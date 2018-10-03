Cancer Investing Highlight: Clovis Scores A Breakthrough, Now For The Breakout?

Now we must question whether they'll be able to make a real difference in this disease space.

Clovis Oncology has struggled to set itself apart from other PARP inhibitor developers over the past few years.

Please note that I am affiliated with Avisol Capital Partners and their Total Pharma Tracker service. They have also covered the companies in this article in their writings, and I wanted to make readers aware of the potential for overlapping coverage.

Clovis Oncology (CLVS) is an interesting case of success and failure in the oncology sector. While they have shepherded a drug to approval, itself a mammoth task, they have also struggled in some key areas. Most noteworthy of these struggles has been the failure of their lung cancer drug rociletinib, whose downfall was surprising and disappointing, and which was the subject of a complaint from the SEC.

But another feature of the struggle for CLVS has been in getting their flagship drug, a PARP inhibitor called rucaparib, into the ovarian cancer market. So far, they have managed to demonstrate that their drug seems to be at least as good as AstraZeneca's (AZN) olaparib and TESARO's (TSRO) niraparib in the treatment and maintenance settings for patients with relapsed ovarian cancer.

However, like TSRO, it has been a struggle to capture substantial market share where the juggernaut AZN is competing, and they've been expanding the use of olaparib as aggressively as possible in recent years.

The result? CLVS is a commercial-stage biotech with a cancer drug approved that garners only around $24 million per quarter in sales some 2 years after its introduction. This isn't bad, but it's also not enough to cover even half of their quarterly R&D expenses, to say nothing about their other liabilities.

Overall, 2018 has not been kind to CLVS stock, as the company has experienced a gradual decline in valuation over the past year.

CLVS data by YCharts

As such, one of the big goals that CLVS needs to achieve in the near future is some kind of difference maker for rucaparib. Considering that we're just beginning to tap the potential of targeting DNA repair defects in cancer, every company with a PARP inhibitor has been able to establish some kind of tentative niche.

The news

That is the context for today's highlight. CLVS announced that the FDA has granted Breakthrough Therapy designation to rucaparib for the treatment of BRCA1/2-mutated metastatic, castration-resistant prostate cancer. This disease area, on the whole, remains a pretty serious unmet need, as patients eventually progress on the various treatment options they have.

The designation was granted based on findings from the phase 2 TRITON2 study, which have not yet been published (you can see the trial design here). CLVS indicated that they will be presenting findings from TRITON2 at this year's ESMO conference in Germany, which takes place in late October.

Looking forward

A new Breakthrough Therapy designation is a great signal for rucaparib, and investors took note, giving CLVS stock a >10% bounce on the news. And of course, this tends to mean that we're only a few years, at most, from a drug approval, assuming favorable clinical trial findings. Of course, nothing is a guarantee, and we don't have a good framework yet to compare to other treatment options since the data are not public.

Of course, CLVS is not operating in this treatment space alone. Both AZN and TSRO have developmental programs for their PARP inhibitors in prostate cancer. At ASCO 2018, Merck (MRK), AZN's partner in development on olaparib, presented favorable data from a phase 2 trial combining olaparib and abiraterone in castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Similarly, AZN received Breakthrough Therapy designation for olaparib in castration-resistant prostate cancer back in late 2016. So it's very possible, if not likely, that CLVS will be beaten to the punch.

But it's possible that CLVS would be able to capitalize in a competition with AZN better in prostate cancer, which accounts for twice as many deaths a year as does ovarian cancer. So it's possible that the market size is larger than they have access to in platinum-sensitive, relapsed ovarian.

Time will tell, for sure. For now, long-term CLVS shareholders should relish this Breakthrough Therapy designation, as it demonstrates that the company is still capable of getting aggressive with its research and development. With growing revenues helping to offset a $79 million quarterly loss, CLVS has some 1.5 years of cash left on hand to fund operations exactly as they are. I would say that this is enough time to get rucaparib into a wider market in some context.

Of course, there is always the threat of further degradation of share price if they're not able to quickly capitalize on this news. And if their ESMO presentation ends up being somewhat underwhelming (which would be a surprise to me, given that they received Breakthrough Therapy designation using those data), then we could see some serious undermining of the company's valuation.

That said, considering they're a commercial-stage biotech, CLVS is sitting at a severe minimum, and I wouldn't be surprised if it's just a local minimum. Certainly, any other positive developments would likely lead to an emphatic reversal.

Thank you for taking some time out of your day to read this article! If you liked what you see, I hope you'll consider becoming a follower of mine on Seeking Alpha, as this will allow you to get real-time notifications when new articles of mine go live. Also, I want to let you know that I am a regular contributor to the Total Pharma Tracker, a marketplace service run by Avisol Capital Partners. If you want to join our conversations about biotech stocks, consider taking part in a free two-week trial today!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.