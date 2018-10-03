WTI Daily 02 October 2018: Minor Price Discovery Higher To 75.91s, Stopping Point Develops There

In this article, we examine the significant daily order flow and market structure driving WTI price action.

02 October 2018:

As noted in Monday’s WTI Daily, the highest probability path based on market structure for Tuesday’s auction was for price discovery higher based on the structurally weak, unsecured high developed in Monday’s auction. Minor price discovery higher did develop to 75.91s where selling interest emerged, halting the buy-side auction before pulling back to 74.93s, amidst balance development, 75.55s-74.93s.

Tuesday’s auction saw buying interest during Globex as Monday’s unsecured high failed as resistance. Modest price discovery higher developed, achieving the Globex stopping point high, 75.91s, during the London auction. Selling interest emerged, halting the buy-side auction as a pullback developed to 75.19s. Responsive buying entered there, developing balance, 74.19s-75.67s, into the NY open.

Narrow, two-sided trade developed early in NY, 75.55s-75.32s, before bids pulled and a flush of the limit order book took price back toward the Globex low. Initiative selling entered, 75.20s, driving price lower in a sell-side breakdown attempt from the Globex range. Modest price discovery lower ensued, achieving the stopping point low, 74.93s, shy of all daily statistical support targets. Sellers trapped there amidst responsive buying interest. A buy-side order flow sequence ensued, driving price higher back to 75.45s, the area where the bids were pulled early in the NY auction. Buyers trapped there amidst large offer liquidity as rotation lower developed back to challenge the stopping point low into the NY close, settling at 75.23s.

NinjaTrader

As noted Monday, the highest probability path for Tuesday’s auction based on market structure was for price discovery higher. While price discovery higher did develop, it occurred within the context of repair of Monday’s unsecured high. This was the structural development of a stopping point following the buy-side phase. Subsequently, the bulk of Tuesday’s auction was the development of a balance area.

Looking ahead, the highest probability path based on market structure for Wednesday’s auction would be for rotation higher within the developing balance area, 74.93s-75.91s, should Tuesday’s key support, 75s-74.95s, hold.

NinjaTrader

As noted in last week’s WTI Weekly, seasonal price weakness in confluence with continued extreme bullish posture in the Managed Money suggests headwinds for WTI trading beyond the key supply cluster overhead (72s-75s). Today’s auction saw the development of a stopping point as the buy-side potentially trapped, 74.25s-74.45s. As noted last week, the coming days and weeks are a critical juncture for WTI in the larger context as the response to this cluster is key.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.