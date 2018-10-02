MannKind Corporation (MNKD) CEO Michael Castagna at Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference (Transcript)

MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference Call October 2, 2018 1:40 PM ET

Executives

Michael Castagna - CEO

Analysts

Michael Castagna

Thank you for joining us today, and everyone is busy and hopefully I'll give you some new information as we go forward on MannKind. It seems, last year we kind of laid out about 10 priorities, we had our focus on for short and long-term milestones for growth. I’ll kind of check that list later today to tell you how we progressed. But for those who don't know the MannKind story, it was founded in 1991 as a biopharma company focused on health therapeutics, Al Mann was our founder and took diabetes as the first target to go after, which was a really hard target to take an insulin peptide and make it into an inhaled version, multiple setbacks along the way.

But long story short, 27 years later we’re here, we made it through the worst of it, and now have established our second product on the pipeline with Technosphere call Treprostinil, so I'll talk about in a minute. But the company has headquarters in California, where all the commercial medical affairs, clinical trial operations, everything's in California. R&D and manufacturing are based in Connecticut, very large facility, there.

The Technosphere platform is unique and I'll talk about this a lot today because of the deal we just did. But more importantly, because it really is a growth driver for the company as we go forward. It was the first time in about 10 years that we put a second molecule besides Afrezza on the platform to see what could happen. And so when we flipped over that card in July and June, we're very happy to see the data and that really gave us the conviction that the platform itself is unique beyond anything else that we've been focused on outside of Afrezza. And so that's really something you’ll hear us talk about.

So Treprostinil was partnered with the United Therapeutics, we expect FTC clearance in the coming week or to, but everything seems to be on track for that, so nothing going on there. We did an exclusive license deal for PAH, so United Therapeutics wanted our platform for all PAH potential products in the future. And as a result of that collaboration, we received $10 million up front to focus on another molecule that's not been disclosed, but that's already moving forward. And if that molecule is in license, we will receive another $30 million in payments for that.

We also have the Cannabinoid class [ph], so this is a hot space today. But we were in it three years ago before anybody else even really thought about this with a partner called Receptor Life Sciences. And so this is something that people somewhat forgot about the company has been working along the line behind the scenes, they've taken powders, they've formulated them, and we know we can take the tree sap of the leaves and make them into dry powder inhalations that work in fly beautifully.

So that's something we expect to continue here more with receptor life sciences in the cannabinoid space. And then we are taking about four additional, maybe more drug development candidates forward on the platform itself. So we've been working on various powder formulations over the last 10 years. Some of those are in different stages, some [indiscernible] toxicity, some already have animal and human. But we've identified four priorities that we will continue to advance in our pipeline as we go forward over the next 12 to 18 months.

Our growth driver in the short-term is Afrezza from a pure revenue perspective for those who don't know Afrezza, I assume you do. But it's an ultra-acting fast mealtime insulin, it got approved several years ago, was partnered with Sanofi and we got this product back and launched our own commercialization efforts back in Q1 of last year. And we continue to see nice progressive growth month-over-month and quarter-over-quarter on Afrezza. But to us diabetes is a large unmet medical need. We don't see anything close coming out in the next decade that will compete with Afrezza directly either from an inhalation technology and/or absorption PKPD, as well as the profile we get from an overall risk benefit.

So we feel very good about the product and the competitive position we're in. And were approved for adults now in the process of getting approval in Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and several other countries outside the U.S.. As we know, diabetes is a pandemic and really is working down the GDP of several key countries. There's a new management team. So Steve Binder, our CFO is here with me today, Pat McCauley, join me last July, as well our Chief Commercial Officer and David Kendall just joined in February of last year. So David is in Europe, we have a conference EASD this week. He's over there perhaps working on our Q4 and 2019 plans.

And so very excited with the new management team in place, everyone's working really well together and continued to transform the company up and down the organization, as well as with our customers externally.

So when I think about the R&D platform, it's really just not the ability to make powders, that's part of it, it's also the ability to have the devices that make the powders fly. And I think a lot of people take for granted it's really the powder plus device combination. You can print powders all day long. But if you don't have the right device that delivers the drug deep in the lungs, that's really what our technology is those two combined a breath activated devices that allow you to really get deep lung penetration.

And now we're working on digital technology. So we have Bluetooth technology now, where if I just hit this button it connects to my iPhone. In two seconds I can now see that what cartridge I took that went to my lungs and got the dose I needed and it'll turn green on here right if didn’t do it long enough. So we're working on this already today. We got lots of IP around that and looking at how do we build these devices as we think about connected care in the future.

So when we think about the platform, one we think the lungs are a huge benefit of delivering drugs, because they have a large surface area. So you can get a lot of drug into blood very quickly, almost like an IV and it avoids first pass metabolism. So we start to look at drugs that have low bio availability, a lot of first pass metabolism issues, and start looking at what can we do there with NMEs that never got approved or even moved forward because of abilities to formulate them to drugs that are already out there that are either coming off IP or already off IP.

Top right here is compatibility of the worse APIs, we can do small molecule peptides, vaccines, and then biologics. So we really look at the size of the molecules what and the weight is really what drives the ability to put things on the powder and the FTKP.

Business advantages, we have a IP platform of almost 800 patents, proven track record to get these products through the FDA and FDA approved this accept the meaning FTKP is not in question as the safety product. So once you have that, it’s really what molecules can you buy into it and then how are they delivered, as I’ll talk about.

And then the devices are what we’re doing in. The reason is all important is, once we have the powder, our probability of success going in the humans is pretty high and I think that’s really what’s important. We have done PTH, we have done Treprostinil, we have done Afrezza. So we kind of learned a lot over the years unfortunately, some bad some good. But at the end of the day, we kind of now know what it takes and that know how is what cost a lot of money to get to where we are.

So this isn’t just taking powders and putting them in a device, this molecule you see on the top is a long molecule, and has a very large surface, and this is what we bind drugs to. We bind it as an acidic environment on the left and when they touch it, when it touches your lungs on the right, is the basic versus acidic and that releases the drug molecule into the lung, into the blood immediately. So this is really what you see is FDKP is really a carrier molecule delivering the drug to the target organ there.

What’s important about here, is as you can see the little white in the back of the throat, a lot of devices you lose about 70% of the powder between the mechanical loss and the device that cheeks in the back of the throat, our device you get about 70% directly into the lungs. And so you get a localize effect in the lung and you get a systemic effect going into the blood immediately and you can see that purple in the middle of the lungs, you really get deep lung penetration with a 2-3 second inhalation and it really takes two seconds for the powder to get deep in the lungs in one second it’s already out of the cartridge in the device itself. So there’s not a lot bottom mechanical loss.

We do have a family of devices on reusable, we call that the dreamboat family on the top and we have been working on this cricket down below. So products like Epinephrine where you want a quick dosing out to [indiscernible], things like that that you really want to get a really fast intake, where you look at the Cricket as the device platform for that as well.

You have seen this slide before if you have been following us, so we really broken down our technology targets for the pipeline in the four buckets. So the top bucket on the left is known compounds already delivered to the lung, not a lot of work and we have been at FD on to pass on this one, know exactly what’s required, very simple development program, very high predictability of success.

Bucket two, known compounds non-lung delivery, acute use, those aren’t going to have as much work to be done because you’re acute in nature, not a lot of chronic administration and tox studies. We happen to choose our first molecule being Afrezza in bucket three, which are known compounds chronic use non-lung delivered. That’s probably the hardest category and as well as we took a rather large molecule to work with and we have a bunch of targets there we look at.

And then bucket four is new chemical entities, we have a pain molecule, we’ve had sitting on the shelf, and so we’re looking to see that we bring that one forward by ourselves or with a partner. But we have several compounds that we have formulated over 40 compounds that fit in these four buckets and we just went through an exercise recently, we’ve prioritized, so which are the three or four we want to move forward, now we have locked down four. But there’s many other, it’s really about choices and how fast we can move them and which one as we think about for partners.

So just things like Epinephrine we love, but unless we’re going with a partner, I am not sure it makes sense to go along on this one. And so there are several molecules in these buckets that we just haven’t put forward as a pipeline, because we don’t want to do it alone, but we think they are great opportunities.

So, those you don’t know Afrezza it’s indicated for Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes, it’s a duration of effect that closely mimics your physiologic insulin and that’s the biggest advantage is it’s also the biggest challenge, because doctors have never had an insulin that reacts mealtime like a pancreas. And for the first time in 95 years, you really do have an insulin that closely mimics your pancreas. We’ve demonstrated that with Afrezza, we just published some data, which I’ll share with you shortly. We see consistent low rates of severe hypoglycemia, which is the number one killer of dosing insulin people live with this disease. And we also see they gain wake because the metabolic [ph] you are typically putting weight on, you are eating and catch you lows [ph] and so there’s a whole negative effect.

When you have diabetes and then because it’s delivered into lungs, you get that effect in less than a minute in your blood, very fast peak absorption and dose to dose consistency, a lot of miss perception, what if I am sick, remember you still get nicotine in your lungs when you smoke, the same thing you still get drugs in your lungs even when you are sick you get very consistent levels.

So we do have a unique insulin, we are working with third parties to try to get a new classification of ultra-acting. We'll continue to focus on that. But we think it's a nice insulin that has worked really well for patients. And reason it’s so important is the average delay it is starting from about six years. So this is one of the biggest problems we see in diabetes as people treat people with the success of regimen of adding to failure and all of a sudden you're sitting there as a patient you got three drugs, one injectable basal JLP and then you're adding mealtime on top of the 17 things you're already taking. And no offense I watch my family and it's so hard to keep up with everything. And you have multiple copays you're already failing by time you get to the end and you just reinforcing it by throwing on another three, five shots of insulin a day.

So we really believe in the long-term that we want to replace insulin earlier in this cascade. We are indicated along this whole treatment pathway, but we do have a treat to failure mentality across the country here in the U.S. and rest of the world.

What are the existing problem of mealtime insulin, well we know convenience, ease of use number one thing is this people miss their lunch dose that’s one out of five about 20% of the doses they're missing. And so when you're missing 20% of your insulin shots how you're supposed to get a good A1C control. You just can't do something when you're there only four out of 5 times.

Speed of action and we're in the centers for last month. And when you see you eat and you see your sugar shoot up right away you have a coffee or bear with a friend. And you're waiting two hours for your sugar to come back down that's very frustrating where we start to bring sugars down in 30 minutes very different quality of life, very different focus when you're sitting and have a conversations to people.

Waking is something we talk about in a statement with insulin. And so all this contributes to about 70% of the people in the left side here are not a goal. The goal is less than 7% A1C, 70% of the people aren't there today, and that's been the same way for the last 20 years despite centers and pumps and adoption of analog insulins, we've not seen the people move the percent of population below 7%. And we believe that a lot of this is because poor mealtime control on the right. You see 70% as you get closer to 7% is related to your post, pre-meal and mealtime control.

And the biggest problem is if you're pushing a dose of insulin, you're always worried about going hyperglycemia and that's why you see all the billions of dollars being spent right now on sensors and pumps. Because people are trying to monitor this low and high yoyo effect and this is really what we looked at with Afrezza in the study we just released presented this for the first time in June and just got published two weeks ago.

As you can see now distinctly Afrezza in the first 30-minutes to one hour are dropping your sugar this is something doctors have never seen in the history of using insulin, and so where we can really show you that in one hour not only you're dropping your sugars, these people took an additional dose based on a protocol and you didn't see any more rates of hypoglycemia.

And I think that's what's really important. Those that were inherent to protocol and not inherent to protocol in the blue and gray versus the purple, which is standard of care, you consistently see lower rates of hypo whether you're looking at less than 50, 70, 60 doesn't really matter. But to say that less than 3-minutes a day you're less than 50 milligrams per deciliter is unbelievable.

And then you kind of ask yourself why we're spending all this money on thousands of dollars on sensors every year and pumps to detect hypoglycemia when part of the problem hypoglycemia is related to the insulin we're taking. And really got to start to rethink this disease and how we treat it.

I get a lot of criticisms on how well we are and aren’t growing. So I just want to remind people, our strategy is not to grow share in terms of like high volume low price. We really think about value, we think we avoid hypoglycemia, we avoid hospitalizations and really that's our focus is getting the right value for our drug. And so we do net a lot more per prescription than our competition. And so where you can see since we put our sales force out there. We look at cartridges every week 4, 8 and 12 unit cartridges will be shipped and a 12 unit cartridge is 3 times the price as a 4 unit cartridge.

And so it's really a matter of product mix and product packaging that we see. But what the good news is when we look at our data, you can see we consistently see cartilage growth week-over-week, month-over-month since we launched. And at this point when we look at the company we don't see anything is pulling us down. We think we have a drug that will continue to grow for the next 10-15 years. There is nothing coming in competition.

And so we’ve proven our ability the only thing that's restrained our growth at this point has been capital. We just didn't have enough money to really hire all the people we want or hire the best people we could. And so we had to kind of get through this last year and half, while we recapitalize the company and fix everything. And so we feel very good about the position we're in now with the United deal when that closes really does transform our company and our ability to kind of scale one way or another, we want to manage, we want to manage revenue growth. So you can see a nice consistent trend week-over-week on a rolling average.

The next thing we look at is these purple bars are writers. So we look at how many writers do we have in a given month. And then we look at our market share within those writers. So you can see here the purple bar started about 600 writers last January. We're up to almost 1,100 now. And then our market share has continued to increase month-over-month. So we look at when -- it takes a while to get a doctor to write the product. But when they start writing the product they continue to write more and more and more. We have doctors upwards of 40%, 50% share. And we have some reps doing very, very well.

So it’s not a question again is Afrezza going to be successful or not, it’s a question of where is it going to take to get that particular doctor to write and they continue writing the product and whether that’s a managed care issue, it’s a titration issue, it’s a reimbursement simplification.

But whatever it takes, we kind of have all the tools in place now to manage through all the things that we have learned over the last couple of years. But at this point, we feel very good, again we’re growing share, growing the prescribers and growing units, that’s what you want to see as an investor.

This just show you an image, we do have an app in Apple and Google now, you can see the inhalation pattern and the green bar shows you we did it right, the blue bar is when I inhale it goes up and down, that comes across. And so and -- and yellow just shows you color cartridge detection.

So whatever cartridge I put in there, will now show up on your app, and we start to look at Dexcom and Libre, we think all the technology start to open up and how do you make your device that you’re delivering the input to sync out with all the outputs that we see in your sugar. So, very excited we’re only in the first inning on this one, but really excited where we see diabetes going.

For those you didn’t follow the United deal, it was a $105 million deal, announced right after Labor Day, worldwide exclusive license and collaboration for Technosphere Treprostinil we call it TrepT as MannKind, I can’t comment on what United will call it. It’s $45 million payment upon FTC clearance, which we expect this month, $50 million in development milestone payment. So we’ll get $25 million next year. it’s in two $12.5 million installments and in 2020 we expect another $25 million.

So these were based on milestones that we can control. It’s really about making sure we supply the drug for the clinical trials, just making sure we get right for FDA inspections and then we’re ready to go and there’s no hold up. They want to make sure that we have the right focus despite Afrezza, despite pipeline you not only want to make sure that we don’t let Treprostinil slip and so they put these milestones in there and make sure we’re delivering against a very tight timeline. But we know we want to get this drug and help patients as quickly as possible, and I’ll show you the data in a second, why we’re excited about this.

And we’ll get low double-digit royalties for the life of the patents and so they will go on for the long time. So this drug today just on the inhalation version that they have it does about $400 million a year, they have an oral version that does another $200 million and then they have the IV. So the question is how big will this Treprostinil product be, when you see the data I will talk about that.

And then research agreement with the $10 million is up front we got, so this year we’ll get $55 million, next year we’ll get another $25 million. That’s the capital that MannKind was looking to raise that will kind of run us to operating cash flow breakeven. So, we’re now in control, we’re on destiny as oppose to worry about raising capital to survive and also paying off the debt. We have restructured a lot of that balance now, we have roughly $100 million in debt left $80 million -- $75 million of which is the Mann Group, who is our founder. So we’ve really cleared out the major obstacles that faced the company over the last 12 to 18 months.

So I shared this slide, I probably won't go into much details as I went at the United Therapeutics Meeting last Monday here in New York. I am not showing you all the data I presented, it’s on their presentation, on their website, if you want to see it. But I wanted to really make clear here as you see Tyvaso, which is the blue line and the bottom blue and then the two dot there [ph] is the 18, 36 and 54 microgram. The 54 microgram is their highest approve dose that they really dose patients in and where you can see is we had a single ascending dose trial, that went all the way up to 180. And -- but you see by the time we got to our second dose, we already beat their top dose.

And so the reason that’s important, when we look at our drug levels and the tolerability that was accepted. We got a Cmax all the way up to 150 micrograms, the little blue circle up on the right is what I was trying to show you, is that’s how highly when you look at the Cmax, and you look at AUC, you’re talking two, three times what you saw with the current formulations out there and what United delivers.

Some people say what’s the segment you’re going after, we had this in our hands, we’re looking at the entire market saying until we get this next study, will it be satisfied for the subcu patients, the IV patients, the oral patients sort of inhalation, you can see that you get very, very high therapeutic levels and we believe that the Cmaxes will correlate to the efficacy and the duration in fact.

And so the next trial really have driven some of that, but we really can see high Cmax, high AUC really a quick onset for Tmax. And so all those parameters are really very positive we know the drug works when it’s delivered. So we’re very excited about moving this forward and we think we’ll have potentially best-in-class there.

Not to mention the entire portfolio of any Technosphere related compounds we make our protected by almost 800 patents around the world. And so it’s one of the things this IP has stated held the tester time between Sanofi after all that people doing due diligence on the company overtime and now United Therapeutics. So we feel very good about our IP position.

So this is what I laid out last September 2017, actually here at Cantor and I wanted to remind people, this management team will do what we say we’re going to do. It may not always happen on your timeline. But it’s a company that’s not always delivered what we said and I really want you guys to see when we look back, we lay out things, we’re going to continue to deliver. If things haven't been done, it's just because they take more time. It's not that we haven't gotten there as you look at the bottom.

But the growth of Afrezza I showed you continued where FDA label change happened last year really got language in our label that said, the drug gets in the body, but doesn't work any faster, and also helped us on titration. So those were two critical things we get out of the label.

We completed the stat trial, which is the data I just showed you for the first time in 95 years, one mealtime insulin beat another in the post pre-meal control setting of mealtime control. We filed the IND for Technosphere and partner it in the last 12 months. Increased some payor coverage. So we've got an anthem, we have CVS Health we're working on trying to get more coverage there. Several other payors we’ll continue to always increase the coverage of Afrezza as we go forward. But I want to let you know we got two big ones in the last year and I want you to get the contract in now you work to get the local coverage and get the prior authorizations removed.

So the foundation is being set for payor coverage and the friction that exist on prior authorization from everything I know will continue to get easier for patients and doctors and that will only accelerate growth as we go into 2019 and beyond. Our recapitalization that Steve and I started out last July. I'm really proud that we are able to get there without raising $500 million in equity or a bunch of new debt, we were able to really get there through converting out our existing debt holders moving their timelines from this year to three years.

And so today we sit here today with a recapitalization with you not only providing us the capital to fund the company over the next 12 to 18 months. And then we look at the debt we have basically have through paid Deerfield the next $3 million, they're down to $11 million. And when I got here they were 90.

So feel very good that there's no major debts in our way over the next 36 months. So that's a good place to be. And then we look at the future we got international expansion pediatrics, a lot of positive things going our way. Receptor Life Sciences the android [ph] collaboration you haven’t heard much on it to deal with science three years ago this January. And it's just not been one of those things that was going to generate any near-term things, so I didn't focus on it. But as the space heats up Canada is going federal we think this will become a true partnership with good royalties as we go forward and will bring more clarity to the market on this as we get more clarity on their funding, et cetera.

One Drop collaboration, we did do a study with One Drop, can really look those coaching plus Afrezza and a virtual app start to provide a benefit, those results will be out shortly. And so we'll continue to work with One Drop we think they're a great platform technology as we go forward and we've continue on off the dialogue over the last year.

And co-promote opportunities, it's got to be the right parameters. And so we've continued to evaluate partners as we come along. And when we find the right deals terms we like or the right partner we’ll look at them. But I will tell you next year and you're already seeing it, a lot of people were getting out of diabetes, a lot of people are downsizing the organizations going into 2019 to help increase their profitability next year. These big franchisees aren’t paying off, when you have 600 or 1,200 reps with really high discounts you just not seeing a lot of viable organizations as Managed Care pricing goes away. And you can’t take two, three price increases like we're doing. We see a lot of people starting to struggle with these franchises with growth.

So we think we're a good growth driver that we will be the right partner, but it's not something that that’s the number one, two, three things we find it, it will only help us grow faster. Because we target about 50% of the insulin market. So, that's just untapped potential sitting there, when we have to find the right partner.

So we look out over the five years. We got the Technosphere platform, we continue to see good opportunities to get more molecules out of it, some of those will be additional partnerships as we go forward U.S. Afrezza will continue to be a base of some of those profitable market in the world for all the pharmaceuticals, and that’s no different for us.

International expansion is really important for continued growth and helping patients around the world achieve better control with our diabetes. We will look at in licensing things to bring in now that we have the infrastructure the question is how do we start to have a launch every year or two in our pipeline as we go forward. So very excited about different things we continue to look at. And then our pipeline as we invest Technosphere we’ll always evaluate do we want to keep some of that stuff for ourselves to launch for ourselves in the event of the company expansion as we go out.

And then pediatric, we announced the part one study was done. Part two is now enrolling. So we screen almost 40 patients in the first few weeks. The faster the study gets done we go in the Phase III and get the pediatric program moving, which is a great opportunity of kids. I was heartbroken last week when I saw a poor child died in Pennsylvania, because they were sleep over and they got too much insulin and died at the sleep over. And so we just think this is a huge unmet need for kids to really avoid the hypos that they face and really that control these kids don't have a lot of freedom, when you live with diabetes. And so we really want to help get this to the market for children as quickly as possible.

So I'll stop there. I say, I've got a minute for questions. Any questions?

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Unidentified Analyst

Is there any preferences with regard to collaboration vis-à-vis additional products as you get rather in license and partner with for specific areas you are (inaudible).

Michael Castagna

Yes, there's two areas in particular. So one is lung diseases I’ll say cystic fibrosis, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis are two ideal ones I look at. In particular if you look at Tobramycin, there is [indiscernible] from Novartis. We think that's a great opportunity in that market to deliver something more effective to the lungs.

The other area I look at is respiratory, there is a lot of inhalers that really just haven't been reinvented. So I think as we forget about the old drugs work really well, but sometimes you don’t always get enough drugs. So when we think about a lot of the inhalers that are out there, we think there is opportunity in the respiratory space. Respiratory is the one that I wouldn't go alone, but you could see an exclusive partnership with someone that's in the respiratory space that want the device powder portfolio that we could do a lot of work for. So…

Unidentified Analyst

Agnostic with regards to the specific [indiscernible].

Michael Castagna

Yes, okay. Any other questions? All right I'm time up. Thank you.