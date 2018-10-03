Healthcare And Biotechnology Dashboard - Update

This article series provides a monthly dashboard of industries in each sector of the GICS classification. It compares valuation and quality factors relative to their historical averages.

Executive summary

Biotechnology is undervalued with regards to historical averages in 2 out of 3 valuation metrics. However, profitability measured in return on equity is below the historical baseline. Healthcare providers look moderately overpriced combining all metrics. Other healthcare industries are significantly overpriced. Metrics are mixed for pharmaceuticals: a fair price/earnings, a good price/cash flow, but very bad price/sales and return on equity ratios. Healthcare equipment is bad for all the metrics reported here. Anyway, I think systemic risk is more important than market valuation to manage a portfolio (click here to learn more about it).

Since last month:

P/E and P/S have improved in HC technology, are stable in HC providers, and deteriorated elsewhere.

P/FCF has improved in HC technology, deteriorated in biotechnology and HC equipment, and is stable elsewhere.

ROE has improved in life science tools/services, HC providers and HC equipment, is stable in biotechnology, and deteriorated in HC technology and pharmaceuticals.

In 1 trailing month, the Health Care Select Sect SPDR ETF (XLV) has outperformed the SPDR S&P 500 ETF by about 2.5%, whereas the iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (IBB) and the SPDR Biotech ETF (XBI) have respectively lagged by about 2% and 7.8%.

The five best performers among S&P 500 healthcare stocks in this period are Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALXN), Cigna Corp. (CI), DaVita HealthCare (DVA), Edwards Lifesciences Corp. (EW), and Henry Schein Inc. (HSIC).

Some cheap stocks in their industries

The stocks listed below are in the S&P 1500 index, cheaper than their respective industry factor for price/earnings (excluding extraordinary items), price/sales and price/free cash flow. The 10 companies with the highest return on equity are kept in the final selection. Quantitative Risk & Value Members have an early access to the stock lists every month before they are published in free articles. Click here to read about performances. This is not investment advice. Do your own research before buying.

ABBV AbbVie Inc. BIOTECH CELG Celgene Corp. BIOTECH EXEL Exelixis Inc. BIOTECH UTHR United Therapeutics Corp. BIOTECH ABC AmerisourceBergen Corp. HCAREPROVID ESRX Express Scripts Inc. HCAREPROVID MTD Mettler Toledo International Inc. MEDEQUIP MNK Mallinckrodt Plc PHARMA NKTR Nektar Therapeutics PHARMA PBH Prestige Brands Holdings Inc. PHARMA

Detail of valuation and quality indicators in healthcare on 10/2/2018

I take 4 aggregate industry factors: price/earnings (P/E), price to sales (P/S), price to free cash flow (P/FCF), and return on equity (ROE). My choice has been justified here and here. Their calculation aims at limiting the influence of outliers and large caps. They are reference values for stock picking, not for capital-weighted indices.

For each factor, I calculate the difference with its own historical average: to the average for valuation ratios, from the average for ROE, so that the higher is always the better. The difference is measured in percentage for valuation ratios, not for ROE (already in percentage).

The next table reports the 4 industry factors. There are 3 columns for each factor: the current value, the average (“Avg”) between January 1999 and October 2015 taken as an arbitrary reference of fair valuation, and the difference explained above (“D-xxx”).

P/E Avg D- P/E P/S Avg D- P/S P/FCF Avg D- P/FCF ROE Avg D-ROE Healthcare Equipment 66.00 27.18 -142.82% 5.74 3.18 -80.36% 65.09 30.51 -113.35% -34.93 -12.14 -22.79 Healthcare Providers 25.27 20.88 -21.02% 1.07 0.85 -25.80% 18.88 17.75 -6.36% -0.11 5.78 -5.89 Healthcare Technology* 64.59 56.13 -15.07% 4.38 3.39 -29.13% 72.26 35.77 -102.01% -13.23 -6.2 -7.03 Biotechnology 30.10 39.78 24.33% 40.14 29.01 -38.38% 31.20 43.74 28.68% -73.31 -64.42 -8.89 Pharmaceuticals 27.96 26.26 -6.46% 27.70 8.25 -235.76% 18.24 32.55 43.96% -85.10 -30.3 -54.80 Life Sciences Tools/Services* 53.02 29.52 -79.59% 5.42 3.39 -59.95% 43.77 27.28 -60.46% -7.77 -18.37 10.60

* Averages since 2006

The following charts give an idea of the current status of 3 valuation factors (P/E, P/S, P/FCF) and a quality factor (ROE) relative to their historical average in each industry. For all factors, the difference to average is calculated in the direction where positive is good. For valuation ratios, lower is better; for ROE, higher is better. On the charts below, higher is always better.

Price/earnings relative to historical average:

Price/sales relative to historical average:

Price/free cash flow relative to historical average:

ROE relative to historical average:

Momentum

The next chart compares the price action of XLV, XBI and IBB with the benchmark in 1 month.

