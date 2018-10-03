Can A New CEO Help Turn Around General Electric? - Today's Editors' Picks

Leadership at General Electric (GE) has been a hot topic of debate over the past few years and Monday, the company replaced John Flannery with Larry Culp. While the market reacted positively, word on the street is that Culp plans to maintain the same strategy outlined by his predecessor. Do you think the company can turn it around? Will a change in leadership pay dividends for GE shareholders?

Our contributors keep their ears to the ground and their eyes on the screen looking for profitable opportunities in the marketplace. Today, contributors Dividend Sensei, Bobby Laughlin, Erich Reimer, Joseph Harry, Logan Kane, Charles Bolin, Ranjit Thomas, CFA, HiddenValueInvestor, Bang For The Buck, Joe McCann and Dominic Teo bring us some of the best ideas. Let us know which is your favorite in the comment section below.

Here are today’s Editors’ Picks:

Chart of the day: Historical Stock/Bond Correlation

Comment of the day, by contributor afeldner

Did GE's conglomerate structure fail or was it the leadership?

Seems that Flannery was driving GE to the United Technologies model where the key businesses have no overlap - Otis, Pratt, Carrier, Rockwell, Hamilton Sundstrand but do pretty well as a whole. GE accumulated large quicksand traps in sub prime mortgages, long term care policies, oil/gas and other assets while not taking care of pension and LTD when income producing assets were sold (Synchrony, NBC, etc.). Remember that Immelt doubled Capital's assets in a few years (well before 2008) from what Welch handed over in 2001.

GE became a public equity-like company with continuous buying and selling of businesses. M&A supplanted operational excellence. Also, it seems that GE's power assets were woefully managed - not just the Alstom acquisition but the underlying legacy assets with a complete misread of annual demand. The ultimate conglomerate is Berkshire which moves merrily along. Seems that management means everything - no secret sauce.