T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) Management Presents at 26th Annual Deutsche Bank Leveraged Finance Conference (Transcript)

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) 26th Annual Deutsche Bank Leveraged Finance Conference Transcript October 3, 2018 5:15 PM ET

Braxton Carter - EVP and CFO

Anthony Klarman - Deutsche Bank AG

Anthony Klarman

All right, everyone. Thanks for coming. This is the session for T-Mobile. Here with me today on the stage is the company’s Chief Financial Officer, Braxton Carter. Braxton, welcome back to the conference.

Braxton Carter

Well, it’s good to be here again. Thank you.

Anthony Klarman

Yeah. Thanks for coming. Actually the whole T-Mobile crew is here. You’ve had quite a year.

Braxton Carter

Q - Anthony Klarman

Rather than kind of dancing around the issue, I guess, I want to hit it straight on. Just let’s hear again kind of the case behind the merger. Obviously, it was tried once and didn’t happen and sort of what changed to allow you to kind of go forward a second time and really get to the point where you getting the deal and what is the real case we should all be thinking about us to why the economics are so compelling and the time is right for this to happen?

Braxton Carter

Yeah. I think that -- I mean, there is variety of things that you have to look at. But we have an industry here in the U.S. in wireless is very concentrated with the duopoly. 85% of the cash flow coming out of wireless is embedded in AT&T and Verizon, and T-Mobile certainly has been making a significant progress. But that is a scale issue.

When you look at the margins and what’s happening when you analyze AT&T and Verizon versus T-Mobile or Sprint in a highly capital-intensive business with significant fixed cost that scale is a very, very large unlock.

And one of the things that I think is particularly interesting is conventional wisdom is, it’s a four player market. You can argue it’s actually more players in the market now with Comcast and Charter. But I think a very, very different way of looking at it, this merger basically takes two to three, two scaled national competitors going to three scaled national competitors, which by definition will increase the competitive environment in the U.S. relative vis-à-vis to what AT&T and Verizon have historically experienced.

I think another thing that’s very different that allowed us to put this transaction together is the promise of 5G. And you look over the last -- probably this year, I mean, look at the dialogue going on on 5G versus the dialogue that went on in 2017. It is becoming more and more a reality.

And it is a vital interest to the U.S. and to the consumers of the U.S. and that’s what the regulatory bodies care about, is this combination good for the U.S. consumer. And by positioning a carrier in the U.S. to be able to have best-in-class 5G capability, which we certainly had with 4G/LTE as an industry and look at the industry that ultimately respond of that higher-speed connectivity, that had its foundations in U.S. innovation.

And it’s not that Sprint can’t do 5G on their own, it’s not the T-Mobile can’t do 5G, certainly, AT&T and Verizon are doing 5G, what we’re talking about is a significant step-up in the ability to provide a differentiated 5G through the combination of the assets of the two companies. And I think that is a very different dialogue today than it would have been in 2017.

And I think that recognition on a national basis, I mean, just look at the activity going on in Washington around 5G, and the fact of the matter, we’ve spent a tremendous amount of time over the last six months meeting with the regulatory bodies in Washington and educating them.

We filed our PIS. We just filed all the data relating to the second request coming out of DOJ and we filed an economic model that beyond a shadow of a doubt demonstrates factually that the 5G network that is going to be created with the combination of these two companies is going to be of extreme benefit to the consumer. An eight-fold increase in capacity over what could be done on a standalone basis, so 15% or 15 times increase in the speed of the network over what can be done on a standalone basis.

And it’s really taking to the unique assets of both companies and putting them together that’s creating a truly differentiated 5G approach going forward. I mean, certainly, we believe that this is job accretive we have been very, very clear on that.

But I think that 5G part of the equation. I mean, the conventional industrial logic of scale has always been there. And our business case on 5G is at this point capacity driven and we believe and again that was always been a pioneer and is being very efficient with those deployment as we are rolling out to 600, we are laying the foundation, dual band radio that are 5G compatible from a hardware standpoint, all we got to do is do the software upgrade, when the time is appropriate.

But the investment profile is on a scaling company and a rapidly scaling company having the capacity to support that future growth to leverage the fixed costs in the business as we continue to scale organically and then inorganically with the combination of Sprint.

And that’s the way that we have justified the investment in our plans going forward. But what it doesn’t take into account in all of our synergy communications on the merger, what it doesn’t take into account the things that we can’t even sit here and imagine that are going to be spawned and created out of 5G technology.

I mean rollback eight years and think about how your life has changed on ways that 4G technologies enabled. I mean, look at the disruption. I mean, look at an Uber for example.

Anthony Klarman

Yeah.

Braxton Carter

And with 5G you have a massive increase in the download capability in a truly mobility environment. And hey, everybody throws all the buzzwords, new VI, VR, AI, I mean, all the things that can happen. How do you build the business case on that today? It is very difficult because it really doesn’t exist.

But those business cases will develop in these new applications, the new way to leverage the capabilities of this network is going to create tremendous value in the future. And I think that when our ecosystem step back and look at the difference between this year versus when we engage last year versus when we engaged in ‘14 this is much, much more of a reality coming together. And quite frankly, we don’t want to miss an incredible opportunity to not only create value for the consumers in the U.S. but to create value for our stakeholders as a combined company. So that’s one of the things I would point to is one of the largest differences between then and now.

Anthony Klarman

Yeah. You guys made an interesting hire recently in hiring Sunit Patel who obviously everyone in the room is pretty familiar with. He has been in the high-yield market a long time and he is going to be tasked with looking at a lot of integration and some of the strategy around integrating the assets and I know you’ve got a lot of integration stuff that you have done. How much can you do in advance of the merger closing in terms of sort of prepping the company for what becomes the NewCo?

Braxton Carter

Well, first of all, we couldn’t be more pleased bringing Sunit on Board. I mean I’ve watched him for 15 years. I have known him for a significant period of time and it would have been very easy to throw Level 3 into bankruptcy and they kept that company together, never went into bankruptcy and created what there is today, I mean, a very, very accomplished individual.

And to bring somebody like that in to directly oversee the integration of the effort -- the integration efforts between Sprint and T-Mobile, which is a very collaborative effort, we couldn’t be more pleased.

There are limitations, given antitrust concerns, you can’t do anything, you can’t gun jump, you can’t make decisions relative to the operations of the other party, but what we can do is have a full playbook put together, people, strategy, system migration, network migration and have everything the playbook defined and developed in the minute that we do close being able to execute immediately to that playbook versus being in a position of, okay, now what we do now? We caught this bus and it’s closed.

And having somebody of his capabilities overseeing that effort, again, I think, it was a major coup. And I think it was interesting watching the market reaction and I personally and I don’t have the internal visibility. I don’t think there is anything fundamentally wrong with the value creation story of CenturyLink.

I think Sunit looked at where the future is going and being part of a larger company that’s more scaled and the promise of what 5G can do to really revolutionize and being in a company that that’s what the orientation. I think that was very, very appealing to him. I can’t speak for him. But it makes a lot of sense.

Anthony Klarman

Great. So I do want to get into the core business a bit, because the M&A will sort of play out over the course of the next several months. But your core business is actually continued to hold up better than most people would have guessed with the whole industry maturing and maybe subscriber growth kind of slowing across the board. You have got almost five years worth of industry-leading postpaid phone net adds. Where are you still seeing the pockets of growth and opportunity to add subs and how much of it is related to the footprint expansion and what you now cover and kind of covering that piece of the country where you really weren’t even going for subs previously?

Braxton Carter

Yeah. It’s interesting. There is certainly been a very significant evolution of T-Mobile during the last five and a half years that TMUS has been in existence. And we approach the marketplace first and foremost knowing that we had to address some of the historic network limitations of the company. And after five years and $40 billion worth of investments, there is no difference between the breadth and the quality of our network versus the duopolies. And we would actually argue if you measure by LTE speed, where there has been a consistent track record that our network is in fact superior in many parts of the U.S. to what the duopoly currently has. You all have your anecdotal experiences, living in the places that you live, how the networks have changed over the years.

And against that core philosophy of investment and eliminating that discrepancy with the competition, applying a very innovative strategy from a marketing standpoint, the un-carrier strategy. And John’s brilliant leadership and reigniting an employee base and more -- most importantly, the part of the employees that touch our customers every day, and what’s happened, tremendous value creation for all of our stakeholders, no more than twice the size, where we were five years ago.

But we’re doing it differently today than we did in the past. Because we have continued to evolve as a company and during the early days our network wasn’t about 230 million people. That’s really where we market. That’s really where we did everything.

And as we are investing and evolving our network, we became extremely disruptive with innovation and aggressive marketing into the part of the U.S. that we do business in. And that’s morphed a little bit, but there’s also some other fundamental things that are happening in our industry.

Remember we were the pioneer of equipment -- installing equipment financing. And that broke the paradigm of consumers understanding that these devices are not disposable. And to the contrary these devices are extremely expensive and there is complete awareness of that in the United States today.

And with that especially when you look over the last couple years where the trend has been decreased switching, a lot of which has been driven by the transparency of what these things really cost and the significant investment that you need to make to switch and you can see it in the elongation of the lifecycle of a handset is getting longer and longer.

But we all know that there is a functional life of these things and we are probably starting to push the boundaries of the functional life of these units, because right now, I think, what the last study I think it’s up to like 34 months, maybe 35 months. And that’s part of the driver why churn is being going down, but has our momentum when you really look consistently over a year hasn’t really changed? The answer is no.

In the second quarter, okay, let’s back up year and a half ago, when Verizon came out with unlimited and AT&T matched it, took away major differentiation in the marketplace. And yeah, things slow down a little bit. What happened in the second quarter this year? Over performance versus the second quarter of the year before and we did -- you take Verizon and AT&T and Comcast, Charter was just getting going, add them all together and Sprint, add them all together and double it. That’s what we did in a period of declining churn.

Could we have done that had we not developed some of these other adjacencies? It would have been much, much, much more difficult. And the two adjacencies that we talk about is following the geographical expansion of the network, expanding the distribution footprint into that geographical expansion on a measured and prudent basis.

And then the second tool of the future growth equation, tremendous progress in the enterprise part of the business. And that’s what’s allowing in an environment of we do switching. And remember we are still the challenger. So higher switching means more flow out there and with our value proposition the ability to capture that flow. But even with a significantly declining switching pool, we have continued to have, essentially most of the growth in the industry.

Anthony Klarman

Yeah.

Braxton Carter

And fundamentally what you’re getting to is why? And we are just kind of get and going with it. We’ve disclosed our B2B penetration and the U.S. is about 9%. Large enterprise and governments at the end of Q2 was 4%. You look at our overall penetration in the U.S., why can’t we have our fair share. And we are seeing and it is all again grounded in the foundation of the network, with innovative marketing applied on top of it, but it’s an amazing runway.

And when you look at the geographical expansion of our distribution to more rural parts of America, not as efficient as the major metropolitan areas, which you have an environment where there is very limited choices, usually don’t have the TMUS, you got AT&T and Verizon.

And what we are seeing, we’ve expanded about 30 million pops, that’s what we did last year. And we are seeing very nice momentum and all of our distribution expansion this year is really into new geographical areas. It will be a multi-year build-out to ultimately we are 280 million, 290 million, 300 million is probably pushing the balance of the distribution footprint and the rest of people in the US, I mean, they travel to procure digital or there is other ways to get to them.

But and the maturation of that distribution takes time. Even though we have brand recognition, you go into a new market where you essentially have no penetration, okay, well, hey, we have got a new person in town, but not everybody is going to go rush out and switch immediately. Certain people do it and then they will tell their friends, this is the experience we are having and then it grows and grows and grows, and it typically takes about 12 months to 18 months to ramp new distribution up to a full runway productivity level that we designed for and we are very, very, very well on track with that.

Anthony Klarman

How much does the addition of 600 megahertz spectrum add to the current rest of the network? How many more people with the better propagation are you going to be able to go touch that you really didn’t see as a part of the addressable market previously?

Braxton Carter

Yeah. And it’s a great question, because there was a reason T-Mobile only distributed in 230 million people in the U.S. five years ago and had a footprint that was only 230 million. And it is because the business case of putting a carrier grade network in the rural parts of America couldn’t be made with the type of spectrum that we have.

The higher frequency you go up, the physics are you need a much, much more dense network, and penciling out of business case with our traditional mid-band spectrum, it didn’t make economic sense to go out and build that network.

In the 700 that we got the first foothold in 2004 and did a great job rolling up and what we just did with the 600 megahertz auction, which we are rapidly rolling that out. That’s what got us to 323 million pops today.

And there would have been the business case to really do that, so it’s absolutely fundamental to the geographical expansion of the network, which has to precede the geographical expansion of the distribution.

Anthony Klarman

So let’s leave the merger aside for a second and think about T-Mobile standalone? Your coverage is now at parity and your speeds are rivaling or bettering there is in most markets, 5G is coming and we are hearing people talk about the need for what now is considered higher band spectrum, high band used to be everything about 2, now it seems like high is over 4…

Braxton Carter

Right.

Anthony Klarman

We have got some interesting spectrum bands coming up, the C-Band, Intelsat, which is next door…

Braxton Carter

Right.

Anthony Klarman

… talking about some of their plans in C-Band. We have CBRS. What role do those bands playing in the future of the T-Mobile 5G network and how do you think about allocating capital on priorities around that?

Braxton Carter

Yeah. So, I guess, the first thing, where I would like to start is 5G is a spectrum agnostic technology. There are certain people who tried to paint it as something else. And if you really listen to what Neville has to say and you listen to really deeply to what other carriers have to say. You will utilize all forms of spectrum in the deployment of 5G and Neville refers to as a layer cake.

First of all, how could you ever have a ubiquitous nationwide mobility 5G network without deploying 5G on low band. That just goes back to the basic, and obviously, you would never justify business case, because the densification that’s required to make a ubiquitous experience is not possible economically in the more rural parts of America.

Take major metropolitan areas. The physics of the physics -- the physics of the physics of the spectrum, the technology doesn’t change it. It’s an efficient use of the spectrum that the technology is delivering. And in the major metropolitan areas to penetrate these large concrete structures you need low band spectrum.

But with low band spectrum you’re not going to have the speed, you’re not going to have the capacity to carry and that’s why mid-band, what we would traditionally refer to mid-band is a very, very important part of it.

And then on top of that, with the business case much more situated to major dense urban areas higher band spectrum, which has a significant step-up in the speed of throughput and all of these different types of spectrum will work together just like they work together today with 4G. Although, really high millimeter wave spectrum, there is not really used case in 4G or it’s much, much more difficult.

But it will all work together to piece a fully mobile nationwide 5G network together. And a lot of it gets confusing. Verizon, although, I think, they have walked it back a little bit, hey, it’s all millimeter wave, but they are talking about fixed wireless deployment.

Anthony Klarman

Sure.

Braxton Carter

It’s very different than mobility.

Anthony Klarman

Yeah.

Braxton Carter

And to answer questions specifically, we own high millimeter wave spectrum in kind of the major Metro areas. We have got it from Metro, when we bought Metro five and a half years ago. But we will certainly, we filed for the -- to participate in the 28, 24 auction. We can’t really comment about that because we are in the quiet period, but we are very interested in building our portfolio of high millimeter wave spectrum, particularly in the highly dense urban areas where the value -- what really makes a larger difference.

From a financial envelop standpoint, I think, we talked a little bit when we announced the merger, that we had an envelope already put into funding. But you have to remember, the valuation of high millimeter wave spectrum is very different from the valuation of other types of spectrum.

And the good news is, there’s a lot of potential source of high millimeter wave spectrum that is going to come to fruition over the next two years or three years. Now the flip side of it, you need a lot more of it. You and again it’s the physics of the type of spectrum, but 40 megahertz worth of high millimeter wave spectrum and you’ve going to got it.

You’re talking about hundreds of megahertz. But there are many, many sources of spectrum coming, but carriers are going to need a lot of it. But it still has a very different valuation then other traditional types of spectrum that we’ve dealt with in the past.

But no, we are definitely -- we will be a player within our financial envelope in the context of NewCo. We took a conservative approach. We are fully funding the business out the get go. Fully funding all cost to achieve, fully funding our envelope for high millimeter wave spectrum. But yeah, it’s important.

Anthony Klarman

I think the lesson we’ve all learned about spectrum is you can never have too much of it, we need a little bit of all of it?

Braxton Carter

Yeah. That’s totally true. And if Neville is here he would wholeheartedly echo that. He has never seen a megahertz he doesn’t like.

Anthony Klarman

Yeah.

Braxton Carter

But it’s a like blood of our business. It really without it, you don’t have a future.

Anthony Klarman

EBITDA margins, north of 40%. You -- that’s a tremendous change from where -- when we were looking back five years ago.

Braxton Carter

Really, isn’t that.

Anthony Klarman

Clearly, the scale that you built up as has made a big difference and the consistent postpaid phone net adds has certainly made a big difference. What other major initiatives do you see to be able to get margins continue to move in that direction, short of the transaction, which will give you the scale? What non sort of M&A related levers is there still available to pull to keep moving margins?

Braxton Carter

Yeah. And there are, and you are seeing consistent margin expansion with T-Mobile and that’s what we often get asked, hey, why don’t you go out and raise prices and monetize the investments that you have in the network.

But when you really model -- I mean, ultimately, it’s all about cash generation. When you model the benefits of organically scaling, continuing to be a significant growth company versus a shorter term strategy of monetizing your revenue streams off your existing customers, you have much more terminal value by continuing to scale the business, highly capital intensive, mass of fixed cost, leveraging those fixed costs is the key to expanding and ramping the true cash generation off the business, which is the only thing that ultimately creates value.

And that’s why we have consistently said that we’re executing to a generally stable ARPU environment and if you look at our results over the last couple years, definitely it’s been within that tolerance. But there’s been about a 1% dilution per year as we attack new segments, put different types of marketing in place, that’s creating more value to the enterprise, but does have an impact of taking ARPU down slightly. We thread the needle very, very, very carefully.

But that’s fundamentally what our strategy is, in the way that running and operating the business. But you also have to couple that and we don’t pound our chest to make a big deal out of it. We did more so in the early years. But we are -- in our DNA is a very, very large focus on the cost structure of the business and a lot of what we’ve done with Un-carrier move to simplify the business, simplification drive costs out and we continue to look at multiple items that can drive more efficiency into the cost structure of the business.

And I think, one thing I would point to is our latest Un-carrier move, the team of experts. And it was interesting, after we rolled that out, we’ve got a lot of investor comment, hey, this doesn’t make sense. Why you’re actually probably driving more cost in the business, taking this approach. And that is true. It is more intensive to service the customers in that way and the telephony is more expensive to route the customers to the same team call after, call after, call.

But what we are seeing is a significant increase in first call resolution. We are seeing a significant decrease in calls per subscriber. And when you look at the economics of serving your customers is creating efficiencies.

And when we rolled that out, it wasn’t like we just started doing that. We had already rolled out across the U.S. and saw what the results were before we announced it to the world as an Un-carrier move.

But not only is it driving cost efficiency, we are seeing the highest MPS that we’ve ever seen is one of our key majors in customer service based on this approach and that’s one example. The ultimate digital evolution of industry, but that that’s an evolution that’s not a step function change. But we have been very oriented towards that. We have a multi-year investment program on our billing stack. There’s a lot of things that we are doing to drive cost efficiencies in the business.

And during this whole time period, we are expanding margins, but the amount of gross phone activations, upgrades plus new activations is actually accelerating year-over-year. Because we often get asked, hey, how come we are not seeing scale in SG&A. There is actually scale in G&A. There is very little scale S -- in the S part of the equation. Just because of the philosophy that we’re driving towards to create value is continuing to be a very significant growth company and our volumes are going up year-over-year. If that paradigm changed, you would have an explosion of margins due to efficiency in the S side of the equation, if we weren’t executing a strategy of rapid in the high growth organically.

Anthony Klarman

Well, actually, we have just got a couple of seconds left.

Braxton Carter

Yeah.

Anthony Klarman

I was wondering if maybe you could give us any insight as to how we should think about the timing of obviously the transaction from here. I know you have been in front of the regulators a bunch. You had originally talked about a nine-month to 12-month kind of regulatory process. Do you still feel confident in that timeline based upon the meetings and the conversation you are having in DC and elsewhere?

Braxton Carter

Yeah. So we are six months into it. I think that the collective team of Sprint and T-Mobile has done an amazing job. We haven’t politicized the process. We have spent the last five months meeting with every part deep into these regulatory bodies, meeting with states and telling the story, and more importantly, putting the facts behind the story.

You saw our PIS. We are just finished up our second request response with the DOJ. The shot clock got paused and it’s something just came out that extended more. I think that’s an extreme positive. In the FCC’s own words. This is the most comprehensive and complicated model that’s ever been presented to us.

We are backing the positioning with absolute hard facts that fully support that, what they care about us is good for the American consumer, that fully supports that this transaction in fact is not only good for the American consumer, it is good for America. And we really appreciate the diligence that they are taking. They have been -- everybody has been very open. But at this point, we are obviously optimistic. You don’t go out and hire somebody like Sunit, unless you are pretty optimistic or know that he will accept the job.

Anthony Klarman

Yeah.

Braxton Carter

That things will come to fruition. But there’s still more to go through it. We are not through it. But I think we’ve done about as good of a job is positioning and backing our positioning with facts as anyone could and I’m really proud of the efforts both Sprint and T-Mobile in getting to where we are today.

Anthony Klarman

Well, that’s a great spot to leave it. We are just about out of time. But, Braxton, thanks again very much.

Braxton Carter

It’s always a pleasure.

Anthony Klarman

Thank you.

Braxton Carter

You’re welcome.

Anthony Klarman

Good job.