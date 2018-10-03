Take Charge! CyrusOne Gets An Upgrade

“Dividend increases – even more than current earnings or earnings projections – are a forward-looking indicator of growth and total return prospects.” Josh Peters.

I purposely called my new REIT research platform the “Rhino” because I wanted my audience to recognize the most important attribute when it comes to stocks. As I began to ponder the various mascots for the research portal, I became fixated on the durability attributes that are so critical to investing. As Josh Peters points out,

“Durability implies that the firm can take a financial punch in one year and come back swinging the next.”

Toughness is an extremely important attribute and it can be measured through a variety of metrics, including the company’s balance sheet, dividend history, and overall financial discipline. Peters explains,

“Durability implies an earnings stream that, if not quite predictable in any one year, can be relied upon over a series of years, during which short-term fluctuations should average out.”

One of the reasons that I launched my initial portfolio (in 2013) called the Durable Income Portfolio was because I wanted to provide REIT investors with a basket of the most reliable and predictable dividend growers.

By owning shares in the most durable REITs, investors can benefit from the combination of highly predictable income and steady price appreciation. Needless to say, the dividend growth component is the secret sauce, as explained again by Peters,

“Dividends represent a commitment by a company to its shareholders – a commitment that many of those shareholders are counting on for income.”

Today I am writing about one of the top holdings within the Durable Income Portfolio and this company is being upgraded to a SWAN (sleep well at night). As I referenced in my newsletter (October edition),

“Just like inspecting a car, it’s my job to open up the hood of the REIT to determine if the vehicle is suitable for driving. I would not want you to get behind the wheel of a “lemon” that could become dangerous when you’re driving. So, just like a mechanic, I inspect the REIT in an effort to make sure the investment is as stress-free as possible.”

So, the SWAN label is nothing more than an inspection sticker that suggests that the underlying company is extra durable and can be relied upon such that the investor can sleep well at night.

“I want you to know that I take special pride in the SWAN ratings and when you see that listed beside the company, rest assured that I have taken considerable time to inspect the company, because we all know what happens when you are driving in a car when it runs out of gas.”

A Look Back

I first began researching CyrusOne (CONE) in August 2012, before the company became a REIT. Around six years ago, I wrote that "CyrusOne intends to elect and qualify to be taxed as a REIT for U.S. federal income tax purposes, commencing with the taxable year ending Dec. 31 (2012). This proposed REIT conversion is worth exploring and the potential revenue model could provide some attractive dividend opportunities down the road."

I didn’t initiate a position in CONE until June 2015, and in an article I explained, “Selecting REITs for my Durable Income Portfolio is my job and I spend a substantial share of my working days (and nights) attempting to filter out the most heavy-duty dividend stocks.” As illustrated below, CONE has performed well as shares have appreciated by over 100% since June 2015:

As I reflect on the success of this pick, I’m reminded of the catalysts that I identified over three years ago when I wrote on CONE in March 2015:

Catalyst #1: Texas Is More than Oil Catalyst #2: Differentiated by Development Catalyst #3: Interconnection Catalyst #4: Investment-Grade Rating Catalyst #5: Dividend Growth

Today I want to focus on several of these catalysts while also identifying a few new ones. First, let’s start with the investment grade rating…

Catalyst #1: Investment Grade Rating

As I explained over three years ago, “CyrusOne's continued low leverage should booster the opportunity for the company to seek investment-grade debt status. The only thing the company lacks today is size.”

Boom!

On September 26th, S&P Global Ratings raised its issuer credit rating on CONE to 'BB+'. The outlook is stable. At the same time, S&P raised the issue-level ratings on CONE’s senior unsecured credit facility and senior unsecured notes to 'BBB-'. The recovery rating remains '2', indicating S&P’s expectation for substantial (70%-90%; rounded estimate: 80%) recovery for lenders in the event of a payment default.

The upgrade follows CONE's common equity offering and reflects S&P’s “expectation that the company (CONE) will use the proceeds to pay down debt and reduce debt to EBITDA to the mid- to high-5x area by year-end 2018.”

Earlier this year, CONE raised approximately $150 million in equity under its ATM program, under less attractive capital market conditions. These transactions demonstrate CONE’s commitment to a prudent funding strategy and commensurate with its financial policy.

The equity offering is comprised of a $341 million overnight equity raise, a $155 million forward equity sale and a $74 million shoe (underwriter's option to purchase additional shares). According to the S&P, “this offering provides the company with additional flexibility to manage its balance sheet and maintain credit metrics in line with its guided leverage targets.” The chart below highlights the strength of the balance sheet and credit quality of the company. As you see, leverage remains low at 4.7x:

CONE has no debt maturing for five years, with a weighted average remaining debt term of more than six years, and a fully unencumbered asset base with a gross book value over $5.5 billion. On a market cap basis, CONE's debt represents only 28% of the capital structure, with equity representing 72%. At quarter-end, it had more than $2 billion of liquidity to fund its growth opportunities.

Also, during Q2-18, Moody's upgraded CONE's corporate credit rating to Ba2 and maintained its positive outlook. CONE's CFO pointed out that: "While we were pleased with the upgrade, we continue to believe we should be an investment-grade company as we have highlighted in the past with our benchmarking to other REITs that have investment-grade rating."

Catalyst #2: Development

The chart below summarizes CONE's development pipeline, which includes projects in Dallas, Northern Virginia, and the New York Metro area that will deliver approximately 400,000 CSF and 86 megawatts of power capacity. As a result of the strong leasing, 78% of this square footage under development is preleased.

This is the second highest preleasing percentage in the company's history and is reflective of dynamics more broadly across the industry with customers willing to sign leases before the capital has been deployed to build the data halls.

While CONE has always built its data halls on a just-in-time basis to minimize capital at risk, this high level of preleasing further de-risks the development pipeline. Upon completion of the projects in the pipeline and the closing of the Zenium transaction, the size of the portfolio will be more than 4 million colocation square feet. As CONE's CEO points out:

"I do not recall a period of time when the industry and our performance has ever been stronger. We have a substantial amount of inventory available to meet this demand and our international expansion efforts should allow us to continue to grow well beyond 2020."

Catalyst #3: International Expansion

Demand continues to grow across the continent, and for CONE, there was an estimated 36 megawatts of absorption in the first quarter, up 35% versus a year ago and 20% above quarterly averages for the full year.

The trend toward larger deployments is continuing, which is consistent with the discussions CONE has enjoyed with numerous hyperscale and enterprise customers about potential solutions across these locations.

CONE recently closed on the acquisition of Zenium Data Centers, a data center provider with properties in Europe's two largest data center markets - London and Frankfurt. The deal was financed with $300 million delayed draw term loan and borrowings under its $1.7 billion revolving credit facility. It also assumed about $85 million of debt outstanding under Zeniums euro-denominated credit facility. As Jonathan Schildkraut, executive vice president and chief strategy officer, explains:

“By the end of 2019, we expect our European platform to provide nearly 250 megawatts of potential data center inventory, inclusive of both the Zenium platform together with our organic site development efforts, spread across four major markets, giving us one of the largest platforms in Europe."

CONE also has sites in process across London, Dublin, Frankfurt, and Amsterdam with additional potential capacity of approximately 200 megawatts for a total prospective footprint of nearly 250 megawatts. By 2020, CONE will have one of the largest platforms in Europe.

Catalyst #4: China Partnership

As a result of CONE's strategic partnership with GDS, during Q2-18, the company signed leases totaling more than 10 megawatts, with two Chinese hyperscale customers. In addition, CONE is in discussions on approximately 25 deals for deployments in the U.S. or China as a direct result of the partnership.

Additionally, CONE is being contacted by Chinese hyperscale companies, looking to expand in Europe, which further validates the company's decision to expand internationally and creates a great incremental opportunity for it to establish a strong European footprint.

When CONE initially made the $100 million investment in GDS, it needed to sell about 7 megawatts of data center capacity to make it accretive. As a result of the strategic partnership, it closed 10 megawatts of deals in Q2-18, making the initial investment accretive on a pro forma basis. As CONE's CEO points out:

"…we know that customers will grow with us over time and we will continue to add more Chinese customers, enhancing long-term value creation…We continue to believe that the U.S. and China will be the two countries that will dominate cloud and artificial intelligence, and we needed to position our company for the future as this industry becomes more global."

Back in July 2, 2018 I wrote on GDS and I subsequently became an investor when shares dipped below $30.00. I am planning a trip to China in December and I plan to visit a number of GDS properties.

Catalyst #5: Earnings And Dividend Growth

CONE posted very strong results for Q2-18: revenue, adjusted EBITDA, and normalized FFO all grew in the high teens to low 20% range. The impact of the Sentinel acquisition is now fully reflected in the year-over-year comparison.

NOI grew 19% in Q2-18, driven primarily by the increase in revenue over last year. Adjusted EBITDA margin was up 1.8 percentage points to 56.2%, driven largely by revenue growth without a commensurate growth in overhead. Normalized FFO grew roughly in line with adjusted EBITDA and normalized FFO per share increased 5%. Updated guidance for 2018 as follows:

Notably, the company increased the range for normalized FFO per share to reflect the positive impact associated with the delayed timing of funding the acquisition. The increase in metered power reimbursements range is driven primarily by a faster ramp in metered power that CONE had originally anticipated. Now let’s examine CONE’s FFO per share growth using the FAST Graph data:

As you can see, CONE is forecasted to grow FFO per share by an average of 12.0%, suggesting that the company should easily grow dividends in the future. Now let’s examine CONE’s payout ratio, compared with the peers:

Take Charge!

As you can see below, CONE shares recently pulled back as a result of Digital Realty’s (DLR) announcement last week (to acquire Ascenty for $1.8 billion) at the highest multiple ever (see our full report in the Forbes Real Estate Investor). In addition, the CoreSite (COR) downgrade by Cowen added more fuel to the fire, that resulted in a pullback for all data center REITs.

Source: Yahoo Finance

As a result of the S&P upgrade and continued performance by CONE, we decided it was time for CONE to be upgraded to a SWAN. Recognizing that there aren’t too many SWAN with a sub-3% yield, yet CONE is being recognized for its tough fundamentals, that include the lowest payout ratio in the REIT sector (so CONE could have a higher yield if it wanted to).



In fact, we recently included CONE in the brand-new Mega-Millions portfolio because we wanted over-weight exposure in communications and REITs that could generate impressive earnings and dividend growth. For that reason, CONE fit squarely in the portfolio and the recent pullback provided us with a better margin of safety.



What’s more, CONE is a solid BUY based on the projected growth in the years ahead. The FAST Graph forecasting tool indicates that CONE could generate 15% annually over the next two to three years. Needless to say, we will be more aggressive if shares pull back, but we don’t consider this REIT expensive given the catalyst cited in this article.

Most importantly, we are much more attracted to CONE given the SWAN upgrade that indicates the strength of the underlying dividend. As Josh Peters explains, “dividend increases – even more than current earnings or earnings projections – are a forward-looking indicator of growth and total return prospects”. That my friends, is how I sleep so well at night! Happy SWAN investing.



Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs, CONE Investor Presentation, The Ultimate Dividend Playbook (by Josh Peters).

