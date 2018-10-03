By The Numbers: Is Vertex A Buy?

Looking at quantitative indicators such as financial quality, valuation, fundamental momentum, and relative strength, the big picture in Vertex looks quite compelling.

Winners tend to keep on winning in the stock market, and Vertex is outperforming both the industry in particular and the market in general.

Vertex (VRTX) is the top player in treatments for cystic fibrosis (CF). The company has made impressive advancements in recent years, obtaining regulatory approvals leading to an increase in the eligible patient population for its leading drugs KALYDECO and ORKAMBI. Vertex has also launched SYMDEKO, its third CF medicine, in 2018 and the drug is off to a strong start.

The company is aggressively working on getting its CF medicines approved for younger patients, approvals which can further expand the eligible patient population and drive sales higher. The company is expecting a decision from the FDA regarding the potential approval for KALYDECO in children as young as one year of age and for ORKAMBI in children ages 2 to 5 years this summer. Vertex is also evaluating SYMDEKO in children ages 6 to 11, and it expects data from such study later this year.

Source: Vertex

In addition to this, Vertex is making clinical progress across multiple CF studies with meaningful pipeline potential. The company has two triple-combination regimens that contain a next-generation corrector proceeding rapidly through Phase 3 development.

Beyond CF, Vertex is into developing new products for the treatment of both acute pain and chronic inflammatory pain. The company has generated Phase 2 data for the selective NaV1.8 inhibitor, VX-150, representing the first proof-of-concept for NaV1.8 inhibition in such treatments.

Source: Vertex.

The company has produced outstanding financial performance in recent years. Back in the year 2014, Vertex was generating only $580 million in sales while losing money at both the operating income and net earnings per share level. Fast forward four years, and revenue is above $2.6 billion on a trailing-twelve-month basis, while the business generates solid profitability.

Year 2014 2015 2016 2017 TTM Revenue (Millions) $580 $1,032 $1,702 $2,489 $2,623 Operating Income (Millions) -$641 -$465 $11 $393 $358 EPS -$3.14 -$2.31 -$0.46 $1.04 $1.59

Source: SEC filings.

Financial performance numbers for the second quarter of 2018 show that the business keeps firing on all cylinders. Total CF product revenue during the period amounted to $750 million, increasing by 46% versus the second quarter in 2017.

Second-Quarter 2018 CF Net Product Revenues (Millions) Three Months Ended June 30, 2018 2017 TOTAL CF product revenues, net $ 750 $ 514 KALYDECO product revenues, net $ 253 $ 190 ORKAMBI product revenues, net $ 311 $ 324 SYMDEKO product revenues, net $ 186 $ —

Source: Vertex.

Non-GAAP net income increased by $145 million to $244 million during the quarter. Earnings per share amounted to $0.94 during the period, surpassing Wall Street expectations by $0.19 per share.

Source: Vertex

Priced For Growth

When analyzing valuation levels for a high-growth company such as Vertex, it’s particularly important to incorporate growth rates into the valuation equation. The PEG ratio, which is calculated by dividing the P/E ratio by the long-term expected growth rate in earnings, can be a particularly useful tool in these cases.

Ratios such as price to earnings (P/E), enterprise value to EBITDA (EV/EBITDA), and price to free cash flow (P/FCF) can be very intuitive. However, if two companies have different expected growth rates, then the analysis is far more nuanced than simply looking at the stock price versus current earnings or cash flows.

All else the same, the higher the expected growth in earnings, the more valuable each dollar in earnings from such a company. In other words, the P/E ratio is obviously higher for high growth companies. This means that focusing solely on the P/E ratio would make high-growth companies erroneously look overvalued when comparing stocks. By dividing the P/E ratio by the expected earnings growth rate, the resulting ratio is far more valuable and comprehensive.

In a nutshell, the PEG ratio is a particularly strong valuation ratio because it incorporates the impact of different growth rates into valuation, and this makes it superior to most other valuation metrics.

In the case of Vertex, the stock is priced at a PEG ratio of 1.01 based on long-term growth expectations for the company. By comparison, the average stock in the Biotechnology sector carries a PEG ratio of 1.5 according to data from P123. In other words, the stock is not overvalued if the company can deliver growth rates in accordance with current expectations.

Strong Fundamental Momentum

Looking at the fundamentals in isolation doesn't tell the whole story behind a stock, since the fundamentals in comparison to expectations can have a huge impact on stock prices. In other words, when the company is delivering better-than-expected earnings and expectations about future earnings are increasing, this can be a powerful upside fuel for the stock.

Vertex has delivered earnings numbers above Wall Street expectations over the past four quarters in a row, surpassing expectations by a wide margin.

Quarter 9/29/2017 12/30/2017 3/30/2018 6/29/2018 EPS Est. 0.31 0.53 0.63 0.75 EPS Actual 0.53 0.61 0.76 0.94 Difference 0.22 0.08 0.13 0.19 Surprise % 71.00% 15.10% 20.60% 25.30%

Offering a similar perspective, the analysts following the company have substantially raised the earnings forecasts for Vertex over time. As long as this trend remains in place, it should be a powerful tailwind for Vertex stock.

VRTX data by YCharts

Vigorous Relative Strength

Money has an opportunity cost - when you buy a stock with mediocre returns, that capital is not available for investing in companies with superior potential. Besides, winners tend to keep on winning in the stock market, so you want to invest in stocks that are not only doing well but also doing better than other alternatives.

Vertex stock has substantially outperformed both SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) and iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology (IBB) on a year-to-date basis. In comparison to both the broad market in general and the sector in particular, Vertex stock is displaying impressive relative strength.

VRTX data by YCharts

Putting It All Together

The PowerFactors system is a quantitative investing system available to members in my research service, "The Data Driven Investor." This system basically ranks companies in a particular universe according to the factors analyzed in this article for Vertex: financial quality, valuation, fundamental momentum, and relative strength.

The chart below divides the investable universe into 5 buckets based on their PowerFactors ranking, and it compares their historical performance versus the SPDR S&P 500. There is a clear and direct relationship between PowerFactors rankings and historical performance, this is to be expected when the quantitative system is robust and consistent. Also, companies with elevated quantitative rankings have substantially outperformed the market over the long term.

Data from S&P Global via Portfolio123

Vertex stock has a PowerFactors ranking of 99.77, and it gets remarkably high scores across the four variables considered: quality, value, fundamental momentum, and relative strength. From a quantitative perspective, the numbers bode well for investors in Vertex going forward.

Past performance does not guarantee future returns, of course. A quantitative system is always based on past data and current expectations about future performance. If Vertex fails to deliver in accordance with expectations, then the stock will most likely deliver disappointing returns going forward.

Investors may want to keep a close eye on the company's current and potential new products, and how they compare versus the offerings from the competition. Besides, regulatory risk and the pricing environment are always key variables to watch when investing in biotech stocks.

The quantitative system alone does not tell you the whole story, it's important to understand the business behind the numbers in order to truly understand the main risks and return drivers in Vertex stock.

That being acknowledged, making investment decisions based on quantified data is certainly a sounder approach than relying entirely on emotions and subjectivities when picking stocks. If the statistical evidence is any valid guide, Vertex looks well-positioned for attractive performance over the medium term.

