Fennec Pharma Is A Conviction Buy Ahead Of Relevant Catalysts

Fennec management has no intention of marketing Pedmark. They also have an extensive history in M&A.

Fennec's only asset, Pedmark, will almost certainly become the first in its indication for a serious orphan indication.

Timeline Price Target Relevant Events 12-18 months > $16 Secure wide label approval in US and EU

Be acquired, post-approval, for premium price

An investment in Fennec Pharma (FENC) is attractive for an array of reasons.

Their lone product, Pedmark, is highly effective, safe, and crucially needed. Pedmark will be the first of its indication and face no competition for years in an orphan market. Fennec has no apparent intention to market their sole product. Fennec's management/Board of Directors has a solid history in M&A. Value in Fennec can be easily calculated - even conservative estimates have current shares trading at steep discounts. Risk in a Fennec investment is low over a long time frame, even in the event of them going to market alone.

We will closely assess the six points listed above in the following article.

Pedmark

Problem & Call For Solution

Platinum drugs are effective chemotherapeutic agents commonly used in the treatment of a variety of adult and pediatric cancers.1 Sixty percent of children treated with cisplatin develop permanent bilateral hearing loss.2,3 Although cisplatin is more ototoxic than other platinum-based drugs, carboplatin is also ototoxic, especially when delivered at myeloablative doses for autologous bone marrow transplantation or when administered in conjunction with osmotic opening of the blood-brain barrier.4,5 Once clinically significant toxicity is observed on audiologic monitoring, current practice suggests dose reductions or omissions, potentially reducing cure,6 but the ototoxic damage is already done and the hearing loss is permanent.7 In a young child, this will have a detrimental effect on speech, language, and social development.2,3 Further research is needed to clarify the mechanisms of platinum ototoxicity, improve methods of reducing irreversible hearing loss,2,3,8,9 and permit maintenance or escalation of platinum dose intensity to improve cancer control. The development of cotherapies aimed at preventing platinum ototoxicity requires collaboration between experts in auditory systems, cancer therapeutics, drug interactions, and clinical oncology to ensure that proposed otoprotectants do not reduce the platinum agents' potent tumoricidal activity.10–12 Source: Journal of Clinical Oncology

Why do platinum drugs cause ototoxicity?

New research indicates that platinum-based chemotherapy, although is quickly eliminated from most organs in the body, sticks to the inner ears for months to years after treatment. Chronic exposure causes toxicity and impairment.

Proposed Solution/Intellectual Property

Sodium thiosulfate is a type of drug called an antioxidant. It is thought to bind to harmful molecules called reactive oxygen species that are produced in cells that have taken up cisplatin. This binding may prevent free radicals from damaging the hair cells in the inner ear that play a critical role in hearing. Source: cancer.gov

Sodium thiosulfate, STS, is a very simple molecule:

Its proposed mechanism of action is through the binding and removal of harmful free radicals produced in cells that have been exposed to platinum drugs.

STS development for hearing protection from platinum-based chemotherapy, PBC, in pediatric patients has been a long road (nearly two decades long). Fennec owns exclusive worldwide rights for STS in this indication with all patents expiring in 2021. Fennec has received Orphan Drug Designation, allowing 7+ years of market exclusivity in the US. Upon EU approval, it is almost certain that Fennec will secure 10 years of market exclusivity in the EU.

Clinical Trials

Fennec performed two phase 3 clinical trials, starting in 2008 and 2009. Both trials took years to recruit. Additionally, once fully recruited, 3-year overall survival was assessed.

The two trials are similar in many ways. Both involve a STS+PBC arm and a PBC arm. STS was administered 6 hours after PBC (theorized to be the most efficient time). Both trials set out to prove STS's ability to reduce ototoxicity without impacting overall survival. There was a viable concern that STS would also be tumor-protectant. This was, in part, true.

The two trials differed in that one assessed pediatric patients with several different kinds of cancers (localized and disseminated) while the other only assessed patients with solid-based, localized tumors.

The trial assessing the mixed group showed 56.4% proportion of hearing loss in the PBC arm vs. a 28.6% in the PBC+STS (p=0.004). A post-hoc analysis revealed, however, that overall survival was impacted in patients with disseminated disease:

Fortunately, in patients with localized cancers, STS did not demonstrate tumor-protectant qualities:

These findings were further validated in the other phase 3 trial assessing over 100 patients with hepatoblastoma (localized tumors). Hepatoblastoma was chosen because (1) it is a common pediatric localized cancer and (2) PBC is widely used to treat pediatric hepatoblastoma. The study was designed to have 80% power to detect a difference of 25% in the rate of the primary end point of hearing loss of grade 1 or higher. 26/46 (63%) patients experienced ototoxicity in the PBC arm while only 18/55 (32.7%) experienced ototoxicity in the PBC+STS arm (p=0.002; difference of 30.3%). Thus, the addition of STS results in a 48% lower risk of hearing loss compared to PBC alone (New England Journal of Medicine, 2018). Importantly, it did so without reducing overall survival:

The drug was well-tolerated. Common side effects included nausea and vomiting, despite the prophylactic use of antiemetics (New England Journal of Medicine, 2018). A few kids saw a decrease in kidney function, but nothing too significant/unmanageable.

All in all, there is clear and convincing data supporting Pedmark in the prevention of ototoxicity from platinum-based chemotherapies in pediatric patients with localized tumors.

Market

Fennec plans to initiate NDA/MAA submissions late 2018/early 2019.

In early August, Fennec announced an important EU regulatory update,

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, today announced that the Pediatric Committee of the European Medicines Agency has accepted the Company’s pediatric investigation plan for PedmarkTM for the condition of the prevention of platinum-induced ototoxic hearing loss. The indication targeted by the PIP is for the prevention of platinum-induced ototoxic hearing loss for standard risk hepatoblastoma. Additional tumor types of the proposed indication will be subject to the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use assessment at the time of the Marketing Authorization Application. The company was also advised that PedmarkTM is eligible for submission of an application for a Pediatric Use Marketing Authorisation.

I fully anticipate wide label approval for Pedmark. It would, arguably, be unethical to limit Pedmark to hepatoblastoma pediatric patients considering the efficacy/safety profile of the drug and the complete absence of therapeutics for this indication.

Competition

If/when approved, Pedmark will face zero competition. However, as mentioned in the company's annual report, it's worth considering the following:

There are a number of therapies that could reduce the relevance of PBC (radiation, surgery, new chemotherapies, immuno-oncology agents, etc.), and thus impact Pedmark.

There are a few, relatively distant, direct competitors undergoing clinical trials. These therapies, however, do not appear as effective as Pedmark.

Cochlear implants are and can be utilized post-ototoxicity due to PBC. Pedmark must be utilized during PBC. It is worthless once PBC is finished. Pedmark does not reverse ototoxicity (nor do cochlear implants, but they provide a mechanical means to improve hearing).

While competition is a very pertinent risk to any biotechnology investment, it can be safe to theorize that Pedmark will champion this indication for at least a decade.

Market Size

Fennec Pharma estimates there are ~ 10,000 pediatric patients per annum with solid-based tumors who require PBC. We can conservatively estimate half of these patients present with localized, solid-based tumors and, therefore, would be appropriate for Pedmark. About 30% of these patients are considered "high risk" (patients < 5 years old are known to be a much greater risk for ototoxicity).

Current Treatment

Current treatment occurs "after the fact." Cochlear implants/hearing aids are the only option following ototoxicity associated with PBC. This option is costly and it is best to avoid, all together, hearing loss.

It's apparent that an asset like Pedmark is critically needed in these patients.

Valuation

Considering the mean costs of an orphan drug and cochlear implants, we can value Pedmark therapy to be ~ $70,000-100,000. Because Pedmark is the first-to-market in this indication, it is likely to catch on fast.

Assuming a 40% penetration (2,000 patients) at a modest cost of $75,000/year, this grosses ~ $150M/year in peak sales. We will reduce that number by 25% to account for the grit and risks involved in marketing a product. This gives us ~ $112.5M/year. A buyout only three times that premium leads us to $337.5M. Fennec is currently valued just north of $175M (~ $9.52/share). This is a purposely conservative estimate that doesn't consider Fennec's cash position. Conversely, it relies on Pedmark securing wide label approval.

Note: Although admittedly speculative, it would be arguably unethical and negligent for oncologists not to recommend Pedmark when planning to initiate PBC in pediatric patients, given the high risk of permanent hearing loss. This provides assurance that we can expect premium penetration rates and immediate uptake following FDA approval.

Based on this short analysis, we will place a conservative price target of $16 on shares of Fennec, suggesting an upside exceeding 50% at today's prices. In the likelihood of a buyout, we believe shares of Fennec will reach this price target within 12-18 months.

Commercialization Strategy

Fennec Pharma simply doesn't have one. There is absolutely no mention of a marketing plan anywhere. The reasoning for this is simple. I do not believe Fennec will market this product by their lonesome. It is more likely they will first seek appropriate approval and cash in.

Let's look at their Board of Directors for insight regarding their past habits:

Director Previous company/drug Result Khalid Islam Gentium S.p.A. Sold to Jazz for $1B Marco Brughera Defibrotide US rights sold to Jazz for > $1B Adrian Haigh Gentium S.p.A. Sold to Jazz for $1B Chris Rallis Triangle Pharmaceuticals Sold to Gilead for $500M

Pedmark is an attractive drug for a larger, oncology-focused, company to pocket for many reasons:

Fennec Pharma is cheap. Pedmark can be bought for an affordable price. Pedmark is an orphan drug that is critically needed and, therefore, can be priced aggressively. Pedmark is the first and only in its indication. The drug will sell itself. Sales will likely accelerate out of the gate. Not much effort/money will need to be spent on marketing. Competition will be non-existent/limited. Pedmark has excellent efficacy and safety data (low risk). Pedmark has 7+ years of US market exclusivity and 10 years of EU market exclusivity.

Financials

Fennec Pharma has $25.6M in cash and cash equivalents.

Consistent with previous quarters, last quarter they burned ~ $1.5M.

They are without any debt obligations.

Fennec Pharma has a cash runway of, at least, 2 years.

Investment Risks

Low liquidity/trading volume - difficult to initiate or exit positions at a desired price.

Dilution, particularly in the event Fennec goes to market alone.

Questions of safety and/or efficacy of Pedmark.

New or developing therapeutics that make platinum-based chemotherapies irrelevant/less relevant.

Failure of Fennec Pharma to secure broad-use approval.

Summary

Fennec Pharma is an attractive biotechnology investment for a variety of reasons. The most likely risk is point #2 above (which is, oddly, quite unlikely). Even if Fennec does go it alone, it will not require much manpower/money to market Pedmark. While it may be a drag for some time to investors, the investment would, still, likely pay off.

For our purposes, we like Fennec Pharma and will continue to like Fennec Pharma in these events:

They secure wide label approval and market exclusivity for Pedmark.

They are bought out/do not show signs of going to market alone.

Peripherals

Pediatric Voucher

I have discussed before about the possibility of Fennec being able to secure a pediatric voucher, which could be worth in excess of $150M. After more research, I believe it is unlikely since Pedmark is made up of a drug that is already FDA-approved for another condition. However, a subscriber of The Formula did some research and asked Fennec IR about it. This is what Fennec Pharma stated in response to a question seeking clarity on the issue:

Re: the PRV; there is some ambiguity around the voucher eligibility and if STS qualifies for one [since STS was previously approved as a cyanide antidote]. There are however arguments for why Fennec should still receive one, and arguments why we should not, but we do not want to create any expectations so it is no longer in the deck. That said, we will be asking for one when we submit the NDA and will try for it.

I do not include it in the valuation of FENC, given it may be a long shot. But it's something to at least be cognitive of going forward.

