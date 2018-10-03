5 Reasons Why I Just Invested $5,000 Into This Fast Growing, High-Yield Tech Blue Chip

Of course, there are some risks to keep in mind before investing.

There are five reasons why I expect TXN to deliver roughly 17.5% CAGR total returns over the next 10 years, making today the perfect time to add it to your portfolio.

Texas Instruments is an exception, offering the exact combination of safe yield, fast dividend growth, and high margin of safety I'm looking for.

Tech stocks are not usually known for being a great place to find undervalued, high-yield investment opportunities. That's especially true with the bull market being in its 10th year.

My high-yield income growth retirement portfolio is based on three core strategies. Specifically, I want to buy quality stocks that offer the best combination of:

maximum safe yield

fast long-term payout growth

bought at undervalued prices (high margin of safety)

These characteristics are not usually what one thinks of when it comes to tech companies today. That's because tech stocks, represented by the tech laden NASDAQ, have been on a tear for over nine years, pushing many valuations into the stratosphere.

However, some quality blue chip is always worth buying, which is why I want to highlight Texas Instruments (TXN). This is the latest addition to my "bear market buy list", a collection of blue chip stocks that I had planned to buy during the next recession induced bear market. But recent events have created a great opportunity to add this fast growing, high-yield blue chip tech name to my portfolio early. That's why I recently initiated a $5,000 starter position in the stock.

Let's take a look at the five reasons I consider today to be the perfect time (one of the best opportunities in 23 years) for long-term income growth investors to buy Texas Instruments. That includes several strong competitive advantages, a world class management team, and one of the most shareholder cash return policies you can find on Wall Street. Best of all, from today's approximately 19% undervalued price, I expect Texas Instruments to be capable of roughly 17.5% long-term CAGR total returns.

That's not just about double the market's historical returns, but good enough to make this fast growing, high-yield tech blue chip one of the best stocks you can own over the next 10 years, period.

1. A Fast Growing Industry Blue Chip Delivering Where It Counts

Founded in 1930 Texas Instruments is a pioneer in the semiconductor industry. That's because in 1958 company employee Jack Kirby (who would win the Nobel Prize in physics in 2000) literally invented the integrated circuit. These circuits now make possible nearly all the technology we enjoy today. Analog chips convert physical signals (such as temperature, sound and pressure) into digital signals that can be used by electronic devices.

Over the decades Texas Instruments leadership in R&D and chip development has won it over 45,000 patents, covering 2,000 analog and embedded processor designs that serve the needs of companies all over the world. In fact, today TXN operates in over 30 countries and sells to over 100,000 corporate customers. The company is the world's largest producer of analog and embedded chips, with 90% of revenue from these two core business units.

In 2017 and 2018 the company has seen strong top line (revenue) and bottom line (FCF/share) growth. That continued in Q2 where analog and embedded processors saw 12% and 9% sales growth respectively. And thanks to massive economies of scale (rising margins) that led to 17% and 23% growth in operating earnings, respectively.

Metric 2017 Results Q2 2018 Results Revenue Growth 12% 8.8% Net Income Growth 2.4% 33.0% EPS 3.7% 35.9% FCF/Share 15.7% 110.0% Dividend Growth 29.3% 24.0%

But the most important metric for income investors to focus on is free cash flow per share. Free cash flow is what's left over after running a business and investing in future growth. It's what ultimately pays for dividends, buybacks and repays debt.

In Q2 Texas Instruments saw triple digit growth in FCF/share which was mostly due to a perfect storm of tax cuts, margin expansion (cost cutting), and strong sales across both its core business units. But note that while tax cuts helped boost EPS by 36% in the most recent quarter, operating EPS (excludes tax cuts) was still up 16%. This shows that the company's organic cash flow generating ability continues to grow at double digits. In fact, on a trailing 12 month basis FCF/share is up 44%.

Historically TXN has a 13% FCF/share growth rate of the last 14 years, which has made it such as dividend growth rock star (more on this in a moment).

Going forward Texas Instruments is likely to benefit from strong long-term growth in its analog chips, but especially its embedded processor business. That's because both chips are critical for the Internet of Things or IOT. As vice president Dave Pahl recently told analysts:

"I'd describe our growth primarily coming from industrial and automotive as we look over the next decade...So, that's where we've tried to increase spending. But we will shift spending around to take advantage of things like 5G." - Dave Pahl

5G enabled IOT is where various products (including industrial ones) are connected to the internet to provide real time data that companies can analyze to maximize their productivity, safety, and profitability. Thanks to the coming switch to 5G telecom networks, but 2020 an estimated 513 million devices will be connected to the IOT, and Texas Instrument's chips will be powering many of them.

But strong short and long-term growth is just one reason Texas Instruments is one of the best dividend tech stocks you can own. Another is its wide moat business model, which allows for some truly impressive profitability and dividend growth.

2. Strong Competitive Advantage Means Superior Profitability And Free Cash Flow Generation

Like many tech companies, TXN has in the past grown through lots of M&A activity, including no less than 34 major acquisitions over the past 22 years.

However, since 2011 most of its acquisitions have been in buying quality manufacturing capacity from bankrupt chip makers for pennies on the dollar. That's because the company has focused like a laser on organic growth, targeting analog and embedded chips, which are some of the highest margin products in this industry. As a result, TXN's gross margins grew from 52% in 2013 to 64% in 2017. And Morningstar's Brian Colello expects those to rise to 67% by 2022, thanks to ever improving economies of scale and increased productivity in manufacturing.

The reason for Texas Instrument's amazing margin expansion is because analog chips are mission critical components, where reliability is paramount. However, individually they are both relatively inexpensive to produce, and have very long life cycles. In fact, today about 70% of TXN's sales are to long development cycle customers (like industrial and automotive companies). This is courtesy of its strategic focus on deploying its R&D into industrial and automotive products, with a smaller focus on less profitable and shorter life cycle markets.

Unlike consumer electronics makers, industrial and automotive customers have design cycles of 5+ years. In other words, Texas Instruments is able to amortize the R&D costs of its chips for long periods of time. Production costs also include state of the art factories where it makes its chips in-house. These can cost as much as $8 billion to construct. In the highly fragmented analog chip industry, few rivals have the scale or financial resources to compete Texas Instruments.

In addition, the company is renown for highly reliable devices. In an industry where customers demand extreme product reliability, with defect rates as low as 1 per million units, this is a huge competitive advantage made possible by the company spending nearly 10% of revenue on R&D each year. This is why TXN is seeing its market share grow by about 0.35% per year in its core markets. Basically, Texas Instruments is a wide moat company with strong pricing power on chips that typically represent just a fraction of customer's total production costs. For instance, the typical analog chip the company makes for automakers costs $1 and has 68% gross margins. But compared to the typical cost of a car (now about $35,000) that's not even a rounding error.

This means that TXN's highly diversified customer base is very loyal and not likely to go shopping its business to cheaper rivals. Not when doing so could disrupt their production and sales, and potentially risk product reliability, safety and costly recalls. Combined with its industry leading economies of scale (highly automated production facilities and global supply chain), this is why TXN enjoys mouth-watering profitability and returns on invested capital or ROIC. Profitability and ROIC are good proxies for quality management that is able to efficiently and profitably allocate shareholder capital.

Company Gross Margin Operating Margin Net Margin FCF Margin Return On Invested Capital Texas Instruments 65.2% 44.7% 35.0% 36.6% 55.7% Industry Average 27.5% 6.8% 5.3% NA 19.6%

The two most important profitability metrics to focus on are free cash flow margin and ROIC. Texas Instruments' FCF margin of 36.6% over the past 12 months is nothing short of sensational, and far above its long-term target of 30%. In fact, it's about 50% higher than Apple's (AAPL) and makes TXN one of the most profitable companies on earth. Just 13% of companies in the S&P 500 can claim higher FCF margins than Texas Instruments.

Meanwhile, ROIC shows how well management is investing shareholder resources. As you can see the company's ROIC is sky-high, and about 150% above the industry average. This shows that Texas Instruments has cracked the code in terms of maximizing its profitability and generating a fast growing river of free cash flow that it happily returns to shareholders. That's courtesy of one of the shareholder friendly capital return programs on Wall Street, overseen by its time tested, world class management team.

3. One Of The Most Shareholder Friendly Corporate Cultures On Wall Street Makes Texas Instruments One Of The Best Dividend Growth Stocks You Can Own

The thing I like most about Texas Instruments is the world class management team. With the recent resignation of new CEO Brian Crutcher (for violations of TXN's code of conduct), Richard Templeton will regain the CEO role for the foreseeable future. That's a great thing because Templeton has been with the company over 30 years, and served in the top job from 2004 to June 2018. It's under his leadership that Texas Instruments has built one of the most shareholder friendly cash return policies on Wall Street.

That's part of its overall capital management program, which is one of the most long-term focused, disciplined, and efficient of any US company.

As you can see, the company takes a smart and holistic approach to capital management. That includes investing sufficiently in R&D and capex to grow the business for the long-term (and maintain a fully funded pension). But any cash not needed for this purpose (as well as debt repayments) gets returned to investors in the form of share buybacks and fast growing dividends.

In total Texas Instruments has been returning over 30% of revenue to shareholders via buybacks and dividends, putting it in the top 7% of American corporations.

Best of all Texas Instrument's prioritizes dividends over buybacks, targeting a long-term 50% payout ratio. Only cash that's left over after dividends are used for buybacks. As an income growth investor that's music to my ears.

Thanks to its current golden age the company is enjoying (thanks to tax cuts and strong sales) Texas Instrument just authorized a 24.2% dividend hike for this year, as well as added $12 billion to its buyback authorization. That's in addition to the $7.4 billion remaining on its old one, meaning TXN has the ability to repurchase up to $19.4 billion of its stock. That's enough to buy back 18.5% of existing shares.

Since 2004, when it began its current capital return program, Texas Instrument's has managed to reduce its share count 44%, while increasing its dividend 36 fold, or 27.1% CAGR. The fact that the company has continued to grow the dividend at above 20% in recent years is a credit to management's superior capital allocation skills, and shareholder friendly culture. It also bodes well for continued strong dividend growth over the long-term.

That strong dividend growth is what underpins TXN's great dividend profile, which is likely to generate exceptional total returns in the coming years.

4. Dividend Profile: Generous, Safe, And Fast Growing Dividend Means Excellent Long-Term Total Return Potential

The most important part of any income investment is the dividend profile which consists of three parts: yield, dividend safety, and long-term payout growth potential.

Company Yield TTM FCF Payout Ratio 10 Year Projected Dividend Growth (Analyst Consensus) 10 Year Expected CAGR Total Return (From Fair Value) Valuation Adjusted CAGR Total Return Potential Texas Instruments 2.9% 41% 12% to 13% 14.9% to 15.9% 17.1% to 18.1% S&P 500 1.7% 38% 6.2% 8.0% 0% to 5%

Texas Instruments is one of the highest yielding tech blue chips, with a current payout that's far superior to most alternatives:

S&P 500: 1.7%

Tech Stock Average: 0.8%

More importantly, that dividend is bank vault safe, thanks to the company's low payout ratio. Note that management is targeting about 50% FCF payout ratios over the long-term to ensure the dividend always has a strong safety buffer.

But there's more to a safe dividend then just a low payout ratio. The balance sheet is also important because you want to make sure any stock you are considering has strong financial flexibility to continue investing in future growth.

Company Debt/EBITDA EBITDA/Interest S&P Credit Rating Average Interest Rate Texas Instruments 0.6 81.7 A+ 1.7% Industry Average 1.7 57.8 NA NA

Fortunately, TXN's balance sheet is a fortress, with a leverage ratio (Debt/EBITDA) that's nearly 1/3 that of its peers. That cash flow is covering its tiny interest costs by over 80 times, and explains the company's very strong credit rating. And thanks to borrowing overseas where interest rates are near zero, the company's debt (91% long-term fixed rate bonds), is lower than that of the US Treasury. More importantly, it's 33 times lower than the company's ROIC. That means every dollar of debt is being put to good use growing the company's FCF/share and dividend in the future.

Better yet? Like many cash rich tech companies, TXN has a lot of cash on its balance sheet, $5.13 billion to be exact. That gives it a net debt (debt minus cash) position of $436 million. For context, the company's TTM FCF is $5.7 billion, meaning that Texas Instruments could easily pay off its debt if it wanted. But with interest rates so low there is no reason to.

As for long-term dividend growth potential, that's likely to grow in line with EPS and FCF/share (company typically converts 100% of earnings into FCF). That's because the most recent 24% dividend hike will bring the TTM FCF payout ratio up to 51%. That's right at management's long-term midrange guidance target which means investors shouldn't necessarily expect dividend growth to outpace FCF/share growth in the future.

Fortunately, analysts expect the company to continue generating 12.6% EPS and FCF/share growth over the coming 10 years. While such forecasts must always be taken with a grain of salt, I consider that expected growth rate to be reasonable. That's because it's in line with the company's historical growth rate. Combined with the massive growth opportunities represented by IOT, I expect about 12.6% long-term dividend growth from Texas Instruments.

Combined with the current yield that should be able to deliver about 15.5% CAGR total returns over time. But that's assuming no valuation changes (which tend to cancel out over time). When we adjust for the company's currently undervalued price, then the expected long-term CAGR total return rises to about 17.5%. For context, the S&P 500's historical total return has been 9.2% CAGR (since 1871). This means Texas Instruments could easily double the market's historical returns over the coming decade.

But because of currently high valuations, Morningstar, Vanguard, and BlackRock expect the S&P 500 to deliver between 0% and 5% CAGR total returns over the coming five to 10 years. This means that TXN is offering:

superior current yield

faster long-term dividend growth (about double the market's historical 6.2% payout growth rate)

most likely 3+ times the long-term return potential

But it's the stock's current mouth-watering valuation that is why I classify TXN as a "very strong buy today" and recently added it to my own portfolio.

5. Valuation: One Of The Best Times To Buy In 23 Years

With Texas Instruments delivering a strong 23% total return over the past 12 months, you might not think the stock was on sale. But actually it's one of the best time to buy in nearly a quarter century.

There are dozens of ways to value a company, but for tech dividend stocks two are usually most effective. The first is comparing the PE ratio to its historical norm.

Forward PE Ratio: 18

Average Historical Forward PE Ratio: 19

Industry Average Forward PE Ratio: 19.6

10 Year EPS Growth Rate Baked Into Current Price: 4.8%

Today Texas Instrument's forward yield is just 18. That's below its five year average of 19, and significantly lower than the industry average. What's more this industry leading blue chip is baking in about 5% long-term EPS growth based on a formula devised by Benjamin Graham, Buffett's mentor and the father of modern value investing. Basically, a PE comparison on TXN shows the stock is almost certainly undervalued. But by how much and what kind of return boost might that deliver investors buying today?

To answer that I turn to my favorite valuation method for blue chip dividend growth stocks; dividend yield theory. This valuation model has been highly successful for blue chip income companies since 1966. That's when asset manager/newsletter publisher Investment Quality Trends began using it exclusively to buy stocks.

Dividend yield theory states that over the long-term, as long as the business model doesn't change, a dividend stock's yield will mean revert. That means fluctuate around a relatively fixed point that approximates fair value. Buy when the yield is above this fair value yield and you're likely buying a quality income producing asset with a margin of safety. When the yield reverts back to its normal level, your total returns will get a boost.

As you can see, IQT's dividend yield approach has unquestionably worked well, over short, medium and long-term time frames. It's delivered about 13% better annual returns with less volatility to boot (20% better risk-adjusted total returns).

Yield 5 Year Average Yield 13 Year Median Yield Estimated Fair Value Yield Estimated Discount To Fair Value Expected Long-Term Valuation Return Boost Valuation Adjusted CAGR Total Return Potential 2.9% 2.5% 2.2% 2.35% 19% 2.2% 17.7%

Thanks to its 24% dividend hike Texas instrument now trades at a yield of 2.9%. That's far above fair value yield I estimate at 2.35% based on both its five year average yield and 13 year median yield.

However, to really understand what kind of buying opportunity this stock represents you have to consider its historical yield range as well. From its current forward yield of 2.9% Texas Instruments' yield has only been higher 6.2% of the time...in the last 23 years! That means today is one of the best times in almost a quarter century to buy this fast growing, blue chip tech stock.

That's because, based on dividend yield theory, I estimate Texas Instruments is about 19% undervalued. I can't predict when the yield will mean revert. But over the long-term it's likely to, and assuming it takes 10 years that would boost total returns by about 2.2% CAGR. Combined with the Gordon Dividend Growth Model (yield + dividend growth = total returns), which has been accurate since 1956, that's how I get to the valuation adjusted long-term return potential of about 17.5%.

Now under the Buffett philosophy of "it's better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price, than a fair company at a wonderful price", I'm happy to recommend blue chips like TXN at fair value. So when shares are 19% undervalued I consider them "very strong buys". That's why I recently took a $5,000 stake in the company.

Of course, even undervalued blue chips should only be bought by investors comfortable with their risk profiles.

Risks To Consider

While Texas Instruments is a low risk dividend stock there are still a few things investors need to know before investing.

First, the company operates in a cyclical industry, especially when it comes to the 30% of sales derived from consumer electronics such as PCs and smartphones. In addition, industrial recessions, as we saw between 2011 to 2016, can hurt its top line growth. This means that the growth rates discussed in this article are long-term smoothed out CAGRs. (Source: Simply Safe Dividends)

In any given year TXN's top and bottom line growth may come in far below these estimates, or even be negative. Fortunately, the low payout ratio and strong balance sheet mean that even in slow growth years the dividend is likely to remain safe and grow modestly.

The second risk to consider is the that Richard Templeton is currently 59. That's not necessarily old, but it does mean he's only likely to remain CEO for the next six to 10 years at most. Eventually, the company will need to find a replacement, which as we just saw, is not always so easy. While the company has eight current executives to choose from to replace Templeton, (with 281 years of experience with the company between them), every CEO transition comes with at least some risk.

That includes potential policy shifts when it comes to M&A and shareholder returns. The good news is that TXN typically hires internally which means the next CEO after Templeton is likely to be steeped in the company's rich corporate culture of efficient capital allocation and strong buybacks and dividends. But should the company choose a CEO from another company, there is a small chance the company's capital allocation strategy could shift.

Finally, it should be pointed out that TXN has higher than average volatility (beta) relative to the S&P 500.

1 Year Beta: 1.01

3 Year Beta: 1.26

5 Year Beta: 1.19

10 Year Beta: 1.53

Over time as TXN is owned by more income focused investors its volatility has decreased. But it remains more volatile than the market as a whole.

This is mostly a concern for short-term investors, such as retirees who are living off the 4% rule and must periodically sell shares to fund living expenses. While Texas Instruments has proven itself a great long-term wealth creator (and income grower), it's also suffered from its fair share of gut-wrenching crashes.

Texas Instruments Share Price During Tech Crash & Financial Crisis

The good news is that in the future the stock isn't likely to see similar declines, but like most stocks it will suffer during corrections. For example, during the most recent correction, TXN shares fell 18%, which is about 8% more than the S&P 500. While long-term investors benefit from such periodic short-term declines, retirees need to make sure to maintain the appropriate capital allocation to allow them to ride out such downturns. That means owning the appropriate mix of cash equivalents (like high-yield savings accounts or Money Market Accounts) and bonds, to pay the bills until the share price recovers.

The bottom line is that anyone owning Texas Instruments needs to be comfortable with the cyclical nature of this industry, and the short to medium-term volatility that goes with it.

Bottom Line: Texas Instruments Is One Of The Best High-Yield Tech Blue Chips You Can Own And Is A "Very Strong Buy" Today

With the bull market now in its 10th year, and numerous tech stocks flying high these days, it's understandable that many investors worry about valuations. But no matter what the broader market does, some quality blue chip is always on sale.

Today I consider Texas Instruments to be one of the best high-yield dividend tech stocks you can buy. That's because of its world class management team, strong competitive advantages, and rock solid balance sheet. But most of all I love the company's dedication to returning all free cash flow to investors in the form of buybacks and dividends.

With a great track record of providing generous, safe, and fast growing payouts, I expect Texas Instruments to prove one of the best blue chip tech investments of the coming decade. That's courtesy of being about 19% undervalued. For a company of this caliber that makes it a "very strong buy", which is why I recently initiated a $5000 starter position in my high-yield income growth retirement portfolio.

