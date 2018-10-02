Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (MMSI) CEO Fred Lampropoulos on Merger Agreement to Acquire Cianna Medical Inc (Transcript)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Merit Medical Signs Agreement to Acquire Cianna Medical, Inc. October 1, 2018 5:00 PM ET

Fred Lampropoulos - Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

Brian Lloyd - General Counsel

Raul Parra - Chief Financial Officer

Larry Biegelsen - Wells Fargo

Jason Mills - Canaccord Genuity

Jayson Bedford - Raymond James

David Saxon - Needham & Company

Matthew O'Brien - Piper Jaffray

Mike Petusky - Barrington Research

At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode to prevent background noise. We will have a question-and-answer session later, and the instructions will follow at that time.

Fred Lampropoulos

Well, thank you, ladies and gentlemen for joining us. This is Fred Lampropoulos and I’m joined by Raul Parra. We are broadcasting from the New York Headquarters of Piper Jaffray. And we have our staff assembled in Salt Lake City, Utah. Thank you for taking the time to visit with us this afternoon. The first thing I’d like to do is to invite Brian Lloyd, our General Counsel to read our safe harbor provision. Brian?

Brian Lloyd

Thank you, Fred. During our discussion today, reference may be made to projections, forecast, estimates as anticipated events, or other information, which is not purely historical. Please be aware that statements made in this call, which are not purely historical, may be considered forward-looking statements. We caution you that all forward-looking statements involve risks, unanticipated events, and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

Many of these risks are discussed in our annual report on Form 10-K and other reports and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission available on our website. Any forward-looking statements made in this call are made only as of today’s date and except as required by law or regulation, we do not assume any obligation to update any such statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Please refer to the section of our presentation entitled Disclosure Regarding Forward-Looking Statements for important information regarding such statements.

Our financial statements are prepared in accordance with accounting principles which are generally accepted in the United States. However, we believe certain non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with useful information regarding the underlying business trends and the performance of our ongoing operations and can be useful for period-over-period comparisons of such operations. The information included in our press release and presentation and discussed on this call set forth supplemental information regarding our GAAP financial measures.

Please refer to the sections of our press release and presentation entitled non-GAAP financial measures and use of non-GAAP financial -- non-GAAP measures, respectively for important information regarding non-GAAP financial measures discussed on this call. Readers should consider non-GAAP measures in addition to not as a substitute for financial reporting measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude some items that affect net income. Finally, these calculations may not be comparable with similarly titled measures of other companies.

Fred Lampropoulos

Brian, thank you very much. I appreciate that. Usually we start out going through all the numbers. First thing I want to do is to give a special thanks to Piper Jaffray and Raymond James, who assisted us in this transaction. And we’re very excited to talk to you about Cianna Medical today. We’ve known this company for a long time. We followed it. And we are excited about the opportunity. A couple of things to keep in mind from reading the press release, you’ll be reminded that this does require a review by the Federal Trade Commission under the Hart-Scott-Rodino, known as HSR, and also shareholder approval from Cianna’s shareholders. The Boards of both companies, as is noted, have approved the transaction.

So let me tell you why we’re so excited about this business, and why we think it’s a very, very nice fit for Merit. In terms of its growth, the business is growing very nicely. It is really an interesting technology, one that the company developed and has a very nice IP portfolio. Just as a point of interest, there was an article this morning that was presented on Good Morning America. It was discussing the recipients of the award in medicine to an American doctor and a Japanese doctor. And as part of that breast cancer conversation and breast cancer month, they had also a spot on there today where a physician talked about the SCOUT. And the SCOUT is the radar implantable portion, which is the great majority of the revenues from Cianna. The reason we like this business is we think it's very complementary to our biopsy business. In fact, I think, one of the weaknesses in our portfolio was the fact that we did not have the marker. And we think that this leapfrogs others in the marketplace. And I think also enhances greatly our biopsy business.

It also, I think, has a track record of growth, and has some of the largest accounts in the country. And but, on the other side of that coin, they only had certain capabilities. I think Jill Anderson and her staff did a wonderful of building the business. But it needs additional support, and particularly on the international side, where we see places like Europe and Scandinavia, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, Australia, and other countries, in which we think there are great opportunities to grow this business and this technology. So from all of those points of view -- from the market point of view it's a perfect fit.

Now from a financial point of view, I'm going to let Raul just kind of go over it. It's all in the press release. But Raul, I'm going to ask you just kind of go over what we think this will do for the company in terms of gross margins, profitability. Just go ahead and just kind of summarize all that for our shareholders and interested investors please.

Raul Parra

Thank you, Fred. So revenue, we see revenue be in $50 million to $66 million in 2019. Gross margins on a non-GAAP basis will be $70 million to $75 million so accretive to our overall gross margins. On a GAAP basis, the gross margins will be 50% to 65%. Non-GAAP EPS be $0.08 to $0.13, and GAAP will be accretive $0.06 to $0.10, just some operational costs and integration costs and things like that.

Fred Lampropoulos

And just to kind of fill that in, of course, you have transactional costs, you have the markup of inventory amortization of those things that you're all very, very familiar with that are part of doing a deal. In terms of -- go ahead Raul.

Raul Parra

Just overall, we see 55 to 130 basis point improvement in our gross margin.

Fred Lampropoulos

And that's as a company. Now that's a big range Raul.

Raul Parra

It is.

Fred Lampropoulos

Why such a big range?

Raul Parra

Well, because we're talking about both GAAP and non-GAAP. And so, I think, on the GAAP side it would be kind of on the low range, on the non-GAAP side, probably some of the things [indiscernible]

Fred Lampropoulos

Okay. Good. Alright good. Good. So anyway, there are two basic products. There is the SCOUT, which is, I think, 75% or 80% of the business. And this is the one that's been getting a lot of attention, only approved in the United States. The company has filed for the CE Mark. We expect that to come sometime in the near future, but that being said, that's the growth part -- one of the growth drivers in the business going forward.

Now on the brachytherapy side. Just a few comments on that. This is used as a treatment for breast cancer patients. And it really comes down to different types of procedures that the radiology, oncologist would choose. And so -- but I want to make something clear and that is, it is just the delivery catheter, and it does not involve any transportation or any usage of – the Merit is involve in, in terms of the any of the radioactive seeds and that sort of it. It is just the delivery catheter. Sales were about $2,500.

Now that part of the business has been flat. But it’s been flat for a good reason. And that is that everybody has been focused on the SCOUT, which, I think, really has taken the nation, just sweeping the nation with interest and sales. So we’ve been very pleased.

Now the brachytherapy is approved in Europe, and is approved in Japan. And so, I think what you’ll see is that we will market those products -- that products in those markets, and there appears to be from our sales force quite a bit of interest in this particular product in Europe as well as United States, of course. But the majority of it, of course, is in the SCOUT. We have a full IP package, which we're pleased with and there are other products that are in the pipeline. We’re not going to talk about any of those today, but let me just assure you that we are well aware of the things that are in place and the opportunities for the future. Well, if you want anything else from that, I think, I’ve kind of capitalized that, and I don’t want to take a lot of time on Monday. But, go ahead. Do you have anything you want to add?

Raul Parra

I mean, revenues for the brachy is somewhere around $10 million to $11 million with the makeup of the rest of it being the on the SCOUT side.

Fred Lampropoulos

Okay. All right. Well, ladies and gentlemen that’s pretty well coverage. And I think it’s pretty, I hope its evidence to you why this is important for Merit and what we’re trying to accomplish. Again, I want to make sure everybody understands if there is great opportunity on the biopsy side and with Merit pipeline of new biopsy products, I’m talking about now in R&D development, right now, as well as the assets that we acquired from Becton, Dickinson, which is performing above our expectations. We’re just quite excited about what it all means in the opportunity here, particularly on the margin side and the revenues by having our sales force. I think they have about 26 or so people, maybe up to 30, that’s trying clinical sales support, and of course, without going into lot of detail today we will, of course, reinforce that and fill in areas where there are gaps as well as expanding into the international markets.

That’s pretty well it for now. And so I think what we’ll do is we’ll turn over the time to our administrator, and we’ll take your questions and answer them to the best of our ability.

Larry Biegelsen

Good afternoon guys. Thanks for taking the question and congratulations on the deal. Just two for me, Fred, on the revenues. First, the press release states that SCOUT will do, I think, about $29 million in U.S. revenues in 2018, and we'll have about 5% share and that implies about $600 million U.S. market. Who were the other competitors, Fred? And what are the advantages of SCOUT. And then I have follow-up.

Fred Lampropoulos

Yeah. Very good. So the other players are Hologic, Bard are the primary players here that use fiducial markers and other types of devices. But this is really the only radar. I think there are the competitors where there are distribution agreements and so on so forth, Larry. I think, it's called Magna -- I'm forgetting the last name of it. But there's another one. Now I'll text over the names to you in a moment. I think the advantage that we have is this really allows you to have the accuracy in the death. And I think that's so important that you have the accuracy. And this one and it really is unsurpassed by any of these other players.

One of the other things on this is that in some situations people leveraged up against our biopsy by having a marker -- skin marker, a fiducial depending on what term you want to use. And we wanted -- and this is something that we think was really important to this technology. So those are the players, they're good companies. But there's nothing really quite like this. And I think that speaks to why you've seen the growth in this business. And I think in the press release, we go back to $1million in '15, up to $29 million, that's extraordinary growth. And particularly, for small company, I think, again, Jill Anderson has done, and her staff, have just done a tremendous job.

Larry Biegelsen

That's really helpful. And then, I think, you expect Cianna sales to grow from about. It looks like $39 million to $40 million in 2018, if I'm doing the math right, to $50 million to $56 million in 2019, or about 35% growth. I think investors, Fred, are interested on where sales can go beyond 2019 once Cianna becomes part of your organic growth? So any color on where you see this opportunity beyond 2019? Thanks for taking the questions.

Fred Lampropoulos

Thank you, Larry. Larry, we have modeled out in our presentation to our Board, and in the deliberation of this opportunity, up for 10 years. I'm not going to talk about that today. I'd rather take one step at a time, finish this year up, get the deal finalized, and then look at next year. But again, I'll go on to say that we think this has an extraordinary opportunity, if you start taking a look at different market share in the U.S. and take a look at that. And you can see there's a lot of room here. And if you took -- you can do some of the math and models, but let's just say we had a 25% market share, I'm just throwing this off of the top of my head. You can do the numbers and you can see what that can mean, and particularly the gross margin. But when we started taking a look at the expansion opportunities, and I certainly don't want to look beyond the U.S. because this is the largest single market. But if you take a look at 5% to 25% market share, if that's, just again for the sake of discussion with this marker selling for about $450 is what the radar piece or the SCOUT sells for. And then there's a monitor piece that goes with it. And this is about $50,000 piece of capital equipment. And if you go to their website, I'm glad you're asking the question because if you will go to the website, we have up there a number of charts on Cianna that talk about some of the things we've talked about other items. So there's a slideshow on the slide deck on our website. So if you just go, there's a banner up and you can go right to it. We'll talk more about this as we start planning. We deliver our numbers for next year. And we -- as we finish up this year with them, and we're not talking a lot about this year, because there's we don't know of the exact closing time. But once we get to closing, we'll have a better feel for where we're going to end up for the year. And then what we'll do is, we'll start talking about early next year as we put out our members, we'll talk about where we think the business can go from here. But there isn't really important deal. I've said this, but I want to reaffirm this again. We are going to keep essentially their entire sales force. This is, I think, we’ve learned lessons from some of our situations in the past where some of them were forced to take maybe a little too much meat off the bone. And part of that was because of the structures and the cost structures that some of these companies had that we purchased. This particular situation -- the models that we’re talking about and the returns reflect the maintenance of those sales force and keeping and R&D. So we like the people, we like the business, and we’re going to continue to invest in this business. And we’ll talk more about the longer term once we get the deal closed and we start talking about 2019 as we rollout our numbers, I think, it will be sometime in February. So I maybe not as quickly as it like, and I’m sorry for that. But I think it would be prudent to make sure that we finished the year up and get a base point, and then we’ll go ahead. But the growth is there, the opportunity is there, the international is there. I have to tell you, Larry, again, I’m sorry to go babbling on, but this is the largest transaction we’ve ever done.

I’m also probably excited about this because of how it fits into this complimentary package of women’s healthcare. And we talked a little bit about that, and we talked about it on our website. But we talked about now UFEs, and we start talking about biopsy, and we start talking about the SCOUT. And then we have other things in mind for what we think are great opportunities to build the business. And very candidly to deliver quality innovative products to the physicians who to take care of these women who have breast cancer or suspected of breast cancer. So a long answer, long winded. And you’re going to have to wait a bit longer before we start throwing out the numbers long term. But let me just assure you that as we’ve looked at it, we’re very excited about the future.

Jason Mills

Hi, Fred. Can you hear me okay?

Fred Lampropoulos

I can Jason. Thanks for calling in today.

Jason Mills

You guys -- sorry for the background. I just landed in an airport. So several questions, hopefully, you’ll give me a little bit of time here to get through a couple of them, Fred. Is there any risk in your mind that HSR takes you beyond this year in terms of closing? So what risk profile do you have to that?

Fred Lampropoulos

It’s my opinion in talking to counsel, again, I can’t speak for the Federal Trade Commission. But as we look at it, Merit does it with only a 5% market share, and Merit not having anything that creates a bigger problem that. I don’t see a problem, but at the end of the day, I don’t get to say, Jason. And so, but we don’t, we think, in fact, we believe what we hope that will actually file for early termination. And so again, I think, they have to statutorily respond in 30 days. I think it’ll be substantially less time than that. It’s -- that's a personal view now.

And Jason, what I’ve got you on the horn, because I think it’s important, couple of other things that I was asked and I just was able to kind of look it up, while we’re chatting. But if we take a look at the competitors, there’s a company called Magseed. And Endomag is one of the competitors. The problem is that lacks accuracy. And I think the beautiful thing about this is the accuracy of this device. And that’s important in any situation is that we have that opportunity. And then, I think, the new artifacts under imaging. And so there are some things that we think really help us in terms of [indiscernible] is the leader in technology, and a great technology. And again, I think the number speak for themselves. When you start talking about the accounts, and I don't have clearance to give you those names, but I can tell you that we've visited these accounts. So I've had people in cases and the businesses and the technology is well accepted. Now, what we're competing against also are wires. I think one of the things that, I think was so attractive to me is when I listen to women physicians and business, explained to me early on about how they have to stage their patients, how they're going with these wired locators. And you've got woman sitting in a hallway getting ready to go in surgery with two wires coming out of the breast, not knowing if she's going to go in there in five minutes or an hour and five minutes. It's -- we just think this is a much more accurate technology and it provides the dignity at the procedure. And that's one of the reasons, I think, why women in physicians really swarming to this technology. So I hope that answers you question, Jason?

Jason Mills

Yes. That was even little extra time. Appreciate that. So couple of others, we'll have a chance to probably go over this for a good 30 minutes in our roundtable discussion, our MedTech Conference on November 15 at the Southwest plug by the way. So …

Fred Lampropoulos

We'll be there.

Jason Mills

Couple of other ones. So it's our understanding in talking to Cianna over the years that SCOUT has been -- it's about two thirds disclose of over one third capital equivalent revenue. And why don't you confirm if that's sort of the mix at this point? And then also looking at your revenue guidance for 2019 relative to what you did in SCOUT in 2018. It seems to me, and tell me if I'm doing the right math wrong that you're guiding to an acceleration and growth in the SCOUT business if brachytherapy stays flat at $10 million, SCOUT will go to something in the range of $42 million to get to the midpoint from $29 million. And obviously our growth is a little faster than what we've seen in the last couple of years for SCOUT, so why the acceleration there? And then last question, I'll throw in Fred, and I'll get back in queue is gross margin accretion that you gave is obviously compelling. It's our belief that gross margin expansion is a key to your store area of stock. But is that incremental to the gross margin accretion that you reiterated on the last quarter conference call in terms of your year-over-year expansion in gross margins that you're still anticipating? Is this feel accretive to what you anticipated here in Q4? Thanks Fred.

Fred Lampropoulos

Yes. So your last question, this is in addition to what our goals are. And also -- there is an also another kick there for Becton, Dickinson. So this is in addition to that. In terms of the growth of brachytherapy therapy, as I explained earlier, the business is one that the SCOUT has been a big part of. Incidentally that mix is about 60:40.

Brian Lloyd

Yes, consumable to capital ratio.

Fred Lampropoulos

Yes. So the consumer is 60% and then the capital is 40%. And then going through the acceleration, again, it goes to what we're going to see in terms of FDR -- a broader U.S. sales force. And that', I think, over to the point that we're keeping that sales force and adding to it, and then the international opportunities with the CE Mark. And so I mean, I think, I hope that answers your question. But Raul, do you have anything you want to add, but I hit it all, if do you want to talk about that?

Raul Parra

Yes. No. I mean, I think the growth has been well mid-40, say 45% plus. So I mean, I think, we're right in the range.

Fred Lampropoulos

Yes. So I think we’re comfortable with …

Jason Mills

Yes. It’s relatively consistent. Okay. It’s relatively consistent. Last question, I’ll get back in queue, I promise, Fred. So, this -- I was just curious to what extent this synergizes with your existing portfolio. It seems quite different than the defined acquisition, which was a bolt-on acquisition, it wasn’t too much that it’s synergized with, you had to integrate the sales force, it's sort of bolted on. This seems different. It seems like there are immediate opportunities to synergize and to really expand the use or the – expand the CNI sales effort and your existing sales force without a significant effort in terms of training. Is that true? Is it night and day from the define acquisition in terms of sales force integration and synergies? Thank you.

Fred Lampropoulos

Yes. I think it is night and day. I think one of the things, as you know, on defined deal, you have a large cost structure and it over-expands with the smaller revenue base. And they were losing money. This company is making money. And it's one of the reasons why we think we do not want to disrupt this momentum but there are some areas. And let's say, and we know New England is one of them, Los Angeles is the few areas that we think that we can fill in, and then some other areas where some people might have three or four states. So we think we can do things, but we don’t want to take away from the momentum that these guys have.

And so, in fact, we’ll be having a call with the sales force tonight. I'll be flying in a couple of days to Los Angeles to get into Orange County, and meet with employees. We think the R&D, we think the commercial team have done extraordinary job. And what we want to do is to enhance staff, and it's substantially different than what we saw on the defined deal. It dips. It’s coming back now. But we just took a lot because we had to. In this case, the revenues and the margins support our plan. And I remember as we were going through the models and looking at all of this, we sort of we have to be able to do this. We do not want to disrupt this team. There’ll be some synergies and there’ll some things that we’ll need to look at that we will in fact accomplish in terms of synergies. But in terms of that sales team we want to keep them in place and keep that momentum going. So, I hope that answers your question. And by the way, I -- you weren't on any -- you're as long as I was. You're giving me a bad time, but are you sure you don't have a few more questions?

Jason Mills

Yes. It’s my thought. I'm verbose. Sorry about that. Thank you very much.

Fred Lampropoulos

We’ve give you a bad time. Okay. All right Jason. Thank you.

Jayson Bedford

Good afternoon guys. Just a couple of questions for me. When are you expecting approval in Europe for SCOUT?

Fred Lampropoulos

It’s eminent. We could receive it at anytime. But how regulatory things are, we have filed, we’ve done the work, but we have to hear back from our notified body over there. And so -- they just take time. So hopefully by the end of the year, I think, it could be sooner. But our plan is, of course, our general plan would be to have this to launch next year in Europe. So that’s the general plan, but as with all of these things, you never quite sure until you have it in hand. But the work has been done, and we’ll get in -- we’re in the queue. With all the Brexit, and the various kinds of things we’ve seen, many of our filings slow down a bit. But this has bring in there for a while and the work has been done. So we think it will be -- our plan is to have it in the first of the year.

Jayson Bedford

Okay. And is there -- I don't mean to get too far ahead here. But is there a pathway to use this technology and cancers outside of the breast?

Fred Lampropoulos

Yes, there is. And I'm glad you mentioned that. We're so excited about this, talking about what we have. If you take a look at the lung, I think, there's the next opportunity there and also deliver. So there are plenty of opportunities to implant this device. And in fact, part of their indication of years, just a few months ago, they had they got approval to implant this and keep it in the body if necessary. Oftentimes, it is removed when we do in breast with a lumpectomy. But in other areas, we do have that approvals, I currently understand that. So we think there are other areas that fit very nicely into our biopsy portfolio, and very candidly into our embolic portfolio as well.

Jayson Bedford

Okay. Thanks. I'll jump back in queue. Congrats.

Fred Lampropoulos

Okay. Thank you very much. Thank you, sir.

David Saxon

This is actually David Saxon on for Mike. Thanks for taking our questions. Just, I guess, on the international opportunity, how quickly do you think you could launch after a CE mark for SCOUT? And then for SAVI, for the brachy products, how much focus are you going to have on that international market?

Fred Lampropoulos

So the brachytherapy -- the SAVI brachytherapy is already approved. They just didn't have any sales people to really handle this for all intents and purposes. So our people like it. This is really quite a well received technology in Europe. It just didn't have the horsepower. And so that's one of the things that we will pick up into the future. So that's ready to go. But again, I think, our forecasts really show very little there, which can take us a little bit of time. Not -- not, I'm not saying we're going to ignore it, I'm simply saying that it's a complex product in a complex market, but it is the market leader. And I think that's another really important thing to understand that the SAVI product is a market leader in that marketplace. One of the things, I just, I can throw this end and this is public information. This is on FDA's website. But also want to just mention that we received -- last week or so, we received approval for our EmboCube product. And this is a new product that you can read about, but it's a new embolic product, again, that has just received the FDA clearance. So we'll talk about that product in the future, but it is public knowledge. But I just had a note from somebody asking me about that, so I thought I'll just throw that in here. Again, it's publicly -- public knowledge. It's on the FDA website. We have not talked about it. We didn't want to cloud any issues here. But since the question was asked to me by text, I would just throw that up that we received. We're also very excited about that product. But that's another story for another day.

So I hope that answers your question. It's CE mark. It's -- by the way, it's also approved in Japan. Now the exciting part about that is we have a Japanese strategy. As many of you will recall that we have a modified direct sales force as last year as we took over our -- one of our distributors and took over the sales, and left some of them on the fluid administration with our distributor, but everything else over there is being sell-through our own modified direct system similar to what we have in China. And so that’s another product that we think has some runway in Asia for those kinds of treatments. So I hope that answers your question.

David Saxon

Yes. Thanks for the color. And then, I guess, just what made Cianna the right fit for Merit. I mean, I think, it was last week, Hologic just acquired Focal Therapeutics. So I was just wondering if you guys there had looked at that. And if so, kind of what made you choose Cianna. And any color around there?

Fred Lampropoulos

Yes. I just think that we felt like there was an opportunity in our marketplace as part of our long-term strategy for women’s healthcare. This opportunity became available. We looked at it. We spend a lot of time. And we’ve no need guys for a while. I mean, this is not something that jumped up on the table. I’ve known Jill Anderson and her team for several years. And we just watched the company come along. We really didn't know what Hologic was doing. But I think it speaks to the interest of in the marketplace for a company. They had fit with our biopsy products, and not just biopsy, but there are a lot of other little things that we do. They can offer value to physicians and hospitals in terms of other products that we can deliver into that same space. So we think it’s an important product. Physicians think it’s a big product. But it’s a big project for reasons, it’s accurate, it’s a technological advantage. And you don’t have the -- these wires hanging out is just -- and it’s been around for 40 or 50 years. It’s old technology. And we move beyond that and we think this product speaks to that.

Raul Parra

Also fits our long-term financial plan. Long -- high growth, high margins and accretion.

Fred Lampropoulos

Yes. And Rahul said I could do this deal if I met his goal tonight, and we were able to do that. I think, it does a lot of things margins, revenues, momentum, international. I mean it does all other things that Merit likes to do, and very candidly, I believe that Merit does well. So it fits into that.

Matthew O’Brien

Fred, this is the second deal you’ve done now within the women’s health space, I think, in the last maybe a year or so? Is this a signal that this is an area of more and more focus for Merit going forward and then other areas of the portfolio that need to be enhanced? Or do you feel like you’re in a position now to be more aggressive here with what you’ve got?

Fred Lampropoulos

Matt, what we’re seeing in the marketplace is what you’re reading about every day. And that is the market continues to consolidate the bar is higher and higher with MDRs is coming in Europe with putting a sales force. There are a lot of things and a lot of reasons why the markets consolidating. I think it’s a clear signal that we believe that this is a great opportunity for the company, and there will be others that will fill in the future. Of course, we’re not going to discuss those areas and tip off our competition. But this is not going to be the last opportunity that I think we’ll see, and that we will act on in the future.

So again, I have a lot of people saying, well, all you guys do is acquire, acquire, acquire. Well, let me remind you that our core business everybody should be looking at what Merit is doing and our own products, the one that I just mentioned the EmboCube was all developed in-house. We have a number of new products that will release. But we think that when we -- these are opportunities. And I should say that I think we bought it right. I don’t want to talk about other people and what they do. And, but we’re trying to be responsible. It has to fit our criteria, affordability, scalability and growth. We have to see the margins that are accretive. I think this hits all of those things. So we feel that it was priced right, it was an auction process, but we think -- and we were the winners. I don't know who else is in the process, and very candidly I don’t care. But here we are. And we will see more of these, if it becomes available. But we think that there are other opportunities here, and we'll keep our eyes opened. But I think if you look at the deals what we're done whether it'd be the Becton Dickinson deal or whether it'd be this deal or things that we've done, they all fit. And we're not just a company that wants to buy them and just throw them on the stack. These things, as I always say, and I'd like to repeat that again, a part of the Merit Mosaic. And that is they're all interlinked. They all complement other products. We have our sales force and our strategies. And I'll just kind of stick to the needing and what we've done to help build this company, while also doing the internal developments and the things. And by the way, as I mentioned earlier in the call, there are some great things in their pipeline and things that we will be work on. In fact, we will enhance their R&D pipeline as well. So there are a lot of things we can do here that will help this business, and will help the entire business in the future.

Matthew O’Brien

That's helpful, Fred. And then as a follow up, you mentioned, that want to hold you to this 25% number too much, I'm sure that's more aspirational in terms of the market share you'd like to get to eventually. But clearly, you want to be taking some meaningful share here there is an opportunity to grow this business significantly. What type of investment do you need from the sales and marketing perspective or new indications or clinical papers et cetera, to get you to meaningfully more market share? Or asked another way, is the infrastructure in place to really drive towards that level as we sit today. And you could see this be quite accretive especially to the EBIT line, which a lot of people are focused on for you guys. Can you help us think about that? Thank you.

Fred Lampropoulos

Yes, that's a long question with a lot of answers to it. Let me just say this, Matt. I think we are again, as I mentioned before, we are going to keep the sales force in place. We're going to keep the R&D team and the commercial team in place. We will enhance that in the areas where we do, I think some of the territories that will help stay people that can be home in the evenings unlike me who is always on the road. But aren't you feeling sorry for me now? And I think we'll do that. But we'll do it within the discipline of our model. And I think that there is again another thing that I want everybody pick up out of this call is that we're not out there being reckless. It has to fit our models. We've all known the success that that brings when we can stay into our revenue line, keep our expenses under control, and run the business and deliver the results. So I want to make sure that everybody here is this, and that is that we're committed to our model and our discipline. It is served us well. And we can do that. And that is in fact what we've done in this model. Now, I mean that's so to said, let it be done, that's it. That's our plan. And it's always our plan because we've seen the success and the opportunities that brings when we do that. So Raul, do you want to weigh in on that at all?

Raul Parra

No, I think you said it.

Fred Lampropoulos

He's just over there, nodding his head up and down. He's give me hi-fi and all this kind of stuff. So, Raul, I appreciate my hands to get in. So I can't hear them. I can't see it. But you're …

Raul Parra

You're looking pretty good at the time.

Fred Lampropoulos

Yes, but when you're going to get kind of calm down a little bit. I mean you got to calm down son. And Matt, thank you very much. I hope that answers your question.

Matthew O’Brien

Yes. Sorry for the long -- no, sorry for the long question. That's super helpful. Thank you.

Fred Lampropoulos

Well, Matt, I don't know if I answered all. When you go to that 5% to 25% -- the 25% is a number that I pulled out just kind of out of the air, but nothing I do is really out of the air. We have plans on building this business. We take a look at the market and we have hopes and aspirations. But with the momentum that we have, the international market that we have, it’s an interesting number to pull out of the air.

Michael Petusky

Hi, guys. Congratulation, and an interesting transaction.

Fred Lampropoulos

Thanks.

Michael Petusky

So, Fred, I may have missed this at the frontend. But to me it sounds like you’re keeping sales force, keeping most of this intact. I mean, did you guys talk about any cost synergies at the very beginning? Or are there not any material level?

Fred Lampropoulos

Well, no, there are cost synergies. I mean, we’re going to be moving. But I haven’t met with the employees yet, and I don’t want to necessarily discuss all of that stuff. But I think the important thing is the -- there is 80 employees. The majority of those are sales and marketing and in the field. That’s all saying in place.

Michael Petusky

Got it.

A – Fred Lampropouslos

But you know there will be transition of some employees. They will be moved into up something. But again until I deliver that message -- but it’s not draconian, and I think that’s the important thing. Again, I’ve said it over and I’ll say it again. I do not want to disrupt the momentum of this company. I want them to become part of the Merit family and that’s exactly we’re going to do. Our model reflects that. And when you have this kind of momentum, there are things that we can add. There are a lot of things that Merit can do Mike that they don’t have the resources to do in terms of logistics, in terms of cost synergies, in terms of cost of goods. There is lot of things that we can do to including adding volume because of the international and all the other things that we can do. But it's really stood at the high emphasis on the U.S. market. So we do not want to go out and mess this thing up. What we want to do is to enhance a business that’s done really, really well. And we’ll continue to do even better in the future in my opinion.

Michael Petusky

Okay, great. And then you had mentioned possible other indication for SCOUT, lung, river. Are there trials going on related to that or would that be …

Fred Lampropoulos

Well, these are the areas we want to move into in the future. The question was asked, I mean, "are there other areas". And I answered by saying, we think lung and liver, and those areas that we have to work in the future. But it’s -- I think a very, very long runway. And when we look at the market size, I think, it was mentioned these are in addition to that. This is the one we’re talking about, in the $650 million range is just breast.

Michael Petusky

Right. Right.

Fred Lampropoulos

And just U.S. So I think, U.S. market alone, and these guys have build a nice little market share to start out whether we think that there is a lot more there for the future. These other ones would be adjunct would be other opportunities, but also from a regulatory global, a lot of things that we can do with this technology going forward.

Michael Petusky

Okay, great. And then the last one, I'll make Raul earn his keep there?

Fred Lampropoulos

Yes. Mike, I may have misspoken. They do have FDA approval for soft issue uses, but I think you asked a question of trials and all things. We have the approval …

Michael Petusky

Yes. So do you need new trials for those indications or not?

Fred Lampropoulos

I think you always want to have new trials. I mean even though the technology, breast, it's like a biopsy. If you take a biopsy from the liver, it's quite different from biopsy of the breast or other locations. So we have the approval for soft tissue, but we have to do work on that side. But I think that big, I think, that's a big hurdle to get approval to do these things. So it's been approved. And now we'll have to go out and put the studies together and put registries together and do all those things. These will be some of the things I think Merit can bring to the party in terms of our clinical depths and regulatory depths.

Michael Petusky

Okay. And then just last one, in terms of how you are going to report this out? Is this going to be incorporated into your current segments? Or is this going to be separated out?

Raul Parra

Yes, we think it's going to be separated out.

Fred Lampropoulos

So I think shareholders want to know and want to be able to do that. So that will be our initial plan.

Raul Parra

I think on the revenue side.

Fred Lampropoulos

Yes.

Michael Petusky

Yes. Yes. That's great. Okay, guys, thanks a lot. Really appreciate it.

Fred Lampropoulos

Okay, Mike. Thank you.

Fred Lampropoulos

Well, again, ladies and gentlemen, thank you for joining us on such short notice. But we wanted to be able to get this information out. We will be attending the Cantor Fitzgerald Healthcare Conference here tomorrow in New York. We'll be discussing it at that point. And then, of course, as this thing gets close to -- or gets wrapped up, we'll also report that out. We're excited about this aspect of the business. I hope you feel the same way we do. But if you have questions, Raul and I will be available. And if you'll call into our office, they will then transfer those calls into us. Again, thank you very much for your attendance to my staff. Let me just say that they have done enormous amounts of work in weekends and nights. So I'm grateful to my staff for all their hard work. And that's all aspects of it, R&D, finance, legal, business development. A lot of folks have done a lot of work. So I thank you all. Thank you for your attendance. And we'll be around tomorrow. If you send us a note, if Raul can slip out, he'll be answering questions, and we'll be working here in the Big Apple. So thanks again for your time. Good evening. And we'll sign off now from New York City and Salt Lake City. Good evening.

