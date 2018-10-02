Delta Air Lines: Better Than Bonus SkyMiles

The stock remains an exceptional bargain at 8x forward EPS estimates with fuel costs likely to provide a tailwind in 2019.

Imagine a stock facing cost pressure still expected to generate profit growth this year, yet the stock trades at about 8x EPS estimates. Luckily for investors, such a stock exists in Delta Air Lines (DAL). The stock is so cheap that investors should want to use bonus SkyMiles to buy stock rather than airline tickets.

Image Source: Delta website

Fight The Negativity

The airline sector continues to fight market negativity along the tired subject lines that the sector can't survive higher oil prices and capacity growth. No matter how much profits and cash flows the legacy airlines generate, the stocks remain stuck at recession level valuations.

The biggest culprit now is higher oil prices with WTI crude back to about $75 and Brent crude closer to $85. All the while, Delta Air Lines just maintained some solid Q3 EPS estimates in the face of these higher costs. And of course, the stock is dipping more than 3% back below $55 on the news. As the chart shows, the stock price is directly impacted by higher oil prices.

DAL data by YCharts

The incredible part is that Delta maintained EPS and pre-tax margin targets from back in July despite an ~$30 million hit by Hurricane Florence. Even with this hit, the airline maintained the $1.75 target for the quarter. The news is good regardless of whether analysts forecast an EPS of $1.78 for the quarter or not.

Source: Delta Air Lines Q2'18 earnings release

Absorbing Higher Fuel Costs

As mentioned above, the biggest issue is absorbing the higher fuel costs from surging oil prices this year. For the quarter, the airline reported an average fuel price per gallon of ~$2.25. Last Q3, Delta Air Lines reported an average fuel price of only $1.68 per gallon.

The airline spent about $1.8 billion on fuel last Q3 and consumed over 1.1 billion gallons. A roughly $0.57/gallon increase in fuel adds an incredible $625 million to the cost equation last quarter.

The airline did take a $120 million pre-tax income hit last year from Hurricane Irma, but Delta still forecasts EPS growth in the last quarter. In Q3'17, the airline earned $1.57 while the forecast is for about an 11.5% EPS hike to $1.75 this Q3.

The upside potential exists for oil prices to drop. The current price jump is due in large part to the new sanctions on Iranian oil. The market has been slow to increase production to cover for these losses in production. Higher oil prices usually are the solution to encourage higher supplies.

Oil prices can always head higher, but an investment in an airline now has less risk that these costs head materially higher. For this reason, buying Dela Air Lines at about 8x forward EPS estimates remains an incredible bargain.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Delta Air Lines continues to trade like an airline under stress despite the strong profit stream. The best part is that the airline continues to return large amounts of capital to shareholders making the wait worthwhile. Investors should enjoy the 2.5% dividend yield while waiting for the market to eventually catch on to the huge bargains in the industry.

Disclaimer: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.