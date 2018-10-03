Energy And Materials Dashboard - Update

This article series provides a monthly dashboard of industries in each sector of the GICS classification. It compares valuation and quality factors relative to their historical averages in each industry.

Executive summary

Paper/wood is the most attractive industry in materials: it is better than its historical averages in median price/earnings, price to cash flow, and return on equity. The oil/gas and energy equipment/services industries look slightly underpriced relative to historical averages. However, oil/gas is close to its baseline in profitability, whereas equipment/services is far below. Metals/mining looks close to fair price and above its baseline in profitability. Construction materials is underpriced in price/earnings, but moderately overpriced combining all valuation metrics. Chemicals look overpriced by about 20%. Packaging is the most overvalued group, but profitability is far above the historical average and may partly justify overpricing.

Since last month:

P/E has improved in construction materials and is stable elsewhere.

P/S has improved in construction materials, paper/wood and deteriorated in equipment/services, oil/gas, metals/mining.

P/FCF has improved in construction materials, packaging, paper/wood and deteriorated in equipment/services, oil/gas, metals/mining.

ROE has improved a bit in metals/mining and deteriorated in packaging.

The SPDR Select Sector ETF in energy (XLE) has outperformed the SPDR S&P 500 ETF by about 2.7%, whereas the materials ETF (XLB) has lagged the benchmark by 1.5%.

The five S&P 500 stocks in energy and materials with the best momentum in 1 month are Apache Corp (APA), Concho Resources Inc (CXO), Hess Corp (HES), Marathon Oil Corp (MRO), Cimarex Energy Co. (XEC).

Some cheap stocks in their industries

The stocks listed below are in the S&P 1500 index, cheaper than their respective industry factor for price/earnings (excluding extraordinary items), price/sales and price/free cash flow. The 10 companies with the highest return on equity are kept in the final selection. Quantitative Risk & Value members have every month an early access to the cheap stock lists in all sectors before they are published in free-access articles. Click here to read about performances. This is not investment advice. Do your own research before buying.

PBF PBF Energy Inc OILGASFUEL REGI Renewable Energy Group Inc OILGASFUEL ASIX AdvanSix Inc CHEM CC Chemours Co CHEM LYB LyondellBasell Industries NV CHEM POL PolyOne Corp CHEM FCX Freeport-McMoRan Inc METAL STLD Steel Dynamics Inc METAL SXC SunCoke Energy Inc METAL SLGN Silgan Holdings Inc PACKAGING

Detail of valuation and quality indicators in energy and materials on 10/2/2018

I take 4 aggregate industry factors: price/earnings (P/E), price to sales (P/S), price to free cash flow (P/FCF), return on equity (ROE). My choice has been justified here and here. Their calculation aims at limiting the influence of outliers and large caps. They are reference values for stock picking, not for capital-weighted indices.

For each factor, I calculate the difference with its own historical average: to the average for valuation ratios, from the average for ROE, so that the higher is always the better. The difference is measured in percentage for valuation ratios, not for ROE (already in percentage).

The next table reports the 4 industry factors. There are 3 columns for each factor: the current value, the average (“Avg”) between January 1999 and October 2015 taken as an arbitrary reference of fair valuation, and the difference explained above (“D-xxx”).

P/E Avg D- P/E P/S Avg D- P/S P/FCF Avg D- P/FCF ROE Avg D-ROE Equip./Sces 23.65 24.2 2.26% 1.29 1.73 25.16% 40.85 35.34 -15.60% -7.96 7.34 -15.30 Oil/Gas 17.08 18.53 7.83% 2.42 3.35 27.89% 33.04 29.03 -13.81% 3.03 4.47 -1.44 Chemicals 21.78 18.48 -17.88% 1.60 1.21 -31.87% 26.66 25.37 -5.08% 11.99 6.74 5.25 Construction Materials 19.64 21.44 8.40% 1.60 1.16 -37.80% 42.00 40.5 -3.71% 12.66 5.77 6.89 Packaging 22.13 17.96 -23.20% 1.07 0.61 -75.82% 36.84 20.09 -83.38% 21.75 8.34 13.41 Metals/Mining 18.76 19.83 5.40% 1.95 2.65 26.38% 38.48 25.53 -50.73% -3.97 -8.6 4.63 Paper/Wood 13.64 21.27 35.87% 0.83 0.72 -15.81% 13.50 22.81 40.80% 12.92 4.99 7.93

The following charts give an idea of the current status of 3 valuation factors (P/E, P/S, P/FCF) and a quality factor (ROE) relative to their historical average in each industry. For all factors, the difference to average is calculated in the direction where positive is good. For valuation ratios lower is better, for ROE higher is better. On the charts below higher is always better.

Price/Earnings relative to historical average:

Price/sales relative to historical average:

Price/free cash flow relative to historical average:

ROE relative to historical average:

Momentum

The next chart compares the price action of XLB and XLE with the benchmark in 1 month.

