Pepsi: Here's Yet Another Opportunity To Buy

Considering the diversification factor, the company's decent performance, and a stock that is trading at a relatively low earnings multiple, PEP has become an important component of my portfolio.

Pepsi's results were neither impressive nor disastrous, and the Street has reacted to it without much excitement.

PepsiCo's (PEP) shares have not been getting much love, following the beverage and snacks company's earnings results released this Tuesday.

Blamed by experts on weaker-than-expected margins, the all-around beat was not enough to stop shares from sliding minimally, by 1% around mid-trading session. Potentially also discouraging shareholders was a revised full-year EPS guidance that is five cents lower than what had been communicated last quarter, despite the two-cent earnings beat delivered this time.

I, on the other hand, am not too concerned. Revenues of $16.49 billion, higher than consensus expectations by $105 million, lagged my own, more aggressive forecast by $65 million. The top-line narrative, however, was very much aligned with my original projections, and even a bit better on a North America beverage business that is exposed to the known consumer trends that favor non-sugary drinks.

As the chart below illustrates, all of Pepsi's major divisions that represented at least 5% of total company revenues (i.e., all except Quaker North America) experienced YOY organic growth of at least 2.5%, on a constant currency basis. Both volume and pricing saw strength, easing my concerns that lower demand for packaged foods would put pressure on the former. As far as I can tell, downside to my sales projection seems to have come almost exclusively in the form of FX headwinds, which does not worry me much, if at all.

On the profitability side, adjusted gross margin landed an inch ahead of my estimate, at 54.5% vs. 54.3%. From management's narrative, it seems clear to me that the expected, substantially higher costs of production (i.e., raw material, labor, transportation) played a role in pushing the key metric down 11 bps YOY. But only after I account for pricing resilience can I justify gross margin not having deteriorated more than it did - an indication that at least a good portion of producer price inflation has been passed on to the consumer.

If I had to be mildly disappointed with one thing this quarter, aside from strong FX headwinds that had a two percentage point unfavorable impact on reported revenue growth, opex would be it.

Considering Pepsi's low-growth profile, I believe SG&A management is a crucial piece of the puzzle in protecting earnings growth. This time, opex rose 3.1% YOY vs. 2.6% last quarter. Had the metric been aligned with my projected $5.98 billion, EPS would have been seven cents higher. I had called out the possibility that opex might come in hot in 3Q18, considering the marketing expenses needed to support product introductions (e.g., healthier beverage and snacks options) and, soon, the integration of SodaStream (SODA). This will be an item worth monitoring further in future quarters.

See my simplified P&L below.

On the investment case

I believe it would be unrealistic to call Pepsi's third-quarter results impressive - even if the earnings release presented investors with plenty of bright spots, in my view. Among pros and cons, I believe the report did not deviate much from my expectations in the end. The Street's reaction to the print was lukewarm, yet not overly punishing of the shares.

Regarding the investment case, I once again urge readers to look at PEP not from the perspective of the quarter-to-quarter results. Instead, I believe this stock can serve as a valuable diversification factor within a well-balanced portfolio. Take the historical stock price behavior, for example.

Over the past 10 years, PEP and the S&P 500 (SPY) have shared a low correlation of 0.57 that was even smaller, at 0.44, over the past 12 months. While PEP has clearly under-performed the broad market (absolute and risk-adjusted), the stock has been strategic at producing diversification. For example, and perhaps counter-intuitively, a portfolio made up of 75% SPY and 25% PEP would have produced a Sharpe ratio of 0.59 since 2008 that would have been better than the S&P 500's 0.57 - despite PEP's lower annualized returns. See table below:

Whether PEP will perform robustly over the next 10 years remains to be seen. But I am confident that it will likely continue to behave like the defensive stock that it is, allowing a portfolio to be much more resilient in the event of macro deterioration.

For the reason above, and considering (1) solid performance coupled with (2) a stock that is trading at a relatively low current-year P/E of 19.3x (vs. 21.0x this time last year), PEP has become an important component of my portfolio.

