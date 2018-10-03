Earnings Preview: Franklin Templeton Searches For New Growth Drivers

Nevertheless, two areas investors should watch for are continued growth in the Asia business and M&A plans. I don’t believe these two are independent of each other.

Revenue and AUM growth rates are stagnant and profitability is declining. And it’s been going on for a few years now.

With the firm set to report its fiscal year-end quarterly earnings at the end of this month, investors will be looking for any signs of optimism.

Franklin Resources (BEN) is slowly trudging along an ominous path. AUM is falling, as are revenues and operating margins. And for this majority-mutual fund manager, times are tough in an industry that has been moving towards ETFs and passive management over the past few years. With the release of the calendar third quarter earnings set for the end of October, here are some key things that investors should be watching for.

Wherefore art thou, revenue growth drivers?

It’s not a pretty sight. Revenues fell in 2015 and have remained stuck since then. All the while, growing operating expenses have led to profit margins falling.

Sources of revenue (left axis) and operating margin (right axis) since 2015. Units: $ millions. Source: Franklin Resources investor relations

Unsurprisingly, it’s a similar story for AUM breakdown. Broadly, AUM has declined over the past three years, and only one asset class has seen an absolute increase in AUM: cash management. Not ideal.

AUM by asset class and proportionate breakdown. Units: $ billions. Source: Franklin Resources investor relations

Management acknowledges that industry conditions are tough for the firm, but it seems that the only positive to holding the stock at the moment is that profits are being distributed to shareholders, at a rate faster than peers.

Change in ending shares outstanding. Source: Franklin Resources investor relations

But for investors, this can’t be the only positive about holding the stock. Investors want to hear that management has some ideas about how to rejuvenate AUM and revenue growth.

Asia is seeing AUM growth

One area where the firm is seeing AUM growth is in Asia. In addition to Asia-Pacific taking up a larger proportion of AUM, it’s the only region that has actually seen absolute growth since 2015.

Breakdown of AUM by regional source of capital. Source: Franklin Resources investor relations

Asia-Pacific is a region that management often talks about in earnings calls, with continued strength in both India and the Greater China region. AUM growth corroborates the enthusiasm. As such, investors should be looking for continued growth in this region, and given the AUM trend, it should only be a few more quarters until it overtakes EMEA as the firm’s second-largest source of AUM.

M&A ideas: bought or be bought?

Something I’ve touched upon recently in other articles is M&A activity in the asset management industry. Invesco (IVZ) is supposedly close to acquiring OppenheimerFunds while acquiring an asset manager is likely one of Goldman Sachs’ (GS) main priorities under new CEO David Solomon. Franklin Templeton could feasibly be in both the acquirer and the target camps. Let’s take the former:

When you look at capital, M&A is still the priority for the use of that capital on the balance sheet and I think the challenges that you mention and we all know with, whether it's fee pressure passive or just the move to advisory from brokerage will continue to put pressure on organic growth rates. So we are, as we said in past calls, very active in looking and that still would be the number one priority to invest the capital into growth channels and not make the priority just buybacks and dividends. And I think obviously, in those board discussions, our ongoing, looking at all aspects and all channels of growth and are much more interested in that discussion than the level of buybacks. Greg Johnson, Franklin Resources CEO

The company certainly has cash on the balance sheet to make a major acquisition. Despite a drop last quarter, it still has $6.4bn in cash and equivalents on its balance sheet.

Total assets and cash and equivalents on Franklin Resources’ balance sheet. Units: $ billions. Source: Franklin Resources investor relations

I believe there is only one target on the table, and it relates to the previous point. You see, Franklin Templeton owns a minority equity stake in a Chinese asset manager. With the Chinese government now allowing overseas shareholders to hold a majority equity stake (51% currently) and a defined path to 100% ownership in the next few years, Franklin Templeton is in a strong position to grow in the Chinese mutual fund industry. In terms of size, the move to majority ownership would make sense because it would only require purchasing an addition 2% of the Chinese asset manager’s equity. It’s also something that has been discussed before:

And maybe just to mention in China, we recently upgraded our license in Shanghai. And the rules are changing in China on the ownership that you can have as a joint venture partner, which hasn’t been released yet just the actual rules. But we expect that that’s going to be a big market for us going forward. Jed Plafker, Franklin Resources EVP Global Advisory Services

Yet on the other side of the argument, I believe that Franklin Templeton may be a target for a large acquirer. Traditional mutual fund managers have been snapped up by larger firms as the asset management industry consolidates amid fee pressure, particularly for the non-ETF managers. The laundry list of targeted firms includes Pioneer (acquired by Amundi), Old Mutual AM (acquired by HNA), OppenheimerFunds (reported to be acquired by Invesco), while others have entered mergers – Aberdeen AM with Standard Life Investments and Janus with Henderson Global.

Of course, Franklin Templeton is larger than all of those firms, but I don’t believe it’s out of reach. Let’s take Invesco’s recent acquisitions: it paid 3.2% P/AUM for Guggenheim’s ETF business and is reportedly paying 2.0% for OppenheimerFunds. Using these two as a range, it would give Franklin Templeton an acquisition value of between $14.5bn and $23.2bn. With the likes of Goldman Sachs looking at acquisitions in the industry, Franklin Templeton certainly isn’t completely off the table.

I expect management to give further commentary on potential M&A moves and the type of direction it would be looking to move in with an acquisition.

