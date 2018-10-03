Why Offshore Drilling Stocks Lag Oil, And Other Interesting Questions

How to calculate blend-and-extend rate and what it means - going through the case of Transocean.

Recently, a number of interesting topics were discussed in the comments sections of my articles on offshore drilling dayrates – “Will Drillship Rates Rise Rapidly?”, “Will Drillship Rates Rise Rapidly? Part 2” and “Here’s What Transocean’s New Contract Says About Dayrates”. As these threads grew in length, it became harder for me to answer all the questions and clarify my view on key topics that are of interest to investors and traders in the offshore drilling space right now.

Therefore, I decided to pen down this article to address three hot topics: 1) how to calculate blend-and-extend dayrates and what they tell us about the current state of the market; 2) what a recent IHS Markit report says about the potential of dayrate increases in the future; 3) why offshore drilling stocks have not followed the breakthrough in oil prices in recent days.

Blend-and-extend rate – the case of Transocean (RIG)

As most of those reading these words already know, Transocean has recently reported a contract extension with Petrobras (PBR). The company’s drillship, Petrobras 10000, got a 790-day contract extension with a net backlog of $185 million plus a royalty of $16 million, a total of $201 million. However, the company had to modify the dayrate on the current contract so that Petrobras pays the same dayrate for the whole period of the contract. Let’s go through the math step by step.

Transocean had a contract with Petrobras from September 2018 to August 2019, a year of work. The dayrate on this contract was $454,000. The backlog on this contact was ~$166 million ($454,000 * 365). Transocean received a contract extension for 790 days with a total backlog of $201 million including royalties. The dayrate on this contract is ~$254,000. The actual dayrate that Transocean will get starting from September 2018 is ~$317,000 (($166M + $201M)/(365+790)).

Question: What is the real market dayrate for the company’s contract extension?

Answer: The current market dayrate for a work from September 2019 through October 2021 is less than $254,000. Why “less”? Because of the time value of money. Transocean will receive less cash flow in the short term, which is always a sacrifice unless you have negative interest rates in the market.

Question: Why don’t you look at the blend-and-extend rate? Transocean will be getting it periodically, so it must be the market rate?

Answer: No. The blend-and-extend rate is an artificial rate achieved by major concessions to the previous contract. The only thing that the blend-and-extend rate tells the market community is how much cash flow Transocean will get for a certain period of time. The blend-and-extend rate cannot be used in comparisons with any new contracts in the drillship space.

I maintain my view that the recent Transocean’s contract dayrate should be similar to the previous extension achieved by Diamond Offshore (DO) (I wrote about it here).

IHS Markit Report paints a worrisome picture

In the comments section of one of my above-mentioned articles on dayrates, readers pointed to a recent press release from Business Wire titled “Rising Oil Prices and Cost Efficiencies Driving Greater Global Demand for Offshore Drilling Rigs through 2020, IHS Markit Says”. In short, the title is optimistic, the content is not.

According to IHS Markit, the average global demand for mobile offshore drilling units is expected to increase by approximately 13% between 2018 and 2020. The report expects that demand will average 521 rigs in 2020 compared to the current average of 453 rigs. Such an increase looks bleak. Segment predictions also do not spur much optimism.

Jack-up demand is expected to climb from an average of 321 rigs in 2018 to 352 rigs in 2020. Currently, there are 567 jack-ups in the world according to Bassoe Offshore data. Of these rigs, 298 are drilling, 125 are warm stacked, 61 is cold stacked, 1 is undergoing repair/SPS and 82 are under construction. If we write off 61 cold stacked rigs, there are 506 rigs that will try to get jobs. If we define “older jack-ups” as rigs that were built before 2000, we’ll find 214 such rigs in all classes (drilling, warm stacked, cold stacked). If all these rigs leave the market, 353 newer jack-ups will chase the projected 352 jobs in 2020, a perfectly tight market. However, on cannot expect that 214 jack-ups will leave the market so soon. As per latest Bassoe data on jack-ups, 93 jack-ups left the fleet during the downturn in 2014-2018:

Source: Bassoe Offshore

For semi-subs, IHS Markit projects demand increase from 71 units in 2018 to 89 units in 2020, driven by increased floater activity in the North Sea. Currently, 142 semis are available, with 62 drilling, 38 warm stacked, 32 cold stacked, 9 under construction and 1 undergoing repair/SPS. On this front, the situation looks better if we were to assume that all cold stacked rigs would leave the market. However, in the cold stacked number, there are 16 rigs that were built after 2000 and I’d expect that their owners will fight for their future.

On the drillship front, IHS Markit projects demand increase from 62 units in 2018 to 79 units in 2020. Currently, there are 129 drillships available, with 54 drilling, 34 warm stacked, 21 cold stacked and 20 rigs under construction. Theoretically, the market could get tighter if all cold stacked rigs were turned to scrap and none of newbuilds emerge in the market, but this will not be the case as major drillers like Transocean (especially after its purchase of Ocean Rig (ORIG) or Ensco (ESV) have both cold stacked and newbuild units. The situation is easier for Seadrill (SDRL), Noble Corp. (NE) and Diamond Offshore (DO) on this front, but they still suffer from the soft conditions in the drillship segment of the offshore drilling market.

To sum it up: IHS Markit report, if it comes true, means that there is no way for fast increase in dayrates outside of certain market segments like harsh-environment floaters.

Drillers lag oil rally

In recent days, Brent oil (BNO) prices have decisively broken through resistance at $80 per barrel and trade at $85 per barrel as I write these words. However, drilling shares have not reached out for new highs. In my view, the problem is that offshore drilling fundamentals are significantly behind the optimistic momentum in oil prices while the drillers’ shares have already rallied significantly. Nevertheless, I do not think that the current upside trend in drillers shares is broken and, if oil stays where it is now, drillers’ shares can catch up in the near term.

Apart from the possible correction on the oil price front, the nearest danger to the performance of offshore drillers’ shares is the upcoming earnings season. Expectations are running high, while the actual financials will likely be sobering (Seadrill has recently revealed that its Q4 numbers will likely be ugly, I wrote about it here). I believe that at current point, speculative players should sit with their finger on the button in order not to miss the pullback when it comes. Speaking about the longer-term, the industry situation is improving but not nearly as fast as oil prices and the rising drillers’ stock prices may suggest.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NE, RDC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may trade any of the above-mentioned stocks.