Transocean Ltd.: Contract Extension Positive For Company, Possibly For Industry

On Friday, September 28, 2018, ultra-deepwater drilling giant Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) announced that it has secured a contract extension for the Petrobras 10000 (NYSE:PBR) ultra-deepwater drillship. This extension effectively ensures that the drillship will be employed until October 2021, which is certainly promising given that multi-year contracts have been somewhat hard to come by over the past few years. The dayrate on this contract extension also certainly looks rather nice, particularly in the current environment, and continues to provide us with signs that the offshore drilling industry is indeed recovering.

About The Petrobras 10000

The Petrobras 10000 is an ultra-deepwater drillship designed to drill wells up to 37,000 feet deep in up to 12,000 feet of water.

(Source: MarineTraffic.com)

These capabilities are important due to the characteristics of the Brazilian pre-salt in which the rig is operating. As I have discussed in several previous articles, such as this one, the rich oil and natural gas reserves in the region lie beneath the ocean floor (approximately 6,600-9,800 feet down), and then below a 6,600 foot-thick layer of salt that is itself below a 6,600 foot-thick layer of post-salt sediments. Thus, accessing the oil and natural gas is no easy feat and requires a rig with capabilities similar to the Petrobras 10000.

These capabilities would also make the rig one of the most technically capable in the world. As I have mentioned before, the exploration and production companies that contract with companies like Transocean for the use of their rigs have expressed a marked preference for acquiring the services of modern rigs over older units. The Petrobras 10000 left the Samsung Heavy Industries (OTC:SMSHF) shipyard in South Korea in 2009, so it would certainly qualify here.

About the Contract Extension

As mentioned in the introduction to this article, the new contract that was announced is not truly a new contract but merely a contract extension. It is general practice in the offshore drilling industry to give the client the ability to extend a contract if they are pleased with the performance of the rig and want to extend or expand their drilling program. That is what happened here. Petrobras exercised an option to extend the rig's contract for 790 days, going from October 2018 to October 2021.

The contract announcement states that the extension adds approximately $185 million in contract backlog, which works out to a dayrate of approximately $234,000. This figure is substantially above what IHS Markit provides as the leading new contract dayrate for ultra-deepwater drillships. As I stated in my previous article, the consulting firm states that an ultra-deepwater drillship is going for about $150,000 per day:

(Source: IHS Markit)

Admittedly, the figure from IHS Markit is from July, as the firm has not been updating its data monthly lately for some reason. However, industry analytics provider Bassoe Offshore provides a similar figure at $165,000 per day for a sixth- or seventh-generation drillship:

(Source: Bassoe Offshore)

It is uncertain whether the dayrate for this contract illustrates a simple one-off high rate or if this is an indication that the offshore drilling industry is going to be receiving higher dayrates going forward. If this does represent a new market dayrate, then it is undoubtedly a positive sign for all offshore drilling companies going forward.

There is a second nice feature of this contract that will also benefit Transocean going forward. That is a royalty that the company will receive due to the use of its dual-activity technology on the rig. This is a drilling technology patented by the company that is designed to greatly reduce drilling costs (35-40%, according to some estimates). The royalty that the company will receive works out to an additional $16 million over the term of the contract extension. While this is admittedly only a small fraction of the dayrate, it will certainly benefit the company going forward.

Financial Considerations

One of my biggest complaints thus far during the industry's recovery is that dayrates have barely been at cash flow breakeven rates. This effectively meant that it was very difficult for offshore contracts to deliver much in the way of profit, if they even could.

That does not appear to be the case with this contract, however. As already mentioned, the dayrate here looks to be about $234,000. This is well above cash flow breakeven levels. While we do not have solid figures for Transocean, back in the early part of this decade, Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL) stated that it would breakeven with a dayrate of about $170,000 (please note, this figure does not include non-rig related costs). Once the industry began to collapse, however, all of the major offshore drilling companies took steps to reduce their operating costs in response to the decline in dayrates. They have certainly had some success here. For example, Pacific Drilling (OTCPK:PACDQ) recently stated that its cash flow breakeven was $110,000 on an ultra-deepwater drillship. Thus, we can assume that Transocean's cash flow breakeven level is likely between $110k and $170k, which is below what the rig will be generating. Therefore, we can assume that the operations of Petrobras 10000 will produce a relatively solid amount of positive cash flow that will help the company overall.

Conclusion

In conclusion, this contract extension will prove to be a net positive for Transocean. It will provide the company with badly needed cash flow, as well as keep one of its rigs employed for another three years. In addition, this could prove to be a positive development for the industry as a whole, particularly if the $234,000 that Transocean is being paid represents a new leading market dayrate.

