Oil States International Lacks The Spark In The Short Run

An overview of Oil States International

Oil States International (OIS) provides engineered capital equipment and products consumed by the onshore and offshore energy producers and midstream operators. Delays in offshore projects and the Permian capacity constraint issue will continue to hold OIS’s growth muted in the next couple of quarters. However, in the medium-to-long term, the energy market’s growth will take over the short-term headwind and will accelerate growth for OIS. In 2018 so far, Oil States International’s stock price has gone down 17% and underperformed the VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (OIH), which declined by nearly 3% during this period. OIH represents the oilfield equipment and services (or OFS) industry. Before we get into the details, let us understand the business first.

Oil States International has three operating segments: Well Site Services (55% of Q2 revenues), Downhole Technologies (35% of Q2 revenues), and Offshore/Manufactured Products (20% of Q2 revenues). OIS’s Well Site services primarily include completion-focused equipment and services as well as land drilling services. The Offshore/Manufactured Products segment provides engineered products and services for offshore producers as well as for the onshore drilling and completion markets. OIS’s Downhole Technologies segment includes oil and gas perforation systems, downhole tools and services for a variety of operations in the oil and gas wells.

What’s driving OIS’s Wells Site Service?

According to Oil States International’s Q2 2018 10-Q, the West Texas Intermediate (or WTI) crude oil price increased 41% in Q2 2018 over a year ago. The U.S. rig count, according to the data provided by Baker Hughes rig count, increased 12% as of September 28 compared to a year ago. As the industry indicator moved north, OIS’s Well Site Services segment benefit. In Q2, the segment saw a 30% increase in the number of completion services jobs performed. Higher well intensity, particularly in the basins in the Rocky Mountain and Midcontinent, drew advantages for OIS. OIS serves two primary markets with its Drilling Services business; the Permian Basin in West Texas and the Rocky Mountain region. Although the Permian Basin is facing capacity issues, which we will discuss later, the Rocky Mountain region was positively affected by the current energy industry scenario.

As of December 31, 2017, OIS had thirty-four drilling rigs. The rigs have hydraulic pipe handling booms and lift capacities ranging from 150,000 to 500,000 pounds. Ten of these rigs are based in the Rocky Mountain region. After the crude oil price crash of 2014-16, energy operators rigs with advanced features and additional capacities to drill extended depths and horizontal wells at a lower cost. This reduced OIS’s rig utilization to as low as 12% in 2016. During Q2 2018, rig utilization recovered to an average of 30%.

The way forward: As the industry indicators start falling into the right places, from Q2 2017 to Q2 2018, OIS’s Well Site Services revenues increased by 80%. Although the segment continues to record operating loss in the past ten quarters, in Q2 2018, operating loss came nearly to naught. It is likely that OIS will start recording positive operating earnings from Q3, although the weakness in the Permian Basin will offset some of the gains made in other shales. Investors should also note that the demand for OIS’s Well Site Services and the Downhole Technologies segments' businesses is correlated to changes in the total number of wells drilled, total footage drilled, and the number of drilled wells that are completed. Until August, recovery in crude oil price and rig count has led to 22% higher drilled wells and 17% higher completed wells in the key U.S. shales, according to the data provided by the EIA. This indicates things continue to move forward for OIS in this segment.

Downhole Technologies - OIS’s new kid: In Q1 2018, OIS introduced a new segment called Downhole Technologies, following its acquisition of GEODynamics in January. On a quarter-over-quarter basis the segment revenues increased 29% in Q2. Higher completion products and technology driven sales led by improved market penetration and increased production capacity resulted in the sequential revenue growth.

For increased unconventional well productivity, the typical demand drivers are longer lateral lengths, increased frac stages and more perforation clusters. GEODynamics’ offerings provided OIS with all these and more. GEODynamics primarily performs well perforating systems, downhole completion, intervention, and wireline conveyed solutions. Through the acquisition, OIS brought in GEODynamics’ proprietary toe valve and frac plug products and a broad range of consumable products used in completion, intervention and decommissioning applications. Investors may note that GEODynamics, before the acquisition, generated $166.4 million in revenues and $24.6 million in net income in FY2017.

The way forward: On the whole, what’s driving strong demand for OIS’s downhole technology products are technological advancements and the adoption of modern completion techniques. Going forward, the rise in unconventional drilling productivity ensures operators invest in downhole technologies providers, which will make OIS’s revenues and margin go upwards in this segment.

Compared to FY2017, OIS plans to increase capex by 142% in FY2018. The higher capex will go to replace and upgrade OIS’s Completion Services equipment, expansion, and maintenance of Downhole Technologies' and Offshore/Manufactured Products facilities and equipment, and other projects.

OIS’s weak case - Offshore/Manufactured Products

OIS has found some headwinds in this segment led by an uncertain industry. The market for Offshore/Manufactured Products centers primarily on the development of infrastructure for offshore production facilities exploration and drilling activities. In some instances in the past, some of the purchase orders were canceled by OIS’s customers due to the prolonged weakness in the offshore energy market following the 2014-16 crude oil price crash and investment drawdowns.

The offshore and deepsea energy market continues to tease energy operators, with mixed indicators pulling sentiment in different directions. According to a report by Westwood, offshore E&P activity between now and 2022 is forecast to be higher, as producers are ready to pump in $28 billion in North America offshore. A majority of this will go to FLNG (a floating production unit of liquefied natural gas) development. On the other hand, due to lack of recent investment and long project cycles, offshore as a percentage of global oil supply is declining. Underinvestment could significantly disrupt future global oil market supply-demand balance. The delays in the recovery of international field development activity have slowed down growth opportunities in 2018. I have already discussed the effects of stalled projects in my article on Helix Energy (HLX).

Although OIS has bagged a project in this segment late in Q2, it does not see revenues or margin improving quickly. Translating into revenue from the project stage in an offshore job involves a significant lead time. Regarding this, OIS’s management commented in the Q2 earnings call:

I do want to remind everybody that from date of award to noticeable revenue is that generally about six months for these projects to allow for engineering and material ordering under a percentage of completion that felt like this quarter a few analysts kind of got ahead of us on revenue guidance. So give us a little time to bill that backlog and convert that to revenues, but the macro trends are more favorable obviously than they had been over the last couple of years.

The Permian issue and steel price hike: The Permian Basis continues to hold a significant part of OIS’s geographic mix. Out of 34 drillings rigs, twenty-four of them are based in the Permian Basin as of December 31, 2017.

The production spurt in the Permian in the past year has caused a temporary shortage in takeaway capacity. “However, companies are not adjusting their production plans, despite higher prices, due to infrastructure bottlenecks and this is unlikely to change in the near future,” the IEA said in its September Oil Market Report. The fallout of the capacity constraint is higher prices for crude oil transportation, or a production shift from Permian, or both. ConocoPhillips (COP) said it is pulling back from the Permian. Halcon Resources (HK) decided to scrap one rig in July, and C&J Energy Services (CJ) deferred operations of three well-fracturing fleets from October to a later date due to take away capacity issues in Permian. Although new pipeline capacity is expected to come online throughout 2019 and 2020, the short-term bottlenecks are unavoidable.

OIS uses domestically produced and imported raw materials and component products, including steel, in the finished products. In March 2018, the U.S. imposed Section 232, which meant a 25% tariff on all steel imports and 10% on all aluminum imports into the U.S. Also, a final decision on carbon steel plants anti-dumping has been rendered, increasing cost and lead times. Read how tariff war has hit NOW, Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) in NOW Inc. Has A Steady Growth Path, But Lacks Exuberance.

Debt and steady cash flow

As of June 30, 2018, OIS had $157.9 million of borrowings outstanding under a revolving credit facility. On January 30, 2018, it issued $200 million aggregate principal amount of senior convertible notes. The notes will mature in February 2023, unless earlier repurchased, redeemed or converted. OIS’s net debt-to-EBITDA ratio is 3.6x, which is on the higher side from the financial-risk angle. Compared to OIS, its larger market cap peer TechnipFMC’s (FTI) net debt was negative as of June 30. Read more FTI in TechnipFMC's Backlog Can Send Growth Into Higher Orbit. Oceaneering International’s (OII) net debt-to-EBITDA ratio was 2.5x as of June 30. Read more on OII in Oceaneering International Is Diversifying Into Non-Energy, But Subsea Is Still A Pullback.

OIS’s free cash flow was $37 million in the past four quarters until Q2. OIS’s 2018 capex budget is $80 million $90 million. OIS may have to resort to pulling fund from available credit capacity to fund the 2018 capex.

Stable management suite: OIS’s management is being run by its top execs for a considerably long period. Cindy B. Taylor has been OIS’s CEO since 2007. Lloyd A. Hajdik has been the CFO since 2016. Christopher E. Cragg has been the EVP, Operations since 2016.

Management guidance

I have already discussed the drivers in OIS’s segments that are likely to guide its revenue and operating margin growth/decline. While OIS’s management expects the Well Site Services and Downhole Technologies segments EBITDA margin to remain steady in Q3, it expects Offshore/Manufactured segment EBITDA margin to deteriorate in Q3 compared to Q2.

Revenues and EBITDA estimates

For Q3 of 2018, I expect OIS’s revenue growth rate to decline compared to Q2 as the Permian capacity constraint issue affects it negatively and lower offshore project backlog takes its effects. I estimate OIS’s to remain muted in Q4 of 2018 and Q1 of 2019, as the seasonality factor comes into play. Historically, inclement weather negatively impacts OFS companies’ business during the winter months. I also expect the adjusted EBITDA margin to remain relatively steady in the next three quarters and improve in Q2 2019 as the adverse issues get alleviated. Adjusted EBITDA excludes non-recurring charges like severance and downsizing charges and transaction-related charges.

What does OIS’s relative valuation say?

Oil States International is currently trading at an EV-to-adjusted EBITDA multiple of 24.5x. Based on my EBITDA estimates in the next four quarters, OIS’s forward EV/EBITDA multiple is 13.5x. Between 2012 and 2017, OIS’s average EV/EBITDA multiple was 15.6x. So OIS is currently trading at a premium to its past five-year average.

OIS’s forward EV-to-EBITDA multiple contraction versus its adjusted trailing twelve months EV/EBITDA is steeper compared to the industry peers’ average multiple compression, as noted in the table above. This is because I expect OIS’s EBITDA to improve more sharply compared to the rise in the peers’ average in the next four quarters. This would typically reflect in a higher current EV/EBITDA multiple compared to the peers’ average. OIS’s TTM EV/EBITDA multiple is higher than its peers’ (OII, Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN), and FTI) average of 11.3x. For OII, SPN, and FTI, I have used sell-side analysts’ estimates provided by Thomson Reuters.

What’s the take on OIS?

OIS has a couple of its parts moving in different directions at this moment. OIS’s Well Site Services segment revenue and margins will remain steady as unconventional energy production and completion activities stay robust in the U.S. On the other hand, lower backlog and a still-weak offshore market will keep its revenue and margin expansion muted in the near-term. Add to that, the Permian capacity constraints issue and possible input costs escalation due to regulatory changes, and OIS may get stuck in the next couple of quarters. However, its long-term drivers are unaffected because the transitory headwinds will pass and OIS should be back to reckoning in the next one year. But I would advise not to be too optimistic on the stock for the moment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.