Buy The Dip In The Trade Desk

Shares of programmatic advertising leader The Trade Desk (TTD) have been red-hot for most of 2018, at one point rising more than 240% YTD as secular programmatic advertising tailwinds powered outstanding operational results this year. Recently, though, TTD stock has dropped into correction territory on seemingly no obvious catalyst, outside perhaps an overextended valuation and stock price.

We think the smart move here is to take advantage of this recent weakness. In our opinion, recent weakness is nothing more than some profit-taking after a huge 2018 rally. It will end when TTD stock hits some technical support, which will be soon, and it will be followed by TTD stock resuming its long-term uptrend. In the big picture, this stock is a major long-term winner that is still in the first inning of its growth narrative. Over the next several years, we think the TTD growth narrative will only get better, and that TTD stock will turn into one of the market's biggest winners.

TTD data by YCharts

The long-term fundamentals on TTD stock are very promising. This is a company which is a leader in the programmatic advertising market. Programmatic advertising is essentially data-driven advertising, and it involves leveraging data to power algorithms to buy ads. This is the future of advertising. Formerly, advertising was largely a guess-and-check game that relied on humans, and therefore, was subject to human error and limited to human capability. Programmatic advertising changes that. It takes the guess-and-check out of advertising, and replaces it with consistent, dynamic, and hard data. It also takes the human out of advertising, and replaces it with AI-powered algorithms which aren't subject to human error and aren't constrained by human capability.

In broad terms, programmatic advertising is simply the inevitable byproduct of technology and data converging on the advertising industry. The best comparison of this is in finance. When technology and data converged on the finance industry, algorithmic trading was born. Today, algorithmic trading accounts for 70% of trading volume.

The same thing will play out with programmatic advertising. According to TTD management, programmatic advertising accounts for a little over 2% of the trillion-dollar global advertising industry. Because programmatic advertising is simply superior to non-programmatic advertising due to its use of technology and data, programmatic advertising's share of the global advertising industry should crawl up to 70% or higher within the decade (where algorithmic trading is today), as programmatic advertising becomes the norm for all types of ads, not just digital display ads.

Using independent third-party numbers, we can see that the global programmatic advertising market was worth $39 billion in 2016. TTD's gross spend in 2016 was just over $1 billion. Thus, TTD's market share in 2016 was just under 2.6%. Assuming global programmatic advertising grew at the same rate in 2017 as U.S. programmatic advertising (28%), then the global programmatic advertising market was worth $49.9 billion in 2017. TTD's gross spend in 2017 was just under $1.6 billion, good enough for 3.2% market share. Thus, TTD's market share in the rapidly growing programmatic advertising market is 3.2% and rising.

Let's say TTD's market share settles at 3% in the long run. Let's also assume, as mentioned earlier, the global programmatic advertising industry gets to 70% share in a decade, or $700 billion. That combination implies gross spend of $21 billion through TTD. A historically average 20% take rate implies long-term revenue potential of $4.2 billion, versus just $380 million today.

TTD Revenue (TTM) data by YCharts

Overall, thanks to a secular shift towards programmatic advertising and TTD's leadership position in programmatic advertising, TTD stock is supported by strong long-term growth drivers that pave the way for revenue to grow by more than ten-fold over the next 5-10 years. As such, any near-term weakness should be viewed as a long-term buying opportunity.

Right now, we are experiencing some near-term weakness. TTD stock is 14% off recent highs for no apparent reason outside of an overstretched valuation and stock price. The stock is now cooling off, and rapidly approaching its 50-day moving average. This 50-day moving average has been a solid line of support for this stock ever since the monster uptrend started earlier this year. As such, this stock will likely bottom once it hits that 50-day average, at which point the stock should reverse course and resume its long-term uptrend due to strong long-term fundamentals.

TTD data by YCharts

In the big picture, we think TTD stock is a big-time winner. This is a company with a leadership position in the global programmatic advertising market, and that market will experience huge growth over the next several years as all ads move to programmatic transaction. As such, TTD will experience huge growth over the next several years, too, and that huge growth creates a pathway for TTD stock to head way higher in the long run.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TTD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.