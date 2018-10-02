The Tesla-SEC Settlement: Chump Change

Two days later, the SEC settled the suit (subject to judicial approval) for $20 million (1/10th of 1% of Elon Musk's net worth) and allowed him to remain as CEO.

The SEC came on strong, suing Mr. Musk for fraud and threatening to bar him from serving as an officer or director of any publicly traded company.

What impact will the charge and settlement have on Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)? While the charges would have harmed them, the settlement has mitigated, for now, any regulatory harm. But there are far larger issues here with Tesla that transcend the fines on Mr. Musk and Tesla. These go to the core of Tesla's business.

Of course, Tesla itself will have to come up with another $20 million for adding to the confusion when its board of directors formed a special committee and hired outside counsel to evaluate the take-private proposal, giving credence to the possibility.

$20 million is chump change to Mr. Musk and chump change to Tesla.

Mr. Musk's initial response to the charges were:

"This unjustified action by the SEC leaves me deeply saddened and disappointed. I have always taken action in the best interests of truth, transparency and investors. Integrity is the most important value in my life and the facts will show I never compromised this in any way."

Photo source: CNBC

However, the SEC notes in its lawsuit that Mr. Musk subsequently stated in an interview with the New Your Times...

According to Musk, he calculated the $420 price per share based on a 20% premium over that day's closing share price because he thought 20% was a 'standard premium' in going-private transaction. This calculation resulted in a price of $419, and Musk stated that he rounded the price up to $420 because he had recently learned about the number's significance in marijuana culture and thought his girlfriend 'would find it funny, which admittedly is not a great reason to pick a price.'"

So Who Cares?

Does it really matter whether you or I see Elon Musk as court jester or misunderstood genius, Steve Jobs or PT Barnum? There's no question he has been a remarkably successful entrepreneur with a keen eye for the Next Big Thing.

But as a corporate leader? We don't really know. He made his fortune building companies that caught the eye of other firms and sold them at great prices (Zip2 acquired by Compaq, X.com which merged with what became PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) and was acquired by eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY), and SolarCity, acquired by Tesla.) His active mind and visionary thinking are certainly to be respected, but, as an executive, he has been removed from or barred from other leadership positions prior to Tesla.

Seeking Alpha is a financial site, not a software, spacecraft, tunnel-digging, or even automotive site. What counts here is one thing above all else: Would it be appropriate to buy Tesla shares now that Mr. Musk has agreed to step down as chairman (for three years only) and remain as CEO? Forget if you will Mr. Musk's personal proclivities and concentrate on...

Just what is Tesla?

It's easy to lose in all the hoopla but the fact is that Tesla is not a battery company, a software company, a high-tech company or a solar company. Remember what you are buying here if you choose to buy Tesla. It's a car company. That's where more than 80% of its earnings come from. They sell cars. Or they don’t. That’s how this stock should be approached.

I don’t think anyone who reads the information readily available about production promises versus production delivery, service claims versus service reality, “projected” revenues and earnings versus the history of previous projections, vehicle quality, or looks at the massive debt, debt service and cash flow numbers will be as ecstatic about the company's prospects as do many of those who adore the stock.

A lot of people seem to believe that investors are doing a good deed by supporting a worthwhile social endeavor like, in this case, electric vehicles. Nothing could be further from the truth. After a company’s IPO, they are completely unaffected by our decision to purchase or sell their stock. Altria (MO) or Philip Morris (PM) do not suffer one bit if you choose not to buy their stock or even if you short it.

By the same token, we do not advance the cause of electric vehicles one whit by buying Tesla stock in the aftermarket. Tesla doesn’t know or care if you are a shareholder or if you buy the stock or sell the stock, at least not until and unless they want to sell more bonds, preferreds or common shares. Then they might court us anew.

So that brings us to the crux of the issue. If Tesla is a heavily indebted car company with production and service issues, is that endemic to this nascent industry or are others doing a better job? If the latter, then Tesla has greater problems to overcome than the competition.

What Other Companies Are Building Electric Vehicles?

"Ay, there's the rub." While Tesla's visionary leader has split his time between running Tesla and conceiving the brilliant SpaceX, Hyperloop and Boring companies and engaging in spats with the Thai soccer team rescuers, other car makers have been laser focused on building their own market share at Tesla's expense.

Jaguar and Audi already have debuted stylish EVs. Porsche and Mercedes have announced competing models for next year, all in the same price range as the current Tesla Model S and cheaper than the Model X.

Jaguar I-Pace / Source: Automotive News Europe

These marques all offer the same or better mileage numbers, time and distance between charges, and styling. In fact, Porsche and Audi parent VW has "27" different electric vehicle models on the drawing board or in production.

The difference is that these brands are all known for the quality of their engineering, their reliability and an international network of dealerships as well as the most important competitive advantage of all: A loyal customer base that returns to them time and again based upon their customer satisfaction.

These brands also are known to be profitable and efficient survivors. Finally, they or their parent companies all have models from the lowest price to the highest to reach the entire population of car buyers, all of which will benefit from the same technologies now in service for some of their more premium marques.

This is an even larger problem since Tesla’s Model 3 was supposed to become available for around $30,000, has now been re-estimated to be $35,000, and with many analysts predicting it will be more than $50,000 without the various subsidies. How many of those “reservations” will still be solid if the price rises to this level or higher?

Is There a Recommendation Here?

Yes. I think too many investors have stars in their eyes when it comes to Tesla. They point out that the new Tesla Model 3 has nearly a half-million reservations placed for vehicles. That’s great – if Tesla can fulfill the orders and if buyers find the cars to be of good value, high dependability and a reasonable resale value. And if, with $11 billion in debt equaling about $600 million a year in debt service, they can still price them competitively.

I would avoid Tesla.

The competitors above, unlike Tesla, are all selling near their low for the year. I will be writing a future article about Mercedes parent Daimler AG (OTCPK:DDAIF) either on our subscriber-only site or here on the public side of SA. Daimler sells for 6.5 times earnings, yields 7%, and is near a five-year low. These shares are on the front page of my short list of quality firms to own.

I would look next at Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAF) also with at a PE of 6.5 and near a five-year low, but with a much smaller dividend. Finally, I would consider Tata Motors (TTM), the Indian parent of Jaguar Land Rover and a more risky play – no dividend, high PE at 19, five-year low, more debt. But it's also the biggest automobile company in the world’s biggest democracy and has the benefit of Jaguar’s proprietary and shared electric vehicle knowledge.

I haven't even mentioned Volvo, Ford (NYSE:F) and GM (NYSE:GM) offerings in the EV market as well as many others.

Since there are so many, I have chosen instead to benefit from the production of the lithium ion batteries essential to the development of electric vehicles. Yes, I know there are all these alternatives to lithium ion... just over the next horizon. If those technologies prove out - right now most are more effective in penny-stock newsletters and websites than in actual capability demonstration - I would consider a different source.

Until then, I own in my family accounts, and in the Investors Edge ® managed portfolio, and for appropriate clients, shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. - Chemical and Mining Company of Chile Inc. (SQM). SQM is the second-largest producer of lithium in the world, is the best valued of the top three, and also pays me a shade under 4% to own it. There’s more than one way to skin an electric cat!

If you own Tesla and can provide a compelling reason to buy the shares at these levels, I invite you to comment. My opinion is based upon my own research and analysis but as the car manufacturers say, “your mileage may vary.”

Good investing,

JS

I recently discussed these issues in greater depth, with a brief history of other first movers and an analysis of SQM with my Investor's Edge subscribers (https://seekingalpha.com/checkout?service_id=mp_1089).

Disclosure: I am/we are long SQM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.