase added over 140 patents to its portfolio while becoming the exclusive microinverter supplier for SunPower's residential business in the U.S. In fact, Enphase's IQ 7X microinverter was designed specifically for SunPower X series 96-cell modules. This transaction should result in Enphase capturing ~36% of the U.S. residential solar market and $60-$70 million of additional annual revenue beginning in 2H19 at 33% to 35% non-GAAP gross margin. Initial IQ shipments for SunPower’s AC Modules should commence in 4Q18.

Lastly, IQ 8 will be driving revenue growth as early as 4Q18. The company has a joint development agreement to customize IQ 8 for an undisclosed partner’s off-grid applications under which it has earned $2 million in 2Q18, with another $4 million expected in 2H18. The company will introduce its IQ 8 off-grid system in Q4 2018 and its grid agnostic IQ 8 solutions in 2019.

2Q18 Results:

Enphase generated $75.9 million in 2Q18 revenue, representing an increase of 8% sequentially and 2% year-over-year. Non-GAAP earnings were $0.02 vs. a loss of $0.08 in 2Q17. These improved earnings were mostly a function of better gross margins, which improved on a non-GAAP basis from 18.4% in 2Q17 to 30.5% in 2Q18. The company shipped 675,000 microinverters, representing 72% of its revenue, with AC battery storage solutions, communications gateway, and monitoring solutions comprising the balance. Free cash flow was positive at $3.6 million. The company expects to achieve its 30-20-10 target operating model by 4Q18.

Management forecasted 3Q18 revenue of $79 million, gross margins of 31.5% and opex at 23.4% based on range midpoints.

Source: Company Presentation

Balance Sheet and Analyst Commentary:

The company exited 2Q18 with $58.5 million in cash and ~$46 million of expensive (at least 10.3%) long-term debt, ~$4 million of which is due by YE18. In August the company executed a 4% convertible note offering due in 2023 in which it raised ~$62.5 million of net proceeds. If all the notes are converted (at $5.56), it will dilute the shareholder base by ~11%. With the proceeds from this offering, the company will likely pay off its non-convertible debt on January 1, 2019, when the prepayment period commences, as well as remitting the $10 million still due on its SunPower purchase. Net of all these machinations, Enphase should have ~$47 million to start 2019 before cash flow from 2H18 operations are considered.

The current median analyst price target on ENPH is just under $8.00 a share. B Riley FBR was the analyst firm to take action in this name. It assigned a new Buy rating and $7.50 a share price target on Enphase three weeks ago.

The company’s CEO and CFO share the Street’s positive outlook based on their recent purchases in late August, totaling ~35,000 shares around the $5 level. The CEO had previously purchased 40,000 shares of ENPH in early March in the low $3s.

Verdict:

Thanks to new management, Enphase appears to have turned the corner and is operating much more efficiently. The next step is revenue growth, which appears on the horizon with the continued rollout of its IQ 7 line – which eliminates the cost advantage of central inverters – its acquisition of SunPower, and the impending introduction of its IQ 8 microinverters. The stock has risen considerably in the past twelve months from a low of $0.65 per share to yesterday’s close of just under $5.00, representing more than a ~700% increase. Poised for growth, and likely to be decidedly profitable in 2019, this stock still seems reasonably valued at 1.75x’s 3Q18 annualized revenue.

