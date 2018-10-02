Market Mispricing Baidu's Strong Fundamentals And Core Business

Baidu does not face many of the same problems of Alibaba and Tencent such as falling margins and government regulation, respectively, thus making it a safer bet on China.

Market's price of Baidu also does not reflect its increasing diversification through its market leading positions in the OTT video subscription industry (iQIYI) and autonomous driving (Apollo).

Baidu has been unfairly hit by US-China trade war tensions and is trading at a close to 30% discount to its five-year average PE despite healthy fundamentals.

Baidu's (BIDU) Investment Thesis: With a target price of US$285.10, there's currently a 30% upside on its current price of US$219 (October 2, 2018). This comes under the back drop of a US-China trade war that has led to a significant fall in the stock prices of most Chinese stocks. Excellent FY17 as well H1 FY18 results showed Baidu’s increased profitability of its core business – online advertising and continued rapid revenue growth for iQIYI.

However, despite having strong and diversified revenue drivers, it currently trades at a close to 30% discount to its 52-week high and about a 20% discount to its five-year average PE of 30.27x. This suggests a clear under pricing by the market on Baidu’s improved revenue and profitability of its core business. Furthermore, I'm also bullish on Baidu’s leading market position in autonomous driving and the smart home/voice assistant industry in China that this has yet to be priced into the stock.

Strong and diversified revenue drivers moving forward that are under appreciated by the market

A. Dominant position as China’s leading search engine.

Dominant market share - Baidu has been China’s dominant search engine for many years. According to StatCounter (Global Stats), Baidu's market share as of August 2018 was 69.54%, followed by Shenma, a distant second at 16.1%. More importantly, its dominance also carries over to mobile where it has 69.33% of market share.

Source of statistics: StatCounter (Global Stats)

Increasing revenue of its core business – Its dominant market position is complemented with significant revenue growth for its online advertising revenue as a fruition of prior investments in artificial intelligence.

Revenue growth has occurred through the Baidu App which provides a personalised feed for each user through artificial intelligence and data insights. This allows for the placement of targeted advertisements much like Facebook (FB) and its News Feed. Such personalisation efforts have been successful as can be seen where management reported that total user time spent on the Baidu App grew 30% in June 2018 (YoY). The has given Baidu more pricing power and increased Baidu’s attractiveness as a platform for businesses to place their advertisements. This is reflected in the increase of average revenue per customer by 30% from RMB65,300 (USD$9,500) to RMB93,500 (US$13,600) from 2016 to 2017, according to Baidu's 2017 annual report.

Baidu’s strong advertising business is reflected in the growth of "Baidu Core" revenue by 13.8% in 2017. 2018 looks to be an even stronger year with Q1 "Baidu Core" revenue up 26% (YoY) and Q2 up 28% (YoY) according to recent quarterly earnings report.

I'm thus projecting a conservative 25% increase in Baidu Core revenue for 2018 and Baidu Core revenue will enjoy CAGR of about 15% until 2022. I'm bullish that there remains numerous avenues for Baidu to increase its ad revenue and its growing attractiveness as an advertising platform. They can and will continue to expand its various advertising services such as Optimised Cost Per Click (oCPC), mobile action ads, Dynamic ads and Moonrise which thus far has been limited to select customers.

Source: Baidu annual financial reports and author's estimates

Continued dominance in search and online advertising - Despite recent investor fear of a Google re-entry into China, I believe that these fears are overblown. In the nearly 10 years since Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) pulled out of China, Baidu has hardly been sitting idle. Instead, billions invested into AI and an assortment of other applications means that like Google, Baidu has created an entire ecosystem of products. Its search engine business is complemented with numerous other Baidu applications such as Baidu maps and the Baidu app that ensures Baidu's significant moat. Management's confidence that it will continue to be the leading search engine provider regardless of whether Google re-enters China is reassuring.

B. Diversification of revenue through iQIYI (IQ)

iQIYI as an alternative source of revenue - As of 2018, its primary alternative source of revenue has been iQIYI, popularly known as the "Netflix of China." While iQIYI has been spun off in its own IPO, it remains a subsidiary of Baidu and is consolidated in its financial statement. According to Baidu's annual reports, "iQIYI and other revenue" increased by an incredible 111% from 2015 to 2016 and 54.7% from 2016 to 2017. The increasing diversification of Baidu’s revenue is reflected in its increasing share of total Baidu revenue from 7.99% in 2015 to 20.43% in 2017.

iQIYI as part of the larger mobile OTT subscription trend in China - I'm very bullish on iQIYI due to the growing popularity of OTT subscription services all over the world, but especially in China. iQIYI is perfectly placed to benefit from the increased time spent on mobile video by Chinese people. eMarketer concluded that mobile usage finally overtook time spent watching TV in 2018 and will continue to increase, driven by popularity of mobile videos. iQIYI's dominant position in this growing industry can be seen as it was the No. 3 app in China and the No. 1 video app as of April 2018.

Source: eMarketer.com

iQIYI’s market dominant position – The industry has largely consolidated into three players – iQIYI, Tencent Video and Yokou Tudou. iQIYI currently has 440 monthly users of which 67 million (about 15% of total users) are paid subscribers and they pay about 20 RMB (US$3) per month. A comparison between the three can be seen in the below figure.

Source: WalktheChat

Surprisingly, Baidu's annual reports revealed that subscription fees only made up 37.7% of 2017 revenue with advertising revenue making up the bulk of the rest.



OMD’s study Transcend concluded that while fragmented, China's OTT subscription industry will continue to consolidate between Tencent Video and iQIYI as Youku Tudou and other less players continue to lose market share. I'm projecting a CAGR on iQIYI revenue of about 29.1% from 2018 to 2022 with the belief that subscription fees will increase with further consolidation and iQIYI increases its number of paid subscribers which has grown from 3% in 2015 to 15% now.

This is supported by research done by IHS Markit which concludes that Chinese users only spend about US$27 on online video annually, only about 25% of what an average American spends thus, average revenue per customer has room to grow. Furthermore, iQIYI appears to be in a better position than its competitors due to its focus on original programs that will make iQIYI a more desirable option. Currently 10% of programming is original while management has stated a goal of 30%-40% over time. Its focus on exclusive content also is reflected in its recent deal with Netflix where Netflix originals will be shown exclusively on iQIYI.

C. The Moonshots

All of the calculations involving projected revenue has thus far left out the "moonshots" due to the uncertainty around monetization timetable. These moonshots can be classified into the smart home segment and autonomous driving. Thus any significant revenue earned will be a bonus to the intrinsic value of Baidu’s stock.

Smart Home and Voice Assistant - The growth of DuerOS, Baidu’s IoT operating system can be seen in that as of June 2018, it had been installed in 90 million different devices. The potential revenue from sales of smart home devices can be seen in the explosive demand for Baidu’s Xiaodu Smart Speaker which sold out all 10,000 units within the first 90 seconds. This was confirmed in a report commissioned by ReportBuyer which forecasted double-digit CAGR of smart home device penetration in households from 2018 to 2024.

Autonomous Driving - Baidu also is China’s leader in autonomous driving through its Apollo program, having been specifically designated by the Chinese government. While Baidu’s Apollo program may have started several years after Google’s Waymo, there are two factors that has allowed Apollo to largely catch up to Waymo, that is the Chinese government’s support and Apollo’s collaborative approach.

Apollo’s collaborative approach through an open source software platform meant that it now has more than 100 partners. This allows Baidu to focus on its expertise, AI and software development, and has allowed Baidu to catch up to Waymo in terms of collecting driver data.

Examples of Baidu's partners in the Apollo project

The support provided by the Chinese government also will become increasingly important. Baidu was the first company to obtain the license in March 2018 to conduct open road tests in Chinese cities. Furthermore, the successful commercialisation of autonomous vehicles would require infrastructural changes including the installation of cameras and sensors on roads and the development of new road rules.

While the exact monetization timetable for Apollo is uncertain, autonomous driving revenue has started to come in. Baidu is working with King Long Motor to launch the first fully autonomous Level 4 minibus and will deployed in late 2018 in Beijing, Shenzen, Pingtan and Wuhan. Management has stated that the first significant revenue source will be through the sale of its HD maps which it has been working on since 2013.

2. Financial Analysis

A. Healthy debt levels

As of 2017, Baidu's annual report shows that total debt (short-term loans and long-term debt) amounted to about RMB7.99 billion (US$1.16 billion), a 30.25% fall from 2016 debt levels. On the other hand, cash position (cash, restricted cash and short term marketable securities) improved to RMB100.72 billion (US$14.66 billion), a 18.2% increase from its 2016 cash position. Its improved debt levels can be seen in the continued decline of its debt to equity ratio which peaked in 2014 at 0.51 and was 0.38 in 2017.



Its growing cash position relative to debt allows it to continue making numerous investments related to its AI capabilities and autonomous driving that should allow it to maintain its dominant position. Baidu has participated in the funding of 15 different companies in 2018 alone, including Visual Threat, a connected car security vendor, A.I. Nemo, a smart-home hardware manufacturer, and Idriverplus, a self-driving car manufacturer.

B. Stabilizing margins

The stabilization of margins is a positive development for Baidu considering it has seen increased costs from iQIYI and its moonshots. The increased costs have been offset by the increasing profitability and declining costs of its main business – online advertising. This should bode well for Baidu as it continues to increase spending on iQIYI and its moonshots.

Stabilising gross margins - As Baidu began to diversify its revenue sources, it has seen a continued fall in gross margins from 64.1% in 2013 to 49.22% in 2017. However, a closer look at the more recent annual reports show that gross margins have stabilized at the 49% – 51% range.

One of the main reasons for its stabilization is the sale of its loss-making O2O food delivery business Nuomi to Alibaba's (BABA) Ele.me in 2017. This is helped by the slowing costs of revenue in other aspects other than content costs which saw a 70% YoY increase to RMB 13.4 billion (US$1.95 billion) in 2017. The growing efficiency of Baidu’s advertising revenue is reflected in the falling traffic acquisition costs, only 13.3% of advertising revenue for 2017. This compares very favorably to Google where rising TAC costs are a growing concern and which makes up 22.7% of advertising revenue. As such, despite projecting a generous CAGR of content costs at 80% from 2018 to 2022, gross margins should stabilize at about 51-53%.

Stabilizing operating margins - Operating margins also have began to stabilize at the 18%-20% range as the Selling, General and Administrative expenses stabilize to around 17% of revenue while R&D remains around 15% of revenue. Thus, while R&D and SGA expenses will continue to increase, it should be largely proportionally to revenue.

Year FY17A FY18E FY19E FY20E FY21E FY22E Revenue (RMB $ bn) 84.81 109.80 136.04 161.63 192.60 217.70 Net Profit (RMB $ bn) 18.29 23.60 29.66 34.20 39.15 41.08 EPS 52.75 68.90 86.58 99.85 114.30 119.93 Rev Growth (%) 20.2 29.5 23.9 18.8 19.2 13.0 Gross Margin (%) 49.2 52.1 53.5 53.4 53.0 51.7 Operating Margin (%) 18.5 19.8 21.2 21.2 20.8 19.4

Numbers from Baidu's Annual Report and Author's Estimates

3. Valuation

A. Discounted Cash Flow Model

Given the rather stable nature of Baidu’s cash flow, capex and net cash position, I have adopted a five-year DCF valuation model as the favoured valuation model. Based on a WACC of 11.3% as provided by Bloomberg and a terminal growth rate of 4%, we arrived at a target price of US$285.10, representing an upside of 30% from the closing price. As the US-China trade war tensions become the new normal, I estimate that the price target can be achieved in 12 months. My price target also is similar to professional analysts' price target of US$296.



Our target price corresponds to an implied PE of 28.5x which is more in line with its five-year average of 30.27x as well as its 13-year median of 35.25x. I also used a terminal growth rate of 3.5% which represents PwC’s estimate of China’s annual growth rate from 2021-2030

B. Relative Valuation

With Baidu trading at a 20% discount to its five-year average PE, this is similar to other Chinese tech stock such as Alibaba and Tencent (OTC:OTCPK:TCEHY) that are trading at a 10.2% and 17.4% discount to their respective average five-year PE. However, Baidu has not suffered any setbacks to its overall businesses during this time. The same cannot be said for both Tencent and Alibaba with the former being besieged by regulatory concerns over its gaming segment while the latter missed earnings estimates due to falling margins. Hence, that Baidu trades at a larger discount compared to Alibaba and Tencent emphasizes its significant undervaluation despite its sound fundamentals

C. Potential Catalysts

I believe that any positive news regarding the US-China Trade War should result in positive upward momentum for the stock. The risks regarding the trade war already have been priced into the stock as it trades at a close to 30% discount to its 52-week high and the stock has tested its US$213-216 support three times in 2018 thus far.

Any significant progress made in either iQIYI or the Apollo program that results in gradual improvements of margins also could serve as a potential catalyst for the stock. Continued growth in revenue and earnings from its Baidu core segment also could be a catalyst, serving as a reminder to investors on the strength and increasing profitability of its core business.

4. Market Risk

A. Market Risk: Continued depression of the stock price of Chinese stocks due to an escalation of US-China trade war

While many believe that the ongoing US-China trade war has minimal impact on Chinese tech companies as most of their revenue source is restricted to China, an escalation of the trade war would have an impact on investors confidence. Furthermore, a protracted trade war (lasting years) will undeniably affect China’s growth and economy as a whole which may have a negative impact on Baidu’s revenue.

B. Operational Risk: Lack of success for iQIYI and Baidu’s other moonshots

While Baidu’s core business has a strong moat (even if Google would re-enter China), the less can be said for its other revenue drivers including iQIYI and its autonomous program. Baidu faces fierce competition in both especially in the more mature OTT video industry with Tencent Video making significant inroads despite iQIYI’s first mover advantage. Furthermore, Baidu faces significant competition in its autonomous driving business from both domestic and international players. Domestically, despite Baidu’s first mover advantage, Tencent, Didi, Alibaba and JD have all started their own autonomous driving projects recently. While Baidu currently possesses a market dominant position, the industry is still very new, thus there's no guarantee that Baidu will retain its dominant position in the future.

