Marketplace Success Tips: Jumping On A Moving Train - Onboarding New Subscribers

Here are some helpful tips to make sure your subscribers stick with you, not just to the next stop but for the entire journey.

Help bring them up to speed and get them settled in so they can join you on the journey.

By Tim Murphy, Marketplace Onboarding Specialist

The phrase “in medias res” means “in the midst of things,” or “jumping in in the middle of a narrative.” When subscribers sign onto your Marketplace service, it can often feel like they’re joining right in the middle of a conversation that’s been ongoing, and as such, they may have a lot of catching up to do. For lack of a better metaphor, it can feel a lot to new subscribers like they’re jumping onto a moving train.

Now, that train may have just left the station or been chugging along for years, but regardless of how long your service has been around, nearly every new subscriber will need to brought up to speed on everything it has to offer. It may not seem like it to you, but there are a lot of moving parts to your service, and for that reason, it can be challenging for new members to get on board quickly. That said, the first few weeks of a subscriber’s membership (or the two-week trial period) are a critical time during which your job as the "conductor" of your service is to make your new subscribers feel welcomed and get settled in for the journey.



It's near impossible to jump on a moving train... make sure you bring your subscribers up to speed! Source

Assume they need as much help as possible to know where the train has been, where it is now and where it is going.

1. Welcome Email and Article

The Welcome Email (found in Settings) is automatically sent to subscribers as soon as they sign up. This is their first contact with you once they’ve hopped on board the train. Your Welcome Email should be kind of like a first-class ticket that grants them access to your service, with a prominent link to your Welcome Article.

In short, the Welcome Article should let the subscriber know what to expect and how best to use the service. In other words, it should be the gateway to your service - content, chat, spreadsheets, etc. Best practices-wise, a strong Welcome Article should:

be included in the Getting Started tab (see #3 below)

provide an outline of the type and cadence of content; the more specific the better (i.e., frequency and type of articles, such as portfolio/watchlist reviews, buy/sell alerts, stock updates, market/sector summaries, chat summaries, etc.)

provide links to a portfolio (if offered) and other supporting documents (see #3)

set expectations of your responsiveness and Chat protocols

2. Personalized Welcome and Follow-Up

A small, personalized gesture goes a long way. The importance of engaging with your new subscribers in a personal way once they join cannot be understated. If they feel valued and part of the community, they are much more likely to stay with you and the service. Best practices include sending them a direct private message, inviting them to chat, welcoming new members in your latest Marketplace post, and reaching out to them during the free trial, if applicable.

3. Getting Started Tab and Tools Tab

In terms of the Getting Started tab, from what we’ve seen, there are some authors who stop at the Welcome Article. The more supporting documents you can give your subscribers to help them along, the better. Not all will read them, but those that do will appreciate it greatly. That said, you don’t want to clutter up the Getting Started tab with too much content, either.

However, having a few thoughtful, explanatory articles posted here to help your subscribers get acclimated to your service demonstrates that you are organized, care for your subscribers, and reassures them that they are in good hands. Some ideas include:

FAQ on service

How best to use Chat and Spreadsheets

Explain your research approach/methodology or process

In terms of Tools, most authors use a real-time Google Sheet to track their current portfolio holdings. This lets subscribers know where the train is at any given time. A strong portfolio tracker may also let subscribers know where the train has been (past trades and positions) and where it is headed (everything from price targets to watchlists).

For the above, some authors have taken screenshots and clearly spelled out how to use the service. The more specific you can be, the more supported and knowledgeable subscribers feel - and that’s exactly the kind of experience you want to provide.

4. Next Destinations

Repeat customer service is also very important. Authors follow through on this in various ways, such as including notes at the beginning of their latest Marketplace articles pointing members to their Getting Started documents, links to their portfolio, welcoming new members, etc. As well, it helps to let your subscribers know where the service is headed - not just the next stop, but where the journey will take them in general. Several authors also have a deliberate cadence to their service - whether it be daily market discussion, weekly watchlist update, or a monthly portfolio review - all of which helps their subscribers know what to expect and follow the rhythm of the service. And most importantly, authors continually solicit feedback on how to improve the service and where the subscribers would like it to go.

To summarize, we’ve found that the more you can get your subscriber on board, up to speed, and feeling like an integral part of your community, the more likely they will stay aboard your service - not just until the next station, but for the entire ride.

