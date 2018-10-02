Guardant IPO: 97.4% Y/Y Revenue Growth And Seems Undervalued

Investors will appreciate that convertible preferred stock and preferred stock will be converted right after the IPO.

Guardant health Inc. is a precision oncology company focused on advanced analytics of molecular information throughout all stages of the disease.

With an EV/forward revenues ratio equal to 6.16x, tons of cash in the balance sheet and no debt, Guardant (GH) seems a name to be followed closely after the IPO. The market opportunity seems large, $6 billion, and large institutional investors like Sequoia were seduced by Guardant.

The fact that very large investment banks are working on this IPO is very beneficial. Take a look at the image below:

Business Overview

Incorporated in Delaware in 2011, Guardant Health Inc. is a precision oncology company focused on advanced analytics of molecular information throughout all stages of the disease. With two biopsy tests, Guardant360 and GuardantOMNI, and two programs assessing recurrence and early detection, LUNAR-1 and LUNAR-2, Guardant seems to be offering very innovative solutions. Keep in mind that Guardant360, for instance, has been used by more than 5,000 doctors in over 40 biopharmaceutical companies.

The company has also been able to seduce venture capital groups like SoftBank, or Sequoia Capital. They own large stakes of Guardant, which tells a lot about this name and should retain the attention of many institutional investors.

Guardant360 and GuardantOMNI

As of today, there are many different types of therapies and molecular biomarkers intended to identify and treat different genomic variations. As of May 31, 2018, The National Comprehensive Cancer Network recommended checking for the genomic alterations that are included in the image below. The fact that there are many targetable genomic alterations implies that broader genomic profiling seems necessary:

It seems interesting noting that while practicing, professionals are not following the guidelines given by The National Comprehensive Cancer Network. A recent study suggested that only 8% of cancer patients were genotyped for all the potential genomic alterations. The image below provides further information on this matter:

What’s Guardant360? Guardant360 is a liquid biopsy test requiring only two 10 milliliter blood samples. Guardant offers a report to the patients that includes somatic mutations detected, associated treatment options, and clinical trials that could be executed close to the location of the patient. Finally, the report also provides a Guardant Tumor Response Map describing the evolution of somatic mutations in longitudinal blood samples. The image below provides further details about the report received by the clients:

According to an analysis conducted by the company and published on the Clinical Cancer Research, Guardant360 provides high sensitivity and high probability that a given test result is accurate. The lines below provide further information provided in the prospectus:

“The study demonstrated that Guardant360 has a detection threshold of one to two molecules across multiple alteration types with very high specificity which results in accurate and sensitive detection of somatic mutations in patient samples.” Source: Prospectus

That’s not all. The number of tests ordered show that the company is offering a very unique service. Read the following lines for further information on the success of Guardant360:

“Since we launched Guardant360 in 2014, over 70,000 total tests have been ordered by over 5,000 oncologists across dozens of cancer types, more than 40 biopharmaceutical companies and by all 27 NCCN centers.” Source: Prospectus

Collaborating with Merck (MRK), Pfizer (PFE), AstraZeneca (AZN) and Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY), Guardant has also designed GuardantOMNI, which offers a genomic panel footprint that is larger than that of Guardant360. It provides information on 500 different genes and additional enhancements to improve sensibility over the levels of Guardant360. According to validation data, GuardantOMNI obtains higher sensitivity for detecting clinically actionable biomarkers than Guardant360.

LUNAR-1 And Lunar-2

In May 2016, Guardant developed LUNAR-1 to design tests for cancer survivors and LUNAR-2 to design tests for early detection in higher risk asymptomatic patients.

Brilliant professionals are collaborating with Guardant for the development of LUNAR-1, including MD Anderson Cancer Center, the University of Colorado, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Massachusetts General Cancer Center, Wake Forest Cancer Center, and the University of California San Francisco. Additionally, the results have been very beneficial at the moment. LUNAR-1 test detected tumor signatures in 48% patients. That’s not all. Patients with detected tumor signatures had a worse survival rate as compared to patients with no residual tumor signature. The image below provides further information:

Via collaborations with the University of San Francisco, the University of Colorado and the University of Pennsylvania, the LUNAR-2 program is exploring epigenomic signatures among others, which are intended to increase the clinical performance of the company’s early detection tests.

Market Opportunity: $6 billion

With 700,000 metastatic patients in the United States, 400,000 tests and over 300 targeted therapy programs from bio-pharmaceutical companies in the United States, the total market opportunity is large. According to the estimates of the Guardant, it is equal to $6 billion, as shown in the image below:

Balance Sheet: Tons Of Cash

With an asset/liability ratio prior to the IPO close to 10x, the financial shape of Guardant seems quite solid. Additionally, the company shows large amount of liquidity; $72.28 million in cash, which is 21.07% of the total amount of assets, and $149.04 million in short-term marketable securities. The image below provides further information on this matter:

The large amount of patents owned by Guardant is quite remarkable. As of June 30, 2018, the company had 17 U.S. patents and 41 pending U.S. patents. The image below provide further details on this matters:

On the liabilities front, the amount of liabilities is very small. Thus, the financial risk on this name seems quite low. The image below provides an image of the list of liabilities:

It is also quite beneficial that the company shows no long-term or short debt right before the IPO. With that, the contractual obligations and commitments are not worrying. Guardant shows a total of $61.301 million in contractual obligations and commitments, which is below the the total amount of cash on December 31, 2017:

Income Statement: 97.4% y/y Revenue Growth

Growing revenues at 97.4% y/y to $49.84 million in 2017, the company should seduce growth investors. With that, Guardant reported negative operating income, which is not ideal. The loss from operations was equal to -$76.61 million in 2017, far worse than that of 2016, -$43.847 million. Investors will need to assess the deterioration of the operating margins very carefully. Finally, at the net income level, Guardant reported net losses of -$83.22 million in 2017.

Use of Proceeds

The company expects to receive approximately $14.9 million in proceeds from the IPO. The use of the proceeds was not specified in the prospectus. The company says to have no specific plan for the net proceeds. Take a look at it in the image below:

Taking into account the large amount of cash and short-term marketable securities, investors may speculate with the idea of inorganic growth. It is smart, but bear in mind that the company has nothing in mind at the moment:

“We may also use a portion of our net proceeds to co-develop, acquire or invest in products, technologies or businesses that are complementary to our business. However, we currently have no agreements or commitments to complete any such transaction.” Source: Prospectus

Valuation

The cash in hand in June 2018 was reported in the prospectus:

“As of June 30, 2018, we had cash and cash equivalents of $110.8 million and marketable securities of $190.4 million.” Source: Prospectus

With $14.9 million in proceeds from the IPO and $301.2 million in cash and marketable securities, the total amount of cash after the IPO should be $316.1 million.

Assuming 58.264 million shares outstanding after the IPO at $16, the market capitalization will be equal to $932.22 million. Thus, the enterprise value will be equal to $616.12 million. Regarding the equity structure of Guardant, investors will appreciate that convertible preferred stock and preferred stock will be converted right after the IPO. The stock dilution risk does not seem to exist on this name. The image below provides the capitalization as of June 30, 2018:

Assuming forward 2018 revenues of $100 million, the EV/Revenues ratio equals 6.16x, which seems undervalued as compared to peers of similar size.

Other competitors are Roche Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX:RHHBY), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (TMO), Illumina, Inc. (ILMN), Personal Genome Diagnostics, Inc., Sysmex Corp. (OTCPK:SSMXF), Qiagen N.V. (QGEN), Laboratory Corporation of America (LH), Quest Diagnostics, Inc. (DGX), Foundation Medicine, Inc. (FMI), Caris Life Sciences, Inc. (FMI), and Myriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN). Among them, with the exception of QGEN, FMI and MYGN, they are all very large companies. Comparing Guardant with them does not seem ideal.

QGEN, FMI and MYGN are the companies that can be compared with Guardant. They show the following trading multiples:

QGEN, with revenue growth of 8.79% and enterprise value of $9.32 billion, trades at 6.29x sales. QGEN’s EBITDA is equal to $529.24 million.

MYGN, with revenue growth of 0.93%, trades at 3.28x sales and 21.67x EBITDA .

FMI, with 68.43% revenue growth and gross profit margin of 50.17%, trades at 25.44x sales.

With these figures in mind, the company that seems similar to Guardant is FMI since it is growing revenues at a similar rate. Taking into account this fact, Guardant seems cheap at 6.16x forward sales.

Analysis Of Shareholders

The analysis of shareholders shows that Guardant was able to seduce very large investment institutions. SoftBank owns a 33.4% stake, and Sequoia Capital owns a 9.3% stake. The image below shows the list of shareholders:

Conclusion

Assuming forward 2018 revenues of $100 million, the EV/forward revenues ratio equals 6.16x sales, which seems undervalued. The company is not profitable; the operating income is negative and it is falling, which is not ideal. However, with 97.4% y/y revenue growth, investors should be interested in this name. Finally, the fact that institutional investors decided to invest heavily in this name is very remarkable.

