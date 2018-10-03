Elastic IPO: Plenty Of Room To Grow

Based on the P/S and PSG multiples, the company has a potential for growth of at least 77%.

On October 4, the Elastic (ESTC) IPO will take place on NYSE. Elastic is the enterprise search company, which provides open source search software to more than 5,500 customers in 80 countries.

IPOs in 2018 have been extremely successful for most SaaS companies. From the latest examples, we can mention the public offerings of the companies Zscaler (ZS) and DocuSign (DOCU).

Elastic set an extremely low valuation of $1.8-2 billion for IPO, so even with a possible "pop" on the first day of trading, shares of Elastic have great potential for further growth. The company is highly undervalued in comparison to other technology players in face of MongoDB (MDB), which also operates on the open source model and Splunk (SPLK), which can be considered a direct competitor to the company. Based on the P/S and PSG multiples, the company has a potential for growth of at least 77%.

Quick Take

Elastic was founded in 2012 by the current CEO of the company, Shay Banon. The idea of creating a company came to the founder in the early 2000s, and the first version of Elasticsearch, the main product of the company, appeared two years before the creation of the company.

Elastic provides the powerful set of software products that ingest and store data from any source, and in any format, and perform search, analysis, and visualization in milliseconds. All products of the company are free, but to expand the functionality, customers can purchase a paid subscription. Since its inception, the company's products have been downloaded more than 350 million times, and the number of paid subscription customers is 5,500, including the largest companies such as Uber (UBER), Tinder (MTCH), Home Depot (HD), Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF), and many others.

The company's revenue for the FY18 was $159.9 million, an increase of 81% Y/Y. Gross margin is 73%. From the position of operating profit, the company is unprofitable, but losses are quite controllable.

Elastic CEO Shay Banon, source: Techcrunch

Offering Details

During the public offering, Elastic plans to raise $192.5 million, selling about 7 million shares of common stock.

Shares will be offered in the price range of $26-29 with the valuation of $1.8 to $2 billion. The IPO will take place on October 4 on NYSE. The underwriters of the IPO are Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, Barclays, RBC Capital Markets, BofA Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, Jefferies, and Canaccord Genuity.

The company plans to use the money received during the IPO for general corporate purposes, including R&D and sales and marketing activities.

Market

The enterprise search solutions market, a large share of which is occupied by Elastic, looks promising due to the growing demand from various companies. According to some estimates, the enterprise search market is expected to reach $5 billion by 2020 and almost $9 billion by 2024.

The global Enterprise Search Market is anticipated to reach USD 8.90 billion by 2024. Global enterprise search demand is expected to witness a steady growth on account of increasing use of data. Companies in various sectors are expected to invest in enterprise search applications. These investments come in the form of new implementations or updates. The various verticals where these applications are primarily expected to be implemented include banking, financial institutions, logistics, military, telecommunications, and healthcare, retail, energy, and government institutions. (source)

Source: S-1/A

In addition to the enterprise search market, the company's products also belong to the Big Data and Analytics Software market, which, according to the company, is $23 billion.

Based on IDC’s sizing of the market for search systems, content analytics, and cognitive/AI software platforms, this represented a total addressable market of $3 billion in 2012. Since then, we estimate that our total addressable market has grown to $45 billion in 2018 based on the sum of four market segments. (source, p.4)

The main competitors of Elastic in the presented markets are Google Custom Search (GOOG), Amazon Web Services (AMZN), and Splunk.

Business Model

The main source of revenue for the company is Elastic Stack, set of products that allow to process incoming data, perform search and visualize the results. Elastic Stack consists of four products: Elasticsearch, Kibana, Beats, and Logstash. Some features of the Elastic Stack are open source, while others are proprietary. Some proprietary features, such as monitoring and live infographics, are licensed, such as machine learning, security, and alerting, require paid subscriptions. Revenue from the paid subscription in FY18 was $149 million, which is about 93% of the company's total revenue.

At the end of July, the company has more than 5,500 customers, against 5,000 in April of this year and 2,800 in April 2017. The paid subscription model along with open source software made the product truly viral, which allows the company to attract new customers with relatively low marketing costs. Marketing expenses for the first quarter of FY19 were $30.4 million, which is about 54% of revenue.

The company also works very effectively with existing customers and the Net Expansion Rate, which measures expansion in existing customers’ annual subscriptions over a twelve-month period amounted to 142% as of July 31.

Source: S-1/A

The company's software is used in almost all business sectors, starting from Uber where Elastic software helps power the systems that locate nearby riders and drivers and ending with help to guide you to match on Tinder. The company's customers are 32% of the Fortune 500 list, including Activision Blizzard (ATVI), Microsoft (MSFT), and Walmart (WMT).

Financials

Top-line financial performance is incredible. Revenue for the FY18 was $159 million, up 81.5% Y/Y. Revenue for the first quarter of fiscal 2019, ending July 31, was $56.6 million, +79% Y/Y.

Gross margin at the end of 1Q19 was 72.4%. At the same time, the gross margin is quite strongly reduced from FY17, which can significantly reduce the interest of potential investors.

Gross margin dynamics:

FY17 - 77.4%

FY18 - 74.5%

1Q19 - 72.4%

Operating loss in 2017 and in 2018 was at the level of $47-48 million, operating margin is -32.5%.

Source: S-1/A

At the same time, already in the first quarter of FY19, the company showed positive values of cash flow from operating activities of $5.1 million. Free cash flow for the first quarter amounted to $4.8 million.

Valuation

The last time Elastic raised $58 million from New Enterprise Associates and Benchmark Capital in 2016 with a valuation of around $1 billion. After an IPO, the company plans to raise $192.5 million with a valuation of just over $1.9 billion.

Price-to-sales (Last 12 months) multiple of Elastic is equal to 10.3x, while P/S-to-Growth is 0.13x. Below is a picture comparing the P/S and PSG multiples of Elastic and some other fast-growing SaaS companies with similar gross margin.

Source: Finviz, Ycharts

Despite a more rapid decline in gross margin, Elastic revenue growth far outperforms the average of this group. Therefore, based on the P/S multiple, the growth potential of Elastic shares is at least 77%.

Final Thoughts

Thanks to open source software and subscription business model, Elastic was able to achieve impressive customer and revenue growth. Despite the fall in gross margin, the operating margin improved significantly in comparison with FY17 and the company already generates the first free cash flow. Based on the multiples of other fast-growing SaaS companies, Elastic looks highly undervalued and definitely has the potential to grow above the initial price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.