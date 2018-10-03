Host: Buy This REIT

In my previous article, I mentioned that RHP was a good buy because it benefits from its massive scale. With an average key count of well over 1,000, it stands to benefit from cost efficiencies that puts its hotels leaps and bounds above smaller ones. Host (NYSE:HST) is another hotel REIT that benefits from its scale which gives it a competitive advantage.

Unprecedented Size

With 52,431 keys, HST is the world’s largest hotel REIT by a long shot. Only Hospitality Property Trust (HPT) comes close with just over 50,000. It is the only Lodging REIT in the S&P 500, giving it more liquidity (7 million share average daily volume). Finally, its Enterprise Value as of the beginning of September was $19.8 B and its market cap was $15.8 B. The second largest REIT by this measure is Park Hotels (PK) at 9.3B of EV and $6.2B of market cap. If you look at the picture taken from the investor presentation below, you’ll notice that the size and liquidity of most hotel REITs drop sharply after HST, giving it the clearest size advantage by more than double.

Now why exactly is size a competitive advantage? Let’s say company controls 100,000 keys and a different company controls about 1,000. Now as a specific example, let’s look at linen, a charge every hotel must incur. Assuming 1 bed per key and all linen comes from the same provider, the larger company has a lot more negotiating power over the smaller company. To a linen provider, a contract for 100,000 sheets is way more valuable than one for 1,000 and would likely be willing to decrease their price to get that business. Say linen normally costs $20 per sheet but the larger company can negotiate a 25% discount. The 1,000 key company pays $20 per sheet while the 100,000 key company pays $20 x (1-25%) x = $15. These numbers are arbitrary but you can see how this can lead to massive savings over the hundreds of costs a hotel incurs.

Well Capitalized

As of June 30th 2018, HST had the second lowest debt to equity ratio of its peers at 2.4x. While Sunstone Hospitality (SHO) has less at 2.0x they are also only about ¼ the size with roughly 12,500 keys. While SHO may be well capitalized, they are unable to take advantage of scale cost efficiencies. As we see from the picture below, leverage ratios soot up sharply for other hotel REITs. With interest rates set to increase once more before December, HST is in a stronger position to pay off its debt service and stay intact during a downturn.

As we see below, HST’s debt maturities are equally spaced out and don’t occur until 2020, which gives them ample time to refinance some of their assets. This further lowers their risk of default in a downturn.

Finally, while their dividend of 3.7% is on the lower end for hospitality REITs, investors can sleep soundly at night knowing there is virtually no chance of HST being unable to pay this. The picture below shows that even in a modest downturn, they still would have $614M in cash left over to pay their dividends.

At a forward PE of 23.9, I believe this REIT is underpriced. While SHO may have a lower leverage ratio I believe the market is overcompensating for this by giving it a p/e ratio of 37.6. With its scale and safety, I believe HST should be trading at a PE of closer to 27, putting it a target price range of $23-$25, up from its current price of $21. But I believe the real value in HST being able to rest easy knowing your hard earned cash is safe.

