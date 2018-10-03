BlackBerry: Rinse, Wash, Repeat

If there is one stock pattern that seems quite consistent, it has to do with BlackBerry (BB). The stock pops after earnings headlines that appear quite positive, and when I analyze the results in more detail saying they weren't that impressive, the bull camp jumps all over me. However, once all of the news is digested, the stock returns to reality, just like it has done in the past couple of days. Today, I'll discuss why this may be.

First, I cannot argue against the headlines that come out. If you take a look at the earnings history page, you'll notice that revenues have beat estimates in six of the past seven quarters, and non-GAAP EPS have beaten for twelve straight periods. Of course, part of this has to do with expectations being lowered quite often, because the lower estimates go, the easier it is to beat. Q2 estimates dropped by $7 million between the Q1 and Q2 report, for example. Moving forward, look at what was said in page 12 of the company's Q2 financial information document:

The Company expects year-over-year total software and services revenue growth of between 8% and 10% in fiscal 2019, with the growth weighted to the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019. Total software and services includes Enterprise software and services, BTS, and Licensing, IP and other.

That's been the company's guidance, so there's nothing wrong with it. However, as the revenue breakdown below shows, the first half of the year saw more than 10.7% growth over the prior year period. Also note that the Q3 comp is much lower than the Q4 one. Thus, if more growth is coming in the final period of the year, it means that Q3 is likely to be rather dim.

In a sense, it's almost like management is warning that Q3 will be below estimates, without giving an actual warning. What's the result of this? Well, so far, the average street revenue estimate for Q3 (for the company as a whole) has declined from $224.5 million to $214.7 million. This will include around $10 million or so of legacy hardware and service access fee revenues.

Remember how I mentioned it being easier to beat when estimates are lowered? A nearly $10 million reduction in less than a week certainly fits that bill. Interestingly enough, while everyone talks about the accounting change hurting the revenue story, it actually has helped the top line as seen below. We just don't have comparable numbers for last year since there were no adjustments made for prior periods.

Now on the conference call, CEO John Chen talked about new stuff coming this week, and that acquisitions remain a high priority for the company as it looks to increase its growth. However, we heard similar statements like this more than a year ago, and management has done virtually nothing since then in terms of acquisitions or major capital expenditures. Interestingly enough, John Chen struck down the notion of stock buybacks, saying "cash for our shareholders return is best used on expanding the business and expanding the capability". That means more dilution is coming for the indefinite future.

Yet, at the same time, he talked about being "cheap" and not wanting to overpay. That's understandable, but will he then wait forever? He talked about making acquisitions more than a year ago, and valuations just continue to rise overall. Do you know what valuation isn't really rising? That would be BlackBerry, whose shares are down almost a dollar over the past year, a decline of 8.5%, while the tech sector is up quite considerably. Remember, this is the same CEO who kept telling investors and analysts to wait for the hardware turnaround, only to make things worse while revenues plunged and losses piled up. By the time he finally threw in the towel, it was too late to salvage any value for the segment.

Rinse, wash, repeat. That's what the pattern continues to be around earnings for BlackBerry. Another quarter has come and gone with the bulls trying to celebrate the headlines, yet the stock drops right back down afterwards. With management hinting at a soft Q3, analysts have rushed to cut estimates, likely setting up a beat a few months from now. On the call, we heard more talk about possible acquisitions, but nothing concrete has happened yet. Until the company's leaders stop being so conservative, the stock will just continue to underperform.

