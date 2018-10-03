Buy Cypress Semiconductor At $14 - Cramer's Lightning Round (10/2/18)

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Tuesday, October 2.
Bullish Calls
Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT): Many feel that Microsoft is competing against Proofpoint, but Cramer thinks it's the right time to buy.
PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) and Square (NYSE:SQ): Both PayPal and Square are fintech but they cannot be compared. PayPal is a great long-term story and Square is expensive and good as well.
Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY): It doesn't deserve to go down so much. It's a clear buy at $14.
Bearish Calls
Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX): Cramer got negative on the stock as DRAM chips were oversaturated. The stock has not bottomed yet.
Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO): The dental business has cutthroat competition. Don't buy.
Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX): Cramer does not like the midstream group as the risk is high and yields are low.
Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX): Entire cloud cohort is under pressure and this is not the right time to buy. Wait for them to come down and Cramer prefers Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) from the group.
