Senior Housing Properties Trust: Buy The Drop

I just added Senior Housing Properties Trust (SNH) to my high-yield income portfolio since I believe the healthcare REIT makes a compelling value proposition based on valuation, risk-reward and yield. The healthcare REIT profits from major, long-lasting growth trends in the healthcare industry (aging U.S. population, increasing healthcare expenditures), and has good dividend coverage stats. I don't see the dividend being at risk over the short haul. Shares are attractively valued based on FFO. An investment in Senior Housing Properties Trust yields 9.1 percent.

Senior Housing Properties Trust's shares have dropped lately on the back of profit-taking in the high-yield sector. Shares are now on the brink of being oversold, and are attractively valued. I think the drop is a good buying opportunity for income investors.

Senior Housing Properties Trust - Portfolio Overview

Senior Housing Properties Trust has a diversified property portfolio that largely consists of independent and assisted living facilities as well as medical office and life science buildings. Senior Housing Properties Trust also has smaller investments in skilled nursing facilities and wellness centers.

Here's a portfolio overview.



At the end of the June quarter, the healthcare REIT's portfolio included 443 properties. Senior Housing Properties Trust's senior living communities account for a bit more than half of total real estate investments (54 percent) and net operating income (53 percent).

Here is a portfolio breakdown by property type.

Senior Housing Properties Trust is widely diversified in terms of geography, too. The real estate investment trust's properties can be found in 42 states and Washtington, D.C. The largest market for SNH is currently Massachusetts which accounts for 16 percent of the REIT's investments, followed by California (10 percent) and Florida (8 percent).

Two major trends in the healthcare industry could fuel FFO-growth for Senior Housing Properties Trust in the future. For one, the U.S. population is aging rapidly, suggesting growing demand for U.S. healthcare REITs with large facility portfolios. The 85+ age cohort is expected to grow especially fast, which is also the elderly demographic most likely to need senior living communities.

At the same time, healthcare expenditures are expected to go nowhere but up over the next couple of years. Senior Housing Properties Trust benefits from these two trends through its diversified facility portfolio.

Strong Balance Sheet

Senior Housing Properties Trust has an investment-grade rated balance sheet with a BBB- credit rating from Standard & Poor's and a Baa3 credit rating from Moody's. The majority of the REIT's capitalization is made up of equity.

Senior Housing Properties Trust's leverage ratios have remained relatively stable over the course of last year.

The Dividend Is Safe Over The Short Haul

Based on Senior Housing Properties Trust current FFO-based dividend coverage stats, the dividend is sustainable. That being said, though, SNH is a high-yield REIT, therefore investors need to continuously monitor the REIT's dividend coverage going forward.

In the last nine quarters, Senior Housing Properties Trust managed to pull in an average of $0.43/share in FFO and normalized FFO, outearning its stable dividend rate of $0.39/share.

Here's an overview of SNH's (norm.) FFO and dividend payout since Q2-2016.

And here's Senior Housing Properties Trust's dividend coverage ratio over time (nine-quarter average: 111.1 percent).

That said, though, Senior Housing Properties Trust doesn't currently grow its dividend payout. The $0.39/share quarterly dividend has been in place for a while now, and I don't expect management to make any changes to its distribution policy any time soon.

Valuation

Senior Housing Properties Trust's dividend stream currently costs ~9.8x Q2-2018 normalized FFO, which I consider to be a very reasonable FFO-multiple in light of the attractive industry fundamentals and covered dividend.

And here's how SNH compares against other major healthcare REITs in the industry in terms of price-to-book-value ratio.

Risk Factors Investors Need To Consider

Senior Housing Properties Trust has concentrated exposure to one of its operators in the senior living part of its business: Five Star Senior Living. The operator accounts for 27.2 percent of SNH's annualized rental income, making it by far the largest operator in the portfolio.

Rent coverage stats for Five Star have decreased in the last four quarters, which could be problematic for SNH if the trend continues.

Deteriorating rent coverage ratios imply a growing risk that an operator could run into trouble making contractual rental payments. Thus, investors need to closely monitor Senior Housing Properties Trust's rent and dividend coverage stats going forward.

If Five Star runs into trouble making contractual rent payments, Senior Housing Properties Trust's dividend could be negatively affected.

Your Takeaway

Despite the risks, Senior Housing Properties Trust is a compelling income vehicle to buy on the drop, and the reward-to-risk is still attractive, in my opinion. Senior Housing Properties Trust profits from an aging U.S. population and higher healthcare expenditures through its diversified portfolio of healthcare facilities. The company has an investment-grade rated balance sheet and covers its dividend with (normalized) funds from operations. Shares sell for less than ten times run-rate norm. FFO and throw off a 9.1 percent dividend yield. Speculative Buy for income and capital appreciation.

