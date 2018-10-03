DocuSign: Now Is The Time To Strike

Investors are getting overly cautious ahead of an October 24 lockup expiration date, but with shares having been so deeply pummeled, insider selling interest will also wane.

The company had last traded at this range in May, merely a few weeks after its IPO.

Shares of DocuSign have dropped 15% over the last week alone, and are down more than 30% from highs reached in late August.

Over the past week, shares of DocuSign (DOCU), the recent software IPO that specializes in digital e-signature tools, has taken a massive beating. Sentiment on the perennial investor favorite had never dipped this low since DocuSign's April IPO, which popped 35% to close at $40 on its first day of trading.

Trouble has been brewing for this stock ever since its earnings release early last month. Though DocuSign beat analyst expectations on both the top and bottom lines, the fact that revenue growth decelerated four points from the prior quarter - and that there was little upside to be found in billings - caused the sharpest one-day selloff in this company's short lifetime. Since then, DocuSign has continued to be plagued by bearish sentiment, especially as its lockup expiration comes due on October 24.

Let's cut to the chase: after DocuSign's Q2 earnings tumble, I highlighted that the stock would be a good buy anywhere under $51, or 10x EV/FY19 revenues. The company's persistent drop has finally pushed the stock lower than that threshold, and in response, I've begun to load up on shares.

DOCU data by YCharts

The above chart shows DocuSign's trading pattern since its April 30 IPO. As can be seen above, shares are down more than 30% from their August all-time highs of $68 (15% of which was lost in the last week alone), and the stock hasn't traded this low since May. It would be fair to say DocuSign is oversold.

I wouldn't be too concerned about the lockup expiration, either. With shares down more than 30% from peak, there's a good chance many insiders who had planned to sell their stakes when the window opens will instead hold on. More often than not, lockup expirations cause more panic than they're worth - especially when the stock in question is in free-fall mode, which DocuSign now is in after entering an official "bear market" at greater than -30% from highs.

While it may take several months for DocuSign to recover from its Q2/lockup doldrums, now is a fantastic opportunity to buy a consistently rich stock at a significant discount. No matter how poor sentiment has gotten in the past few weeks, the strengths of DocuSign's fundamentals have hardly changed. Let's review the bullish case for this stock:

Valuation update: cheapest the stock has ever been

A quick check on DocuSign's current valuation - at the company's current market cap of $7.21 billion, and after netting out $819 million of cash on DocuSign's balance sheet, the company has an enterprise value of $6.39 billion. Against the company's latest FY19 revenue guidance range of $683-$688 million (+32% y/y), this represents an EV/FY19 revenue multiple of 9.32x.

For a company that is growing at a >30% and is also free cash flow positive, this is an incredibly cheap multiple, especially when considering the valuations of peers. Plenty of software companies manage to grow at a >30% pace, but very few are also able to churn out free cash flow expansion (we'll dive into this next).

The chart below shows the valuations of several other SaaS stocks that are growing at 30-40% and are also FCF positive:

TWLO EV to Revenues (Forward) data by YCharts

There's no justification, in my view, for the wide valuation spread between DocuSign and these comps. It wasn't long ago that DocuSign, too, was trading at ~12x revenues.

My short-term price target on this stock is based on a fairer valuation multiple of 11.0x EV/FY19 revenues, representing a $53 price target and 16% upside to current levels - at which level I would take profits and move on to another trade.

Free cash flow emerging; attractive unit economics lead to huge profit expansion potential

DocuSign went public around the same time as Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX), which is a free cash flow king minting more than $1 billion in annual FCF - so DocuSign's own burgeoning FCF prowess is very much overlooked. As I previously noted, rare is the high-growth technology company that is able to sustainably finance its own operations. Many recent IPOs have had to dilute their investors through secondary offerings (events that have typically had a catastrophic effect on share price), but with DocuSign being cash-rich with nearly $1 billion on its balance sheet plus a steady stream of FCF, it doesn't need to go down the dilution path.

Here's a look at DocuSign's FCF results so far since going public:

Figure 1. DocuSign 1H19 FCF

Source: DocuSign investor relations

In its most recent quarter, despite a disappointing deceleration in revenue growth, DocuSign generated massive 2.3x growth in free cash flow. Moreover, in the first six months of the year, DocuSign managed to generate $27.2 million of FCF (versus breakeven in the year-ago period). This implies an 8.4% FCF margin - it still has a ways to go in meeting Dropbox's ~25% FCF margins, but with DocuSign just barely unlocking its FCF potential, I'm confident it can catch up relatively quickly.

Much is discussed about DocuSign's growth, but its extremely attractive margin profile is often overlooked. DocuSign generates sky-high gross margins of 78% (81% on a pro forma basis, and that's up 2 points relative to 79% in 2Q18):

Figure 2. DocuSign gross margin trends

Source: DocuSign investor relations

When a company's gross margin profile is this attractive, it signals extremely beneficial unit economics that allows nearly every dollar of incremental revenues to drop to the bottom line.

Dropbox's pro forma operating margin has already broken even in the first half of this year (meaning that, save for stock-based comp, Dropbox is actually profitable), and GAAP profitability is soon to follow:

Figure 3. DocuSign operating margin trends

Source: DocuSign investor relations

Wide TAM allows for a long growth runway

Many high-growth software companies operate in extremely small niches - for example, Avalara (AVLR) has become known for helping primarily SMB businesses file sales taxes. DocuSign's software, on the other hand, is widely applicable to clients large and small in a variety of industries. This makes DocuSign a true "horizontal enterprise software" company - one that lands clients across a number of verticals, for a wide variety of use cases.

A cursory glance at the "Customers" section of DocuSign's website showcases a wide array of featured success stories:

Figure 4. DocuSign featured clients

Source: Docusign.com

In this group, you can see technology companies, chemicals companies, financial services firms, and many more. Paper-based processes are prevalent, after all, in a wide variety of industries - and DocuSign technology can be applied to them all. The company has amassed a total customer count of over 430k, and the average selling prices and number of six-figure clients continues to climb.

One quarter of deceleration does not necessarily become a trend

Investors were certainly spooked about DocuSign's fall to 33% y y revenue growth, four points lower than 37% y/y revenue growth in Q1. But we can't expect DocuSign to keep growing at a near-40% rate forever - and even when the company does see revenue deceleration, we can't automatically assume it will continue to decelerate further.

DocuSign managed to ensure that its billings growth more or less kept up with its revenue growth, in both percentage and dollar terms. Billings growth of 32% y/y essentially matched its revenue growth rate, while billings volume of $172.2 million in Q2 exceeded revenue of $167.0 million. This means that, despite the perceived slowdown in deal activity, DocuSign is still building up its deferred revenue backlog and maintaining a steady revenue pipeline for future quarters:

Figure 5. DocuSign billings results, 2Q19

Source: DocuSign investor relations

Don't be too quick to judge this company based on one quarter's disappointing results. With sentiment so weak ahead of Q3, DocuSign's actual results will likely come in much better than feared.

Final thoughts

In a nutshell, we've spewed out a full spectrum of reasons why DocuSign is still a top-tier SaaS stock: it's addressing a huge TAM with many growth opportunities, and with such a favorable gross margin profile, DocuSign's growth is readily converted into considerable free cash flow expansion. Through its positive FCF, it's also self-financing its operations (unlike many other high-growth tech stocks) and also has a significant cash war chest of just under $1 billion to pursue accretive acquisitions.

This fantastic, usually-popular stock is trading at one of its lowest-ever valuations. Yes, the upcoming lockup expiration and the Q2 earnings aftermath are certainly risks that need to be priced in, but in my view, DocuSign's selloff has gone too far. Against a market that is once again veering toward all-time highs (especially technology stocks), I'm very keen on picking up DocuSign at a ~30% discount.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DOCU.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.