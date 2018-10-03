Fastest Marketplace Climbers In September

Rida Morwa hung onto No. 1, and Colorado Wealth Management Fund captured the No. 2 spot. New author Clover Biotech made a top 10 appearance in his first month on Marketplace.

October is here! That means pumpkin spice everything, and another Marketplace Fastest Climbers post.

October is upon us, and for many in the Northern hemisphere, there is an autumnal nip in the air. This season signals sweater weather, while ushering in pumpkin spice everything, treats and spooks, and nights spent cozy by a roaring fire.

Pumpkin spice season is here. Source

Speaking of fire, Marketplace was en fuego in September. Lots of movers and shakers - we won't belabor the awesomeness - you can read all about our fastest climbers' scorching performance for yourself. As we do each month, we ranked our top authors for September by net monthly recurring revenue added within the last 28 days as of October 1.

Place Service Name 1 High Dividend Opportunities 2 The REIT Forum 3 The Market Pinball Wizard 4 The Wheel of FORTUNE 5 Predictive Analytic Models 6 HFI Research 7 The Formula 8 ROTY 9 HFI Research Natural Gas 10 BAD BEAT Investing 11 Discovered Dividends 12 Value & Momentum Breakouts 13 EPB Macro Research 14 Crypto Blue Chips 15 Intelligent REIT Investor 16 The Total Pharma Tracker 17 Integrated BioSci Investing 18 The Data Driven Investor 19 High Yield Landlord 20 The Growth Operation

Rida Morwa ran a brief promotion for his service, High Dividend Opportunities, and captured the top spot once again in September. A few well-timed price increases helped catapult Colorado Wealth Management Fund's The REIT Forum into the No. 2 position. HFIR turned on the free trial on his primary service, HFI Research, and converted those into paying memberships, making a solid move up the charts in September. Special shoutsies to Eric Basmajian, who climbed six spots last month with EPB Macro Research. Robert P. Balan also caught some traction with Predictive Analytic Models.

Props to several of our newer authors: Clover Biotech Research with his newly launched The Formula in the top 10, and Hans Hauge with Crypto Blue Chips and Jussi Askola with High Yield Landlord slotting in the top 20.

Not to be forgotten, we want to recognize authors beyond the Top 20 Fastest Climbers who are bringing it on the daily and making things happen:

Donovan Jones: IPO Edge (#21)

The Freedonia Cooperative: The Coin Agora (#24)

William Koldus: The Contrarian (#25)

Michael Wiggins de Oliviera: Deep Value Returns (#30)

Big, warm grats to our Marketplace authors for making this platform the successful venture it is. Keep bringing the heat! And special thanks to our readers - you rock, and we truly appreciate your support.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.